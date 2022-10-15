Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Bench Racing - Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Bench Racing Red Bull Straight Rhythm
GD2

Posts: 9621

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/15/2022 10:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/15/2022 10:00 AM

Starting this a bit early.

Race Links
JohnnyD13

Posts: 677

Joined: 3/23/2014

Location: Loganville, GA USA

10/15/2022 10:01 AM

Hole shot?

GD2

Posts: 9621

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/15/2022 10:23 AM

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vital MX (@vitalmx)

HD1200

Posts: 818

Joined: 5/11/2008

Location: Greenville, GA USA

10/15/2022 10:27 AM

Let's Roczen Roll!

Bill_Carroll

Posts: 3136

Joined: 9/15/2010

Location: Falcon, CO USA

10/15/2022 11:23 AM

When you get off the gate an hour late and still in the top 5, feel like i'm racing WSX

Magoofan

Posts: 1427

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA USA

10/15/2022 11:29 AM

GD2 wrote:
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vital MX (@vitalmx)

...more

Holy shit that VW is sweet.....

Logan_Ryall

Posts: 157

Joined: 12/21/2011

Location: Bluff City, TN USA

10/15/2022 11:31 AM

What time does it start? Watching college football rn

GoonSquad250x

Posts: 2828

Joined: 5/11/2012

Location: Acworth, GA USA

10/15/2022 11:34 AM

A couple of insane runs from the last event.

https://www.redbull.com/us-en/videos/straight-rhythm-top-moments-2019

tek14

Posts: 3894

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: Vantaa, FIN

10/15/2022 11:39 AM

Those Suzukis could kill you.

Richy

Posts: 1021

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

10/15/2022 11:43 AM

Logan_Ryall wrote:

What time does it start? Watching college football rn

...more

Reckons 2 hours 45 minutes give or take, on the Red Bull TV timer 👍

dv12.com

Posts: 1234

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

10/15/2022 1:24 PM
Edited Date/Time: 10/15/2022 1:40 PM

250cc:
1 – Ken Roczen 35.492
2 – Marvin Musquin 35.851
3 – Justin Hill 35.985
4 – Justin Barcia 36.092
5 – Cooper Webb 36.233
6 – Josh Hansen 36.391
7 – Aaron Plessinger 36.808
8 – Chris Blose 36.981
9 – Austin Politelli 37.489
10 – Robbie Wageman 37.908
11 – Kevin Moranz 38.248
12 – Gared Steinke 38.368
13 – Nico Izzi 38.617
14 – Mike Alessi 38.878
15 – Josh Greco 39.104
16 – Deven Raper 39.218

125cc:
1 – Josh Varize 37.875
2 – Carson Brown 38.286
3 – Derek Kelley 38.791
4 – AJ Catanzaro 39.342
5 – Ryan Morais 39.436
6 – Dominique Thury 39.771
7 – Dylan Woodcock 42.647
8 – Andy Dibrino 43.450

Mavetism

Posts: 1501

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

10/15/2022 1:31 PM

Somehow Barcia will still find a way to take someone out. laughing

Jokes aside, is it really 3 years ago already when we had the last RBST? Sooo hyped for it.

toroP

Posts: 3678

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

10/15/2022 2:12 PM

Hansen!

cwtoyota

Posts: 1510

Joined: 3/11/2013

Location: Tacoma, WA USA

10/15/2022 2:27 PM

This is my favorite off-season race to watch.
The heads-up format is good for some exciting races.

Hopefully they mic'd up the cameras and not the bikes this year. Remember that whole "enhanced sound" debacle? sick

donman

Posts: 456

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Golden, CO USA

10/15/2022 2:31 PM

Live on YT cool !!!
Type,
' Rythm 2022 '

Some random audio, over-dub... but at least I'm watching ! w00t

fullfloater

Posts: 2735

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: CA, USA

10/15/2022 2:31 PM

Live! Thank gosh we have Weege and Blair announcing.

GD2

Posts: 9621

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/15/2022 2:31 PM

Stream is up!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 37349

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/15/2022 2:31 PM

Roczen vs Raper

matze

Posts: 1008

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

10/15/2022 2:33 PM

damn red bull tv shows how its done. Never seen this type of stream quality in any outdoor or supercross stream

NP301

Posts: 2130

Joined: 1/19/2010

Location: Keene, NH USA

10/15/2022 2:33 PM

GD2 wrote:

Stream is up!

...more

I can't find it on espn + can anyone help

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 37349

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/15/2022 2:34 PM

Kenny with a fat whip.

Mavetism

Posts: 1501

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

10/15/2022 2:35 PM

Omg what a whip Kenny! That obstacle looks so big holy shit

ProKawi24

Posts: 1369

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

10/15/2022 2:36 PM

NP301 wrote:

I can't find it on espn + can anyone help

...more

Go to the search and just type in "red" it will show up.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 37349

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/15/2022 2:36 PM

Good to hear Sal again.

Coggl

Posts: 133

Joined: 2/26/2022

Location: AUS

10/15/2022 2:37 PM

Great production so far

NP301

Posts: 2130

Joined: 1/19/2010

Location: Keene, NH USA

10/15/2022 2:37 PM

GD2 wrote:

Stream is up!

...more
NP301 wrote:

I can't find it on espn + can anyone help

...more
ProKawi24 wrote:

Go to the search and just type in "red" it will show up.

...more

I didn't scroll down enough, thank you !

sjodin73

Posts: 57

Joined: 8/25/2017

Location: SWE

10/15/2022 2:38 PM

The difference in quality is insane, wtf have the others been doing

ProKawi24

Posts: 1369

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

10/15/2022 2:41 PM
Edited Date/Time: 10/15/2022 2:42 PM

Really looking forward to seeing Hanny. Dude's style is just insane and I would even put money on him winning this finally.

Mavetism

Posts: 1501

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: Hannover, DEU

10/15/2022 2:41 PM

matze wrote:

damn red bull tv shows how its done. Never seen this type of stream quality in any outdoor or supercross stream

...more

One of the few times we international people can actually watch something with good quality for free in this sport. laughing

shuggs

Posts: 1333

Joined: 8/6/2008

Location: Dunfermline, GBR

10/15/2022 2:44 PM

sjodin73 wrote:

The difference in quality is insane, wtf have the others been doing

...more

Red Bull just do things right 👍

