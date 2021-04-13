Forum Main Moto-Related Atlanta 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Atlanta 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8818
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 8818

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/13/2021 3:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/13/2021 3:30 PM

Photo

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

ConnorD11

Posts: 195
Joined: 4/3/2015
Location: Austin, TX USA

Posts: 195

Joined: 4/3/2015

Location: Austin, TX USA

4/13/2021 3:33 PM

hole shot?

|

Pigdog

Posts: 20
Joined: 3/11/2019
Location: AUS

Posts: 20

Joined: 3/11/2019

Location: AUS

4/13/2021 3:33 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/13/2021 3:34 PM

Hole shot

Edit, nope. Too slow.

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26161
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 26161

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 3:40 PM

Last Tuesday night race. Let's hope for a good one.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

levi_southern

Posts: 95
Joined: 8/2/2016
Location: Coalgate, OK USA

Posts: 95

Joined: 8/2/2016

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

4/13/2021 3:42 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Last Tuesday night race. Let's hope for a good one.

i think ken is gonna come out hot and do well. itd be cool to see. itd also be cool to see dylan get back on the box. without the bad start saturday i think he could of done it then.

|

HighPlainsSquid

Posts: 732
Joined: 6/12/2017
Location: High Lonesome, NM USA

Posts: 732

Joined: 6/12/2017

Location: High Lonesome, NM USA

4/13/2021 3:46 PM

Pigdog wrote:

Hole shot

Edit, nope. Too slow.

I'm going for a pass on the outside.

|

2019 KTM 150 SX
2019 Husqvarna TX300
2015 Yamaha YZ 250

ocscottie

Posts: 66359
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: Redding, CA USA

Posts: 66359

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

4/13/2021 3:49 PM

Heads up for Fire TV users, they updated the Fire home screen and my Peacock was gone, had to go to it through the aptoide TV deal to get it.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Black Diesel Bomber

Posts: 2248
Joined: 1/10/2011
Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

Posts: 2248

Joined: 1/10/2011

Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

4/13/2021 3:53 PM

Starling and Hill on my fantasy team....come on guys let's make the main tonight!

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26161
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 26161

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 3:54 PM

levi_southern wrote:

i think ken is gonna come out hot and do well. itd be cool to see. itd also be cool to see dylan get back on the box. without the bad start saturday i think he could of done it then.

I think Dylan could've podium on Saturday if he hadn't fallen down off the start.

Looking forward to see what he can do outdoors.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

fullfloater

Posts: 2299
Joined: 7/22/2009
Location: CA, USA

Posts: 2299

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: CA, USA

4/13/2021 3:58 PM

Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

Starling and Hill on my fantasy team....come on guys let's make the main tonight!

Me too let’s go!

|

FeetUp

Posts: 267
Joined: 12/4/2007
Location: Santa Maria, CA USA

Posts: 267

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: Santa Maria, CA USA

4/13/2021 4:00 PM

Good evening ladies..... let’s go racing

|

My favorite rider is K.C Carlyle

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 4394
Joined: 9/12/2014
Location: BEL

Posts: 4394

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

4/13/2021 4:00 PM

Lets go! Supercrosslive.tv just went up cool

|

ocscottie

Posts: 66359
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: Redding, CA USA

Posts: 66359

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

4/13/2021 4:00 PM

Todd Harris is back, good deal.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Harv379

Posts: 216
Joined: 1/22/2017
Location: UT, USA

Posts: 216

Joined: 1/22/2017

Location: UT, USA

4/13/2021 4:05 PM

Is quality blurry for anyone else?

|

ocscottie

Posts: 66359
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: Redding, CA USA

Posts: 66359

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

4/13/2021 4:07 PM

Harv379 wrote:

Is quality blurry for anyone else?

Perfect here but im going through a FireStick

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Harv379

Posts: 216
Joined: 1/22/2017
Location: UT, USA

Posts: 216

Joined: 1/22/2017

Location: UT, USA

4/13/2021 4:08 PM

Harv379 wrote:

Is quality blurry for anyone else?

ocscottie wrote:

Perfect here but im going through a FireStick

Hmm, maybe I need to reset my internet. Even the score/rider list is blurry.

|

levi_southern

Posts: 95
Joined: 8/2/2016
Location: Coalgate, OK USA

Posts: 95

Joined: 8/2/2016

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

4/13/2021 4:08 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Last Tuesday night race. Let's hope for a good one.

levi_southern wrote:

i think ken is gonna come out hot and do well. itd be cool to see. itd also be cool to see dylan get back on the box. without the bad start saturday i think he could of done it then.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

I think Dylan could've podium on Saturday if he hadn't fallen down off the start.

Looking forward to see what he can do outdoors.

i think hes going to do great this outdoor season.

|

ocscottie

Posts: 66359
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: Redding, CA USA

Posts: 66359

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

4/13/2021 4:08 PM

Bummer for Sipes, he was on it in practice.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

DASI974

Posts: 10
Joined: 2/12/2021
Location: Arlington, VA USA

Posts: 10

Joined: 2/12/2021

Location: Arlington, VA USA

4/13/2021 4:10 PM

Frye won't be on that Yamaha by outdoors. DNQ on Saturday and LCQ bound now. Rough.

|

jmo443

Posts: 191
Joined: 4/5/2019
Location: NY, USA

Posts: 191

Joined: 4/5/2019

Location: NY, USA

4/13/2021 4:10 PM

No sound here on tv or Apple TV

|

tickleme20

Posts: 391
Joined: 3/19/2017
Location: Stephens City, VA USA

Posts: 391

Joined: 3/19/2017

Location: Stephens City, VA USA

4/13/2021 4:11 PM

LEARNING LESSON!!

Careful, Ricky, I have to get up early tomorrow! 🍸

|

motomike137

Posts: 4902
Joined: 4/22/2010
Location: Fenton, MI USA

Posts: 4902

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

4/13/2021 4:11 PM

These speedway tracks are awesome.

|

motomike137

Posts: 4902
Joined: 4/22/2010
Location: Fenton, MI USA

Posts: 4902

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

4/13/2021 4:12 PM

tickleme20 wrote:

LEARNING LESSON!!

Careful, Ricky, I have to get up early tomorrow! 🍸

"timedqualifyingpractice"

|

katooom

Posts: 238
Joined: 9/3/2010
Location: Broad Run, VA USA

Posts: 238

Joined: 9/3/2010

Location: Broad Run, VA USA

4/13/2021 4:12 PM

Nice production. We get to see finish pylon for P1, nothing else.

|

GD2

Posts: 8818
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 8818

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/13/2021 4:13 PM

250 Heat 1:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 26161
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 26161

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/13/2021 4:13 PM

DASI974 wrote:

Frye won't be on that Yamaha by outdoors. DNQ on Saturday and LCQ bound now. Rough.

Yeah, he needs to pick it up.

Not sure how long his contract is for, but I don't think he'll be at Star if things don't change.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Posts: 8818
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 8818

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/13/2021 4:16 PM

I think Frye will survive through outdoors, but if he doesn't do something major during that series I don't see how they keep him for '22 with Kitchen coming up.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

38special

Posts: 177
Joined: 6/30/2010
Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

Posts: 177

Joined: 6/30/2010

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

4/13/2021 4:16 PM

tickleme20 wrote:

LEARNING LESSON!!

Careful, Ricky, I have to get up early tomorrow! 🍸

I like your post because it’s funny.

|

kingmcgrath

Posts: 26
Joined: 2/10/2018
Location: IA, USA

Posts: 26

Joined: 2/10/2018

Location: IA, USA

4/13/2021 4:16 PM

Someone want to explain to the tv crew that once the leader takes the checkers there are still 20 other guys racing it out? Tired of missing battles to the finish to watch the leader putt around then a quick cut to a commercial...

|
