Atlanta 3 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8827

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/17/2021 8:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/17/2021 8:00 AM

Photo

30 minutes until free practice starts!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26240

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/17/2021 8:00 AM

Holeshot.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

jjavaman

Posts: 525

Joined: 3/12/2015

Location: CAN

4/17/2021 8:01 AM

Podium

wildbill

Posts: 3909

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

4/17/2021 8:04 AM

I just woke up

shuggs

Posts: 1137

Joined: 8/6/2008

Location: Dunfermline, GBR

4/17/2021 8:04 AM

Bummer😖

Now a member of the Orange brigade

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26240

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/17/2021 8:42 AM

250 Group C Free Practice

Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26240

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/17/2021 8:51 AM

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26240

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/17/2021 8:57 AM

250 Group B Free Practice

Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26240

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/17/2021 9:11 AM

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

gt80rider

Posts: 5144

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

4/17/2021 9:17 AM

Love these long lap times in the atl... ! Stoked to see another good track tonight

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26240

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/17/2021 9:22 AM

Tomac not making any laps?

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

pamoto

Posts: 504

Joined: 6/10/2009

Location: Mill Hall, PA USA

4/17/2021 9:23 AM

Tomac?

Boomslang

Posts: 2936

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

4/17/2021 9:24 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Tomac not making any laps?

What's up with Tomac, im following live timing and he has not stuck a lap yet?

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

wildbill

Posts: 3909

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

4/17/2021 9:24 AM

He got booted to B

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26240

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/17/2021 9:26 AM

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

mattyhamz2

Posts: 9214

Joined: 7/6/2015

Location: So Cal, CA USA

4/17/2021 9:27 AM

Maybe transponder issues?

FerCzD

Posts: 811

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

4/17/2021 9:28 AM

I've been absent on qualifying bench race lately, not today.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26240

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/17/2021 9:28 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/17/2021 9:50 AM

Photo
Photo
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

toroP

Posts: 3193

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

4/17/2021 9:36 AM

Nothing on RacerX twitter about ET

Boomslang

Posts: 2936

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

4/17/2021 9:41 AM

I can only assume Tomac has a bike issue..

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26240

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/17/2021 9:41 AM

450 Group B Free Practice

Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

ShawdowGlen

Posts: 679

Joined: 1/1/2021

Location: La Mesa, CA USA

4/17/2021 9:44 AM

Jazzed to see Wackers up near the top of the board.


Webb too! I hope we have an epic battle between KR/CW tonight.

I was raised just off HWY 126 in Valencia during the 80's.

toroP

Posts: 3193

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

4/17/2021 9:45 AM

It illustrates how small our sport is, that there is no word on the champ missing practice.
Where to look? I checked RacerX and Matthes.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26240

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/17/2021 9:46 AM

Boomslang wrote:

What's up with Tomac, im following live timing and he has not stuck a lap yet?

Not sure. Like you, I'm thinking bike issues, but those have been pretty rare.

Hopefully nothing major.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Anton_514

Posts: 139

Joined: 11/22/2018

Location: IL, USA

4/17/2021 9:48 AM

toroP wrote:

It illustrates how small our sport is, that there is no word on the champ missing practice.
Where to look? I checked RacerX and Matthes.

He was out there and putting in laps, must have been a transponder issue.

Reese95w

Posts: 11992

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/17/2021 9:49 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Tomac not making any laps?

Boomslang wrote:

What's up with Tomac, im following live timing and he has not stuck a lap yet?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Not sure. Like you, I'm thinking bike issues, but those have been pretty rare.

Hopefully nothing major.

Photo

Photo
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

toroP

Posts: 3193

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

4/17/2021 9:51 AM

toroP wrote:

It illustrates how small our sport is, that there is no word on the champ missing practice.
Where to look? I checked RacerX and Matthes.

Anton_514 wrote:

He was out there and putting in laps, must have been a transponder issue.

Thanks

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26240

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/17/2021 9:57 AM

450 Group C Free Practice

Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Dimblewambie

Posts: 1174

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

4/17/2021 9:59 AM

Back from my morning ride just in time for RDL. Today is a good day!

Photo

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

wildbill

Posts: 3909

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

4/17/2021 10:06 AM

Sweet ride DW

