Cooper Webb's remarkable performance in Monster Energy AMA Supercross exemplifies excellence and yet his true impact often gets overshadowed amidst the noise of pre-season speculation. Renowned for his resilience and never-say-die attitude, Webb is frequently framed as a master of capitalizing on opportunities. However, this narrative undersells the breadth of his extraordinary skillset.

With a 54% podium rate – just shy of best in class – Webb has been a consistent threat since his breakout 2019 season, when he claimed his first championship. The lone exception was 2022, a year marked by tussles with KTM's all-new machine that resisted his efforts to adapt. The evidence of his effectiveness is undeniable, yet he casts an underappreciated figure as Anaheim 1 looms.

"I think that I always come in under the radar, from both the media and fans," pondered Webb at a recent media event. "I do think that the racers would never count me out – they are not oblivious – just as I would not count those riders out. Some have good years and others have bad years, but all it takes is one little thing to turn that trajectory around. Coming in a little bit under the radar is not a bad thing, but sometimes it is nice to remind people that I can compete and am just as fast as these guys. I can still win on any given night."

Webb underscored his point with a reminder of the two pole positions that he claimed in 2024, a feat that he had not achieved since his 2021 championship-winning term. These moments, where his outright pace is undeniable, force his competitors to take notice. Yet the narrative often shifts back to his late-race effectiveness or his 'sneaky' ability to find success. What is it that makes his stature so invisible to the naked eye? Although his technique is not as striking as Jett Lawrence, his off-track comments ensure that he is a fan favorite.

"I would not say it is unfair, but the goal is to be fast too," continued Webb in deep thought. "I think that we showed that last year. We came into the season and that was a talking point, 'Webb is fast this year!' My race craft and starts are important, but I do feel – to your point – that I can be the fastest guy that night when I am on. I think that we even saw that last year. I think that everyone has a certain perspective of me. It is nice to remain lowkey and know that I can do what it takes."

Webb's 2024 appearances confirm that his trajectory is rising, though subtly. Leading more laps than in the two previous seasons combined and doubling his win total in that period, Webb has showcased speed and consistency reminiscent of his championship-winning years. "I think that I am truly the best version of myself that I have ever been," he exclaimed. "Even when I look to my championship-winning years, there were some weekends in 2024 where I rode much better than I did those seasons and it was a third place.

"It has evolved so much since then. I am certain that Eli [Tomac], Ken [Roczen] and the riders who were in that era would say the same. When I execute a race well now, I would say that the race was 20% better than a 2021 race even. I think that is the sport. Each year people get better and there is more competition – it makes you rise up otherwise you are left behind." Webb's point is profound; Chase Sexton prompted fallen jaws with his skillset in 2023 and was then an example of yesteryear when compared to Lawrence earlier this year.

In that context, 2021 is a distant memory and so Webb has strived to evolve and follow trends set by his younger rivals. "I think that there has been a switch, as we have seen with Jett and Chase," he said with no concern about sharing secrets. "Technique has always been important but I feel like it is 'back in' if that makes sense. I have been focused on getting my feet placement right and trying to stand a lot more. We see how much Chase and Jett use their legs – I think that really does help."

Webb's 2025 campaign could be his most critical. With younger stars like Lawrence and Sexton redefining the sport, his ability to evolve and compete at the highest level will determine whether he can reclaim a place atop the podium. Aware of the fleeting nature of athletic prime, Webb knows this season may be his best chance to add to his legacy. Quietly, as always, he prepares to remind the world just how formidable he can be.