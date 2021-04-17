Atlanta 3 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until free practice starts!
Race Links
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot.
Podium
I just woke up
Bummer😖
Now a member of the Orange brigade
250 Group C Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
Love these long lap times in the atl... ! Stoked to see another good track tonight
Tomac not making any laps?
Tomac?
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Tomac not making any laps?
What's up with Tomac, im following live timing and he has not stuck a lap yet?
He got booted to B
450 Group A Free Practice
Maybe transponder issues?
I've been absent on qualifying bench race lately, not today.
Edited Date/Time:
Nothing on RacerX twitter about ET
I can only assume Tomac has a bike issue..
450 Group B Free Practice
Jazzed to see Wackers up near the top of the board.
Webb too! I hope we have an epic battle between KR/CW tonight.
It illustrates how small our sport is, that there is no word on the champ missing practice.
Where to look? I checked RacerX and Matthes.
toroP wrote:
It illustrates how small our sport is, that there is no word on the champ missing practice.
Where to look? I checked RacerX and Matthes.
He was out there and putting in laps, must have been a transponder issue.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Tomac not making any laps?
Boomslang wrote:
What's up with Tomac, im following live timing and he has not stuck a lap yet?
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Not sure. Like you, I'm thinking bike issues, but those have been pretty rare.
Hopefully nothing major.
450 Group C Free Practice
Back from my morning ride just in time for RDL. Today is a good day!
Sweet ride DW