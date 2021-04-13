Atlanta 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
hole shot?
Hole shot
Edit, nope. Too slow.
Last Tuesday night race. Let's hope for a good one.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
i think ken is gonna come out hot and do well. itd be cool to see. itd also be cool to see dylan get back on the box. without the bad start saturday i think he could of done it then.
Heads up for Fire TV users, they updated the Fire home screen and my Peacock was gone, had to go to it through the aptoide TV deal to get it.
Starling and Hill on my fantasy team....come on guys let's make the main tonight!
I think Dylan could've podium on Saturday if he hadn't fallen down off the start.
Looking forward to see what he can do outdoors.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Me too let’s go!
Good evening ladies..... let’s go racing
My favorite rider is K.C Carlyle
Lets go! Supercrosslive.tv just went up
Todd Harris is back, good deal.
Is quality blurry for anyone else?
Perfect here but im going through a FireStick
i think hes going to do great this outdoor season.
Bummer for Sipes, he was on it in practice.
Frye won't be on that Yamaha by outdoors. DNQ on Saturday and LCQ bound now. Rough.
No sound here on tv or Apple TV
LEARNING LESSON!!
Careful, Ricky, I have to get up early tomorrow! 🍸
These speedway tracks are awesome.
"timedqualifyingpractice"
Nice production. We get to see finish pylon for P1, nothing else.
250 Heat 1:
I think Frye will survive through outdoors, but if he doesn't do something major during that series I don't see how they keep him for '22 with Kitchen coming up.
I like your post because it’s funny.
Someone want to explain to the tv crew that once the leader takes the checkers there are still 20 other guys racing it out? Tired of missing battles to the finish to watch the leader putt around then a quick cut to a commercial...