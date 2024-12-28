Redemption Or Resignation – Eli Tomac's 2025

Eli Tomac is poised to face his trickiest task as another supercross season roars to life. Previously the most feared competitor in off-road sport, he was unable to halt the decline of his dominance. Now, as the first round of 2025 sits on the horizon, he is determined to reclaim his spot atop the 450SX podium.

Few would have been surprised had Tomac retired in the Autumn: his position in the record books is secure and he has little else to prove at the pinnacle of competition. Nonetheless, a lackluster 2024 term left him unfulfilled. Determined to rewrite the end to his storied career, he returns in familiar colors to rediscover the form that carried him to two 450SX championships.

There is not just one 'problem' that Tomac must resolve – it is a complex puzzle of performance, consistency and adaptation. It's a multifaceted challenge that makes his path back to the top so uncertain, yet such a thrill for fans across the world. In 2024, he achieved his fewest race wins since 2016, did not secure a single pole position and led 64% fewer laps than in 2023. The decline was obvious to the naked eye but further enhanced by the spectacular arrival of Jett Lawrence.

Lawrence, like Chase Sexton before him, has introduced a new technique and approach to competition that riders like Tomac, Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen must adapt in order to remain competitive. Tomac has taken that one step further in a sense: he is leading the charge to introduce a 'scoop' tire at traditional supercross events and run extensive tests at Yamaha's training compound in Tallahassee to determine its effectiveness. The decision to innovate, rather than follow, underscores how pivotal the 2025 season is.

Image: Yamaha Motor Corporation

This innovation aligns with his broader focus to improve starts, another area where he struggled in 2024. Tomac started first in just three main events last term – two of those were Triple Crowns – marking his worst total since 2020. Starts are linked to confidence in most instances, so perhaps his poor on-track performances sat hand-in-hand with him being worse than Lawrence and stablemate Webb on lap one? If effective, the scoop could bolster his confidence by addressing one of his key vulnerabilities.

It will be impossible to use the scoop at each round, despite his desire, but expect him to lean on the model with confidence whenever possible. How he handles circuits with soil too hard for the sand tire will be of interest to all. Will his confidence waver when that trusted tool is sidelined? His fluctuating performance could push rivals to explore their own options with the tire. Regardless of his results, Tomac could reshape the sport before making way for the next generation of stars.

This is irrelevant to Tomac, however, who is fixated on success. While some will doubt whether he can rebound after such a difficult 2024, he has proven that he can do that in the past. 2021 – the season that sat between his two titles – was horrid. Uninspired, uninterested and rarely competitive, Tomac floundered in a state of flux and prompted rumors of retirement. Nonetheless, it had the opposite effect: he returned in 2022 and was superb en route to his second championship.

Simply, Tomac and those in the 'blue' corner will hope for history to repeat itself when the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season starts on January 11. Anaheim 1 is set to be a critical point that will alter his course. To banish memories of a drab 2024 and place his competitors on notice, Tomac has to make an immediate statement at Anaheim 1 – an event he has won just once in 14 attempts. It could set the tone for a season of redemption or resignation.