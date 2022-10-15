Bench Racing - Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Edited Date/Time:
Starting this a bit early.
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Hole shot?
Let's Roczen Roll!
When you get off the gate an hour late and still in the top 5, feel like i'm racing WSX
Don't retreat, Reload
What time does it start? Watching college football rn
A couple of insane runs from the last event.
https://www.redbull.com/us-en/videos/straight-rhythm-top-moments-2019
GoonSquad250x wrote:
A couple of insane runs from the last event.
https://www.redbull.com/us-en/videos/straight-rhythm-top-moments-2019GoonSquad250x wrote:
A couple of insane runs from the last event.
https://www.redbull.com/us-en/videos/straight-rhythm-top-moments-2019
Those Suzukis could kill you.
Logan_Ryall wrote:
What time does it start? Watching college football rnLogan_Ryall wrote:
What time does it start? Watching college football rn
Reckons 2 hours 45 minutes give or take, on the Red Bull TV timer 👍
Edited Date/Time:
250cc:
1 – Ken Roczen 35.492
2 – Marvin Musquin 35.851
3 – Justin Hill 35.985
4 – Justin Barcia 36.092
5 – Cooper Webb 36.233
6 – Josh Hansen 36.391
7 – Aaron Plessinger 36.808
8 – Chris Blose 36.981
9 – Austin Politelli 37.489
10 – Robbie Wageman 37.908
11 – Kevin Moranz 38.248
12 – Gared Steinke 38.368
13 – Nico Izzi 38.617
14 – Mike Alessi 38.878
15 – Josh Greco 39.104
16 – Deven Raper 39.218
125cc:
1 – Josh Varize 37.875
2 – Carson Brown 38.286
3 – Derek Kelley 38.791
4 – AJ Catanzaro 39.342
5 – Ryan Morais 39.436
6 – Dominique Thury 39.771
7 – Dylan Woodcock 42.647
8 – Andy Dibrino 43.450
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dv934
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DV934
Somehow Barcia will still find a way to take someone out.
Jokes aside, is it really 3 years ago already when we had the last RBST? Sooo hyped for it.
Hansen!
This is my favorite off-season race to watch.
The heads-up format is good for some exciting races.
Hopefully they mic'd up the cameras and not the bikes this year. Remember that whole "enhanced sound" debacle?
Live on YT !!!
Type,
' Rythm 2022 '
Some random audio, over-dub... but at least I'm watching !
Live! Thank gosh we have Weege and Blair announcing.
Stream is up!
Roczen vs Raper
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
damn red bull tv shows how its done. Never seen this type of stream quality in any outdoor or supercross stream
Kenny with a fat whip.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Omg what a whip Kenny! That obstacle looks so big holy shit
Good to hear Sal again.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Great production so far
I didn't scroll down enough, thank you !
The difference in quality is insane, wtf have the others been doing
Edited Date/Time:
Really looking forward to seeing Hanny. Dude's style is just insane and I would even put money on him winning this finally.
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
One of the few times we international people can actually watch something with good quality for free in this sport.