Silly Season for 2025 is already pretty far along and while we've done many singular features on who's going where, it's time to roll out the master list and get the full look.

We have north of 200 team positions listed and about 100 riders in their locked-in homes.

Update: Almost every team has gotten an update on riders, staff, and/or gear. Dive in and spend some time.

Team Honda HRC Progressive

NEWS:

Team Honda HRC sees very minor staff changes for 2025, new motorcycles to race, and a title sponsor in Progressive Insurance. The team lineup is locked in through at least 2026.

Returning Riders:

#1 in SX & SMX / #18 in MX Jett Lawrence (450): Jett Lawrence enters the third year of his 450 career, with a very long-term extension announcement coming soon.

J Lawrence Gear: Alpinestars helmets, 100% goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#96 Hunter Lawrence (450): Hunter Lawrence enters year two of 450 life.

H Lawrence Gear: Alpinestars helmets, Alpinestars goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#30 Jo Shimoda (250 West): Jo Shimoda enters the second year of his current agreement with Honda and it sounds like he's already been extended through 2026. The biggest change for Jo is a move to Florida to ride at Moto Sandbox with Roczen, Kitchen, and more. Along with the departure of Monster Energy as a personal sponsor.

Shimoda Gear: Fox helmets, Scott goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

#10 Chance Hymas (250 East): Chance Hymas entered 2024 with a contract that was set to expire. With his recent results, he's hit a renewal that will take him through 2026 with HRC. Hymas' relationship with Monster has also ended, he has joined Red Bull for 2025 and on.

Hymas Gear: Fly Racing helmets, Scott goggles, Fly Racing gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Departing Riders:

There are no departing riders heading into 2025...

Staff:

Manager of Racing & Advertising - Brandon Wilson

Assistant Manager of Racing - Jeff Weiner

Team Manager - Lars Lindstrom

Technical Support, Team Honda HRC Motocross - Toru Yukawa

Crew Chief (450) - Grant Hutcheson

Crew Chief (250) - Jordan Troxell

Chassis R&D - Shane Drew

Hunter Lawrence Mechanic - Cameron Camera

Jett Lawrence Mechanic - Christien Ducharme

Chance Hymas Mechanic - Thomas Harris

Jo Shimoda Mechanic - Ben Griffith

Engine R&D (450) - Robert Reichman

Engine R&D (250) - Gilbert Lujan

Engine Technician - Kody Gamperl (Replaces Mick Fallins, who departs the team)

Engine Technician - Sebastian Palmese

Test Technician - Blake Bolton

Parts Coordinator - Todd Flickinger

Technical Truck Driver - Mike Spraker

Hospitality Truck Driver - Tom Poage

Race Team Coordinator - Latricia Barbee

Race Team PR Coordinator - Tati Ziemer

Team Consultant / Test Rider - Trey Canard

Showa Suspension Technician (450) - Derek Atkinson (Showa)

Showa Suspension Technician (250) - Brandon Scharer (Showa)

Phoenix Racing

NEWS:

Phoenix Racing has a new Honda deal in hand and their lineup is shaking up.

Team Gear: 6D helmets, 100% goggles, Moose gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders:

#39 Nick Romano (250 East): Romano has locked in a deal at Phoenix Racing in 2025.

#115 Gavin Towers (250 West): Towers has locked in a deal at Phoenix Racing in 2025.

#751 Evan Ferry (250 West): Ferry has locked in a deal at Phoenix Racing in 2025.

Returning Riders:

#14 Dylan Ferrandis (450): Ferrandis' has re-upped at Phoenix Racing for 2025.

Ferrandis gear: Bell helmets, 100% goggles, O'Neal gear, Five gloves, and Alpinestars boots.

#59 Cullin Park (250 East): Park continues with the Phoenix squad on a Supercross-only deal in 2025.

Staff:

Team Owner - David Eller

Team Manager - Josh Wisenor

General Manager - Jose Monge

Shop Manager - Gary Schlentz

Dylan Ferrandis Mechanic - Dalen Vernazza

Nick Romano's Mechanic - Colby Lamb

Engine Technician - Lonnie Eby

Suspension Technician - Jacob "Guam" Einloth / Factory Connection

Transporter Driver - Mike Tierney

Monster Energy Kawasaki

NEWS:

Long-time Kawasaki racer Adam Cianciarulo retired mid-way through 2024 and the team launched an aggressive campaign to land Jorge Prado's signature for 2025 and beyond.

Incoming Riders:

#70 Jorge Prado (450): Jorge Prado moves to the USA on a three-year plus-one contract with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team. He will also have a new look with Monster instead of Red Bull, and he moves over to a head-to-toe deal with Fox.

Prado gear: Fox helmets, Fox goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

Returning Riders:

#21 Jason Anderson (450): Jason Anderson enters the last year of his current contract with the team in 2025.

Anderson Gear: Airoh helmet, Scott goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Departing Riders:

#9 Adam Cianciarulo: Adam Cianciarulo retired from professional racing.

Staff:

Team Manager - Dan Fahie

Jorge Prado's Crew Chief - Oscar Wirdeman

Jorge Prado's Mechanic - Derik Dwyer (Incoming from Pro Circuit)

Jason Anderson's Crew Chief - Theo Lockwood

Jason Anderson's Mechanic - Jason "Rango" Montoya

Racing Technologist - Ricki Rock (was R&D Supervisor at HRC Honda)

Parts and Testing Coordinator - Kurt Rood

Transport Driver - Brian "BigB" Barnhart

Suspension Technician - Kaipo Chung

Showa Technician - TBD

Test Mechanic - Brian Kranz

Test Rider - Broc Tickle

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

NEWS:

Mitch Payton's legendary team has some movement going into 2025. Lots of returning, new deals, new riders, and one longtime on leaving. Read below for more details on the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad.

Team gear: Bell helmets, Scott goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

Rumored Riders:

#98 Drew Adams (250): Adams is fill-in rider for 2025. He has signed to race full-time for 2026 and 2027.

Incoming Riders:

#36 Garrett Marchbanks (250 West): Marchbanks joined the team towards the end of 2024 and has a one-year deal for 2025.

#26 Ty Masterpool (250 East): Masterpool enters the first year of a new two-year deal with Pro Circuit, taking him through 2026.

Returning Riders:

#47 Levi Kitchen (250 West): Kichen enters the second year of his current agreement with PC and Kawasaki.

#56 Seth Hammaker (250 East): Hammaker enters the first year of a new two-year deal with Pro Circuit, taking him through 2026. He has also moved to Florida and is training at the Dog Pound (Lawrence's property)

#50 Cameron McAdoo (250 East): McAdoo enters the first year of a new two-year deal with Pro Circuit, taking him through 2026.

Departing Riders:

Maximus Vohland: Maximus departs PC after one season, reference ClubMX.

Austin Forkner: After spending his entire professional career with Pro Circuit, it's very likely that Forkner will be racing for Triumph in 2025.

Staff:

Team Manager - Mitch Payton

Crew Chief - Ian Southwell

Technical Development and Supervisor “Do-All Performance Guy” - Olly Stone (was crew chief at TLD GasGas in 2024)

Engine R&D and Dyno - Brandon Zimmerman (Was Chase Sexton's mechanic at KTM in early 2024)

Garrett Marchbank's Mechanic - Jed Parrish (Parrish was the team's test mechanic in 2024)

Seth Hammaker's Mechanic - Jacob Swisher (Replaces Jacob Martin, who has moved to being Hammaker's practice mechanic in Florida)

Cameron McAdoo's Mechanic - Alex Faith (Derik Dwyer, has departed the team. Alex Faith comes from HEP)

Levi Kitchen's Mechanic - Matt Goodbred

Ty Masterpool's Mechanic - Ryan Hughes

Drew Adams' Mechanic - TBD (would get assigned whichever mechanic is free due to rider injury)

Suspension Technician - Dave Cruz

Pro Circuit Suspension R&D - Luke Boyk

Team Transporter Driver - James "Jimmy Jack" Shofner

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

NEWS:

The Rockstar Energy team will be both Husqvarna and GasGas in 2025? Yup! But they're still sorta seperate. RJ and Malcolm remain with Husky, while Cochran is moved to GasGas.

250 Team Gear: Fly Racing helmet, Fly Racing gear, and Gaerne boots.

Returning Riders:

#27 Malcolm Stewart (450): Stewart is entering the last year of his current agreement with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna.

Stewart Gear: Shoei helmets, Scott goggles, Seven gear (DUH), and Sidi boots

#24 RJ Hampshire (250 East and 450 MX): Due to RJ's wrist injury, he will forgo any 450 Supercross and just race 250 Supercross on East, before moving to the 450 in Pro Motocross for 2025.

Hampshire Gear: Fly helmets, Oakley goggles, Fly gear, and Gaerne boots.

Departing Riders:

Guillem Farres: Farres, after injury, will be returning to Europe. It sounds like Guillem will race for Triumph in MX2 for 2025.

#28 Christian Craig: Craig will depart Rockstar Energy Husqvarna as his two-year contract expires, reference Star Yamaha.

Staff:

Team Manager - Nathan Ramsey

Crew Chief - Tony Hall (dual role with Rockstar Energy GasGas team)

Malcolm Stewart's Mechanic - Jared Warrick (Craig's mechanic in 2025)

RJ Hampshire's Mechanic - Anthony Amos

Suspension Technician - Hunter Falk

450 Engine Technician - Billy Henderson (dual role with Rockstar Energy GasGas team)

250 Engine Technician - David O'Connor (dual role with Rockstar Energy GasGas team)

Test Rider - Josh Hansen

Transporter Driver - John Addison

Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing

Incoming Riders

#51 Justin Barcia (450): Barcia stays on a GasGas but is moved to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team structure. He will be the team's second full-time 450 rider alongside Malcolm, and has one year left on his contract with Austria...expiring towards the later part of 2025.

Barcia Gear: TLD helmets, Oakley goggles, TLD gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#25 Ryder DiFrancesco (250 West): DiFrancesco will still be on a GasGas, but basically a Rockstar Husqvarna rider. He will fulfill the team's sponsor needs for another 250 rider, as Hampshire moves to a big bike mid-season. His contract also expires at the end of the 2025 season.

DiFrancesco gear: Fly helmets, Oakley goggles, Fly gear, and Gaerne boots.

#40 Casey Cochran (250 East): Cochran begins his first full season as a pro and is being moved over to a GasGas for 2025.

Cochran Gear: Fly helmets, Oakley goggles, Fly gear, and Gaerne boots.

Team Manager - Sean Murphy (Was team coordinator at Husqvarna)

Crew Chief - Tony Hall (dual role with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team)

Justin Barcia's Mechanic - Jack Richards

Ryder DiFrancesco's Mechanic - Jake Isaac

Casey Cochran's Mechanic - Logan George

450 Engine Technician - Billy Henderson (dual role with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team)

250 Engine Technician - David O'Connor (dual role with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team)

Suspension Technician - JR Boyd

Transporter Driver - Paul Delaurier

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

NEWS:

No news is good news for the Red Bull KTM program. They march into 2025 with the same lineup and at least two #1 plates aboard their machines...unless Vialle switches coasts.

Returning Riders:

#4 in SX & SMX / #1 in MX | Chase Sexton (450): Sexton enters the second year of his two-year deal with Red Bull KTM. He also has an option for a third year on his current agreement.

Sexton Gear: Alpinestars helmet, Oakley goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#7 Aaron Plessinger (450): Aaron Plessinger locks in another one-year extension with Red Bull KTM for 2025.

Plessinger Gear: Alpinestars helmet, Oakley goggles, Thor gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#1 in 250 SX East / #16 in MX & SMX | Tom Vialle (250 East): The two-time MX2 World Champion will begin a new/extended deal as he looks to defend his 250 Supercross title. If Vialle wins the title again, he'll be out of the 250 class in Supercross for 2026. If he is unable to defend, he can race 250s one further time in 2026 before being pushed from the class by 2027. He also moves from Thor to Alpinestars gear in 2025.

Vialle Gear: Airoh Helmets, 100% Goggles, Alpinestars Gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#23 Julian Beaumer (250 West): Julian Beaumer enters the second year of his two-year deal in 2025. It also sounds like Beaumer will debut One Industries comeback in Supercross.

Beaumer Gear: Arai helmet, Scott goggles, One Industries gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Departing Riders:

There are no departing riders for 2025...

Staff:

Team Manager - Ian Harrison

Team Coordinator - Frankie Latham

Crew Chief - Carlos Rivera

Chase Sexton's Mechanic - Jade Dungey (Replaces Kyle Defoe, who moved to an in-house position. Due to company layoffs he's no longer at KTM)

Aaron Plessinger's Mechanic - Jay Burgess (Was engine technician for the TLD team in 2024)

Tom Vialle's Mechanic - Richard "Pedro" Sterling

Julian Beaumer's Mechanic - Austin Watterson

Suspension Technician - Ryo Okuda

Suspension Technician - Matt Fox

Engine Technician - Kelly Lumgair

Engine Technician - Wayne Lumgair

Race Transporter Driver - Cory Flewellen

Hospitality Transporter Driver - Pat Muras

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

NEWS:

The Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team has a lot going on coming into 2025, particularly on the 250 side. New riders, new goggles, and more. Take a min to take in all the details.

Gear for all 250 riders: Alpinestars helmets, Alpinestars goggles, Thor gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders

#28 Christian Craig (450): Christian Craig returns to the team he left at the end of 2022! This is a weird one to explain. It sounds as if Craig is actually riding for the "250 side of the team" as it's owned by Bobby Regan. The 450 side is owned by Yamaha and full with three riders. Craig will be allowed to do his own gear deals still for 2025 and 2026, as he has signed a two-year deal with the team.

Craig Gear: Fox helmets, Fox goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

#31 Max Anstie (250 East): Anstie joined the team mid-way through the 2024 Pro Motocross season. He has a contract for 2025 and 2026.

#20 Pierce Brown (250 East): Brown switches to Star Racing, after spending his hole pro career with TLD. He has a contract for 2025 and 2026.

#93 Michael Mosiman (250 West): Mosiman joined the team early in 2024 but we haven't seen him since due to injuries. He has a contract for 2025.

#100 Cole Davies (250 West): Davies is forgoing his final amateur year and going straight to the pros, our understanding is he's on a three-year deal.

Kayden Minear (SX Futures): Minear will race SX Futures and amateurs in 2025 for Star Racing. We believe he's on multi-year contract.

Caden Dudney (SX Futures): Dudney will race SX Futures and amateurs in 2025 for Star Racing. We believe he's on multi-year contract.

Carson Wood (Amateur): Former Team Green racer Carson Wood moves up from Superminis and straight to Star Racing.

Returning Riders

#2 Cooper Webb (450): Webb returns for the second year of his current contract, with rumors of an extension already in the works. Webb will move over to Fly Racing helmets and gear for 2025.

Webb Gear: Fly helmets, 100% goggles, Fly gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#3 Eli Tomac (450): Eli Tomac is back! We've said that a few times the last couple seasons but this will be the last "full pro season" for Tomac. Does it mean he's done at the end of 2025? Maybe, maybe not. He could return in 2026 for SX only, but we can say 2025 will be the last time we see Tomac attempt a full season in all series.

Tomac Gear: Bell helmets, Oakley goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#32 Justin Cooper (450): Justin Cooper looks to have a one-year extension in hand and will be changing gear brands as he moves to O'Neal for 2025, along with HJC helmets.

Cooper Gear: HJC helmets, Oakley goggles, O'Neal gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#38 SX / #1 MX & SMX Haiden Deegan (250 West): Deegan enters his third pro season with rumors pointing to him racing the West region of 250 Supercross. If he chooses to follow the same path as Jett, 2025 could be his last 250 Pro Motocross season. Haiden has a contract with the 250 team through 2025 with an option of sorts for 2026. Could we see Haiden do 250 SX and 450 MX in 2025? Wouldn't surprise us one bit.

#41 Nate Thrasher (250 East): For the fifth season, Nate Thrasher will be racing with Star.

#34 Daxton Bennick (250 East): After going to Star Racing on a handshake agreement for SX Futures in 2023, Daxton Bennick has been rewarded with a two-year deal taking him into 2024 and 2025 with the team.

Departing Riders:

Stilez Robertson: Robertson departs Star for 2025, reference Triumph.

Nick Romano: Romano departs Star for 2025, reference Phoenix Honda.

Jordon Smith: Smith departs Star for 2025, reference Triumph.

Gavin Towers: Towers departed Star after SX Futures, he's attempting to find a deal in the US for 2025.

Enzo Lopes: Lopes didn't line up in 2024 due to a recurring arm injury. We don't expect to see him return in 2025.

Staff:

Owner of Star Racing - Bobby Regan

Co-Owner of Star Racing and Team Principal of Star 450 - Brad Hoffman

450 Team Manager - Rich Simmons (Jeremy Coker has left the team for a position at Triumph, Simmons was 450 crew chief in 2024)

250 Team Manager - Jensen Hendler

Assistant Team Manager - John Kuzo

450 Crew Chief - TBA

250 Crew Chief - Trevor Carmichael (Moved from engine department to crew chief role)

450 Engine Technician - Brian Calma

250 Engine Technician - Georgie Frye

250 Engine Technician - Jake Butler (Incoming from the defunct NSA Yamaha amateur program)

450 Suspension Technician - Ricky Gilmour (KYB)

250 Suspension Technician - Jake Price

Eli Tomac's Mechanic - Josh "Jelly" Ellingson

Cooper Webb's Mechanic - Alex Cambell

Justin Cooper's Mechanic - Mikey Germain

Christian Craig's Mechanic - (TBA)

Haiden Deegan's Mechanic - Brent Duffe

Max Anstie's Mechanic - Austin Kent

Nate Thrasher's Mechanic - Christian Kauffman

Daxton Bennick's Mechanic - Gavin Custer

Pierce Brown's Mechanic - Colin Burgh (Was Bennick's mechanic)

Michael Mosiman's Mechanic - Brice Phillips (Incoming from the defunct TLD program)

Cole Davies' Mechanic - Lachie Mills

Kayden Minear's Mechanic - Tyler Christy

Cayden Dudney's Mechanic - Hayden Ferguson (Incoming from the defunct NSA Yamaha amateur program)

Carson Wood's Mechanic - (TBA)

450 Transporter Driver - Benny Van Cleve

250 Transporter Driver - Adam Rehak

Triumph Racing Factory Team

NEWS:

Triumph Racing has a lot of movement heading into 2025. No, the 450 isn't ready, but they're growing to a four-man 250 squad with three new riders.

Team Gear: Alpinestars helmet, Oakley goggles, FXR gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders:

#83 Austin Forkner (250 East): Forkner has chosen Triumph Racing over Pro Circuit Kawasaki for 2025 and beyond.

#19 Jordan Smith (250 West): Smith joins Triumph Racing on a multi-year deal, rumored to be a two-year plus one-year option.

#325 Stilez Robertson (250 East): Robertson joins Triumph Racing on what we believe to be a two-year deal for 2025 and 2026.

Returning Riders:

#22 Jalek Swoll (250 West): Jalek Swoll will reunite with Bobby Hewitt and other staff.

Departing Riders:

Joey Savatgy: Savatgy has departed Triumph after his Pro-Motocross-only season in 2024. Originally slated for a multi-year contract, Triumph was unable to race their 450 and weren't able to get Savatgy cleared for 250 Supercross in 2025. Savatgy has chosen to pursue a 450 deal with Firepower Honda.

Evan Ferry: Ferry departed the team post-Supercross in 2024.

Staff:

Triumph Racing America General Manager - Jeremy Coker

Triumph Racing America Race Programs Manager - Zach Lurie

Team Manager - Steve Westfall

Director of Chassis Research and Development - Dave Arnold

Director of Powertrain Research and Development - Dudley Cramond

Data / Electronics Specialist - Alex Bergendahl

Technician Powertrain Department - Cody Richelderfer

Technician Powertrain Department - Charles Merchant

Suspension/Chassis Technician - Drew Hopkins

Jalek Swoll's Mechanic - Hunter Layton (Joins from Star Racing)

Austin Forkner's Mechanic - Travis Soules (Was Swoll's mechanic in 2024)

Stilez Robertson's Mechanic - Dillon Smith (Was Savatgy's mechanic in 2024)

Jordan Smith's Mechanic - Justin Hopson (Transfers from Star Racing to Triumph alongside Jordan)

Team Mechanic - Pat Thrall

Parts Specialist - Eric Hansel

R&D Mechanic - Corie Barbee

Team Accounting - Kristi Allison

Team Trainer - Mike Brown

Test Track and Equipment Manager - Raymond Stripling

Transporter Driver - Brian "Rabbit" Swead

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing

NEWS:

This team is no more. TLD is working on becoming the Ducati program in 2026 and GasGas riders have been absorbed by the new Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing (reference their team list for more).

Returning Riders:

#51 Justin Barcia (450): Reference Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and GasGas above.

#25 Ryder DiFrancesco (250): Reference Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and GasGas above.

Departing Riders:

Pierce Brown: Brown departs GasGas as he heads for Star Racing in 2025.

HEP Racing

NEWS:

The HEP team continues with Suzuki. The team also no longer has a team gear deal as they part ways with Fly.

Incoming Riders:

#45 Colt Nichols (450): Nichols joined the team before the end of the 2024 Pro Motocross season and will race for them in 2025.

Nichols Gear: Leatt helmet, Leatt goggles, Leatt gear, and Leatt boots

Returning Riders:

#11 Kyle Chisholm (450): Chisholm is racing US Supercross, SMX, and WSX for HEP in 2025. Will it be his final pro season?

Chisholm Gear: Leatt helmet, Leatt goggles, Leatt gear, and Leatt boots

#94 Ken Roczen (450): Roczen is re-upping with HEP for another year, 2025.

KR Gear: Fox helmet, Fox goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots

Departing Riders:

#12 Shane McElrath: McElrath was let go of the team before the end of the 2024 Pro Motocross season.

Staff:

Team Owner - Dustin Pipes

Co-Team Owner - Aaron Pipes

Team Manager - Larry Brooks

Ken Roczen's Mechanic - Billy Hartle

Colt Nichol's Mechanic - Joseph Kremkow

Kyle Chisholm's Mechanic - Andrew Livingston

Engine Technician - Dave Dye

Engine R&D - Jamie Ellis / Twisted Development

Suspension Technician - Mark Johnson/REP (Replaces Matt Andruk of Active Rider)

Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha Racing

NEWS:

ClubMX enters the second year of its current deal with Yamaha and looks to be 250 only in 2025.

Team gear: FXR/6D helmets, Factory Ride goggles, FXR gear, and Gaerne boots.

Incoming Riders:

#92 Maximus Vohland (250 East): Vohland joins ClubMX for 2025.

#88 Devin Simonson (250 East): Simonson joins Club full-time in 2025, he's set for East coast but is currently injured.

Returning Riders:

#37 Coty Schock (250 West): Schock is on a new three-year deal with Club starting in 2025.

#54 Jett Reynolds (250 West): Reynolds looks to be re-upping with Club for 2025.

#62 Mark Finies (250 East): After originally being slated to exit the team, Finies will be returning to ClubMX in 2025.

Departing Riders:

#6 Jeremy Martin: Jeremy Martin is currently inquiring with teams about a 2025 Pro Motocross-only deal, signaling he is out at Club.

Garrett Marchbanks: Marchbanks was fired mid-way through the 2024 Pro Motocross season, he moved to Pro Circuit Kawasaki ahead of his 2025 deal with the team.

#29 Phil Nicoletti: Nicoletti is retiring from full-time racing at the end of the 2024 season.

Staff:

Owner - Brandon Haas

Co-Owner - Scott Jeffery

Team Manager - Mike Bonacci

Crew Chief - Greg Chidgey

Engineer - Lucas Joyner

Mechanic - Cameron Callaghan

Mechanic - Tyler Morgan

Mechanic - Jason McCarty

Engine R&D - Jamie Ellis / Twisted Development

Toyota of Redlands BarX Yamaha

NEWS:

BarX after a few years of rumors has switched brands for 2025. They will now be on Yamahas.

Team gear: Fly helmets, Scott goggles, Fly gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders:

#334 Brad West (250 East): We heard West will join the team for 2025.

Dane Pappas (SX Futures): Pappas joins BarX's amateur team for 2025.

Returning Riders:

#80 Derek Drake (250 West/450): Drake looks set to stay with BarX. Hint, his father-in-law owns the team. Although, there was talk about him joining Beta at one point. Drake will likely race a 250 indoors and 450 outdoors.

#44 Dilan Schwartz (250 East): After departing to BarX to race for HEP in Supercross 2023, and then returning to the team for Pro Motocross that same season, Schwartz will be back for 2024.

#52 Anthony Bourdon (250 West): French rider Anthony Bourdon has re-signed with the team for 2025.

#154 Leo Tucker (250 MX): Tucker will race Pro Motocross only for the team in 2025.

Cole Timboe (SX Futures): Timboe continues BarX's amateur team for 2025.

Nate Abbott (SX Futures): Abbott continues BarX's amateur team for 2025.

Departing Riders:

Max Miller: We don't expect to see Miller return in 2025.

Preston Boespflug: Boespflug has joined PRMX for 2025.

Staff:

Team Owner - Myron Short

Team Manager - Bradley Taft

Engine Technician - Robbie Feder

Suspension Technician - REP / Mark Johnson

Derek Drake's Mechanic - Ty Davis

Brad West's Mechanic - Cody Champagne

Leo Tucker's Mechanic - Ryan Boyd

Dilan Schwartz's - Joe Zatarain

Cole Timboe's Mechanic - Jordan Pittenger

Nate Abbott's Mechanic - Ryan Norton

Liqui Moly Beta Racing

NEWS:

Beta Racing is entering the second year of their 450 program, with one returning rider and a new incoming one as well.

Incoming Riders:

#49 Mitchell Oldenburg (450 SX): Oldenburg has locked in the second spot at Beta for 2025.

Oldenburg Gear: Unknown...

Returning Riders:

#57 Benny Bloss (450 SX): Bloss returns for the second year of his contract with Beta.

Bloss Gear: Arai helmets, Oakley goggles, FXR gear, and Alpinestars boots

Departing Riders:

Colt Nichols: Nichols departs the team before the end of 2024 to join HEP Suzuki.

Staff:

Team Manager - Carlen Gardner

Suspension Technician - Bryce Rivera

Engine Technician and Electronics - Brian White

Mitchell Oldenburg's Mechanic - Taylor Muto

Benny Bloss' Mechanic - Jason Soracco

Transporter Driver - Vincent Dawson

AEO Powersports KTM Racing

NEWS:

AEO Powersports continues into 2025 with a similar lineup. They will have a new look with Thor gear. The team also switches to Factory Connection suspension for 2025.

Team gear: 6D helmets, Thor gear, Alpinestars goggles, and Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders:

#134 Avery Long (250 West): Long makes his pro debut with the AEO Powersports KTM Racing Team.

CJ Bernard (250 MX): Bernard is set to make his pro debut with the team come Pro Motocross.

Returning Riders:

#48 Talon Hawkins (250 West): It looks like Hawkins return in 2025.

#65 Lux Turner (250 West): We expect to see Turner return in 2025.

Departing Riders:

Derek Kelley: Derek won't be retained for 2025.

Ryder McNabb: Canadian, Ryder McNabb, departs the team to return to Canada with GDR Honda.

Staff:

Team Owner/Manager - Jeremy Scism

Talon Hawkin's Mechanic - Landon Ajster

Avery Long's Mechanic - TBA

Lux Turner's Mechanic - TBA

Suspension Technician - Factory Connection

Transporter Driver - Coy Cameron

Mobile X/FirePower Honda

NEWS:

The Australian-founded FirePower Honda team is entering its third year based out of MTF in Georgia.

Team Gear: Fly Racing helmets, Oakley goggles, Fly Racing gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders:

#12 Shane McElrath (450 SX Only): It sounds like McElrath may do select 450 SX rounds with the Firepower Honda team in the US.

#17 Joey Savatgy (450 SX Only): Joey Savatgy is set to join the Australian/Georgia-based Honda team for 2025. With a deal to race in US Supercross, Australian Supercross, and World Supercross.

#60 Carson Mumford (250 East): Mumford joined the team mid-way through 2024 after departing MCR. We're unsure on his exact schedule for 2025. We'd expect a run at 250 East coast SX, World Supercross, and Australian Supercross...but are unsure on any US Pro Motocross rounds.

Returning Riders:

#15 Dean Wilson (450 SX Only): Dean Wilson is rumored to race the first four rounds of SX in 2025 and continue with the team into WSX and Australian SX.

Departing Riders:

Max Anstie: Anstie departed the team before the end of 2024 to join Star Racing for 2025 and beyond.

Staff:

Team Owners - Yarrive Konsky

Team Manager/Co-Owner - Martin Davalos

R&D Engine - Dave Walls

Engine Technician - Jessie Wik

R&D Electronics - Jamie Ortiz

Mechanic - Nate Alexander

Mechanic - Tyler Michelson

Suspension - Factory Connection

Communications - Jack Williamson

Logistics - Wes Cumberland

Heartbeat Hot Sauce Solitaire Yamaha

NEWS:

Solitaire is back with the same lineup of riders but looking to lock in a new gear/helmet deal.

Team Gear: Arai helmets, Factory Ride goggles, FXR gear, and Gaerne boots.

Incoming Riders:

#58 Derek Kelley (250 West SX Only): Kelley joins the team for 2025.

Returning Riders:

#61 Cole Thompson (250 West SX Only): Thompson returns for 2025.

#64 Robbie Wageman (250 West SX Only): Wageman returns for 2025.

Staff:

Team Owners - Ryan Clark and Chris Elliott

Thompson's Mechanic - Joe Buttas

Wageman's Mechanic - Eric Angelski

Transport Driver - Ken Weckwurth

MotoConcepts Honda

NEWS:

MCR is almost more quiet heading into 2025 then they were before 2024. Oldenburg and Mumford departed, Friese remains, and their US team is fairly unsure. As of now, it looks like they'll head Arenacross racing in 2025.

Team Gear: Alpinestars helmets, 100% goggles, Canvas gear, Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders:

#200 Ryan Breece: Breece is joining the team for WSX, and US Arenacross.

Returning Riders:

#66 Vince Friese (250 SX): We expect to see Friese return with MCR in 2025 for a bit of US Supercross and an Arenacross series.

#943 Noah Viney (250 SX): We expect to see Viney return with MCR in 2025 for a bit of US Supercross and an Arenacross series.

Departing Riders:

Carson Mumford: Mumford and MCR parted ways right before the end of the 2024 Supercross season.

Mitchell Oldenburg: Oldenburg departs the team ahead of 2025. He will compete in WSX for RWR in the winter of 2024 while looking for a 450 spot ahead of the 2025 Supercross season.

Staff:

Team Owner - Mike Genova

Team Manager - Tony Alessi

Mechanic - Aaron Mrozek

Mechanic - Cole Tompkins

Suspension Technician - Kaz Masuda (Showa)

Rock River/Gizmo Mods Yamaha

NEWS:

Rock River returns for 2025 with a similar lineup and some potential new ones.

Incoming Riders:

TBD

Returning Riders:

#43 Grant Harlan (450): Harlan returns for 2025 with Rock River.

#35 Marshal Weltin (250 West SX / 450 MX): Weltin returns for 2025 with Rock River.

#91 TJ Albright (250 West): Albright returns for 2025 with Rock River.

#97 Bryce Shelly (250 East): Shelly returns for 2025 with Rock River.

ISRT Kawasaki

NEWS:

Bubba Pauli's ISRT (International Supercross Race Team), formally known as Madd Parts Kawasaki, is back again in 2025.

Returning Riders:

#33 Freddie Noren (450 SX and MX): Noren returns for another season with ISRT.

Bubba Pauli (450 SX): Pauli returns to his own team.

Staff:

Team Owner and Manager - Bubba Pauli

Crew Chief and Assistant Team Manager - Derek Rankin

Partzilla PRMX

NEWS:

Partzila PRMX is racing fulltime in the US in 2025, but are they going to be green or yellow machines? Time will only tell...

Incoming Riders:

#73 Preston Boespflug (250 East): Preston moves to the East coast to race a 250 full time with PRMX.

#192 Jack Chambers (250 East): Chambers returns from GPs to race for PRMX in 2025.

Returning Riders:

#78 Cade Clason (450 SX): Clason returns for another season with PRMX.

#86 Mitchell Harrison (450 SX): Harrison moves up to a 450 full-time for 2025.

#63 Hunter Yoder (250 West): Yoder returns for the second year of his current deal at PRMX.

Dirt Bike Depot/WMR KTM

Incoming Riders:

#511 Jace Kessler (250 East SX): Kessler joins DBD Racing for 250 East coast.

#411 Crockett Myers (250 East SX): Myers joins DBD Racing for 250 East coast.

Returning Riders:

#75 Gage Linville (250 East SX): Linville returns to DBD Racing for 250 East coast.

#435 Marcus Phelps (250 East SX): Phelps returns to DBD Racing for 250 East coast.

Host Grindstone Kawasaki

Returning Riders:

#85 Max Sanford (250 West SX): Sanford returns for his second year with the team.

#101 Dylan Walsh (250 West SX): Walsh, the Kiwi, takes another crack at US Supercross.

Michael's Reno Powersports/Stan Benson Husqvarna Racing

NEWS:

A new team formed between an existing amateur program and dealership out of Reno, Nevada. They will race Husqvarnas.

Riders:

#42 Harri Kullas (250 East SX / 450 MX): Kullas will be a full-time US racer in 2025.

#805 Slade Varola (250 West): Varola is set to join the team.

#734 Dayton Briggs (250 East): Briggs is set to join the team.

#99 Brock Bennett (250 West): Bennnet is set to join the team