Jett Lawrence has won all there is to win and defeated even the most fearsome competitors, yet he still believes that he has a point to prove in 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Lawrence, who has won 69% of the races that he has started on the CRF450RW, has no reason to doubt his talent – coming to that realization was a journey in itself.

Lawrence's immediate success upset the established order in supercross' premier division. 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross featured tricky moments, especially in January. Even those, like the clash with Jason Anderson at the third round, were mere bumps in the road that could not halt his meteoric rise. However, it was the outburst from American fans that left a deeper mark. Given his superb talent and level-headed approach to fame, it came as a surprise to all.

"The criticism is massive," Lawrence reflected. "I am already pretty hard on myself. When I first started, maybe 10 or 15 out of 100 people were critical. Now it feels closer to 80, and that overrides the proper fans. By the end of 2024, I thought, 'I love racing my dirtbike, but I will just do that and collect the paycheck.' I was not a fan of that mindset – the fans make the sport what it is – but it was my reaction to how I was treated."

Lawrence often projects a brash and vibrant persona. The stark truth is that these rash comments resonated with him behind closed doors, despite his ability to remain impenetrable on track, and there is little support in a land as alien as this. Fortunately, he can count on support from his brother, Hunter, and immediate family. The size of his network still pales in comparison to those who were born and raised in the United States. There has been support from unexpected places, admittedly, like five-time 450SX champion, Ricky Carmichael.

"I have to find a balance," admitted Lawrence. "I have spoken to Ricky Carmichael about a lot of stuff, especially the [in-stadium criticism]. I feel like I am the first to deal with it on social media and that is everything for a lot of people. Dealing with those things is rough, but it will make me a better person in the end. I do not know how, but there is something that I will learn there. My Dad has always said that actions speak louder than words – that is what I have focused on."

Fans and foes alike will watch Lawrence's actions closely when 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross launches into life in Anaheim, Southern California, on January 11. Not only will that number one plate make him a target for all, but his evolution will be a popular discussion point. Lawrence had more wins, podiums and pole positions than his competitors in his rookie season. Will the likes of Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb close the gap or will he flourish in his sophomore term?

Lawrence's rivals will enter Anaheim in a secure spot – the same cannot be said for the champion. Honda is set to utilize a new CRF450RW, with a new frame, in 2025 competition and the adjustment has prompted troubles. "It has been more difficult than expected," he recalled. "The transition to motocross was good – I think we naturally had that same idea for supercross. The characteristics of the bike really work for outdoors, so translating that to supercross is very hard."

Supporters and disruptors alike will wait with bated breath to determine whether Lawrence can be just as potent on his new steed. If he succeeds, and he likely will, then it will be another example of his hardiness. Now, thanks to the difficulties that he suffered en route to his maiden 450SX title; he is arguably in a better position to handle adversity that could come with a new bike. Ironically, his detractors may have forged an even stronger competitor as the new season looms.

"I came to the conclusion that if they will hate me then that's how it is – they will realize that they cannot get me off my game," Lawrence concluded. "You can see who holds the number one plate." As the first race awaits, this resilience will serve him well as his rivals strive to rip that single digit from his grasp. Will Lawrence's on-track potential remain impossible to surpass? The truth will be revealed when the gates drop in Anaheim.