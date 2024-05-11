First Look

Yes, Suzuki is producing an updated dirt bike! Well, sorta, a dual sport bike but it still hits the dirt. Ahead of the 2024 EICMA show, Suzuki has announced the 2026 DR-Z4S, the successor to the legendary DR-Z400. This new bike features and all-new chassis, heavily updated engine, the switch to EFI, a fly-by-wire throttle, new inverted KYB forks, a new design, and much more!

A couple stand out stats about the bike include a 16 pound increase in weight, from 317 to 333 pounds, a slightly lower seat height, and a slightly smaller fuel tank capacity. This new machine will be available to the Summer of 2025, scroll down for more.

"Equipped with a punchy, new single-cylinder engine tuned for low-down torque and responsive power delivery, a new chassis for superior handling, and a cutting-edge electronics package tailored for off-road adventures, the all-new DR-Z4S is ready to turn your world into your playground."

SPECIFICATIONS

Overall Length - 2,270 mm (89.4 in)

Overall Width - 885 mm (34.8 in)

Overall Height - 1,235 mm (48.6 in)

Wheelbase - 1,495 mm (58.9 in)

Ground Clearance - 300 mm (11.8 in)

Seat Height - 920 mm (36.2 in)

Curb Mass - 151 kg (333 lbs)

Engine Type - 4-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC

Bore x Stroke - 90.0 mm x 62.6 mm (3.5 in. x 2.5 in.)

Engine displacement - 398 cm³ (24.3 cu. in.)

Compression ratio - 11.1:1

Fuel system - Fuel injection

Starter system - Electric

Lubrication system - Dry sump

Transmission - 5-speed constant mesh

Front suspension - Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped

Rear suspension - Link type, coil spring, oil damped

Rake / Trail - 27.5° / 109mm (4.29 in)

Front brake - Disc 270mm

Rear brake - Disc 220mm

Front tire size - 80/100-21M/C 51P, tube type

Rear tire size - 120/80-18M/C 62P, tube type

Ignition system - Electronic ignition

Fuel Tank Capacity - 8.7 L (2.3/1.9 US/lmp gal)

Oil capacity (overhaul) - 1.9 L (2.0/1.7 US/lmp qt)

Fuel consumption - 28.4 km/L (3.5 L/ 100 km) in WMTC

CO2 emissions - 82 g/km in WMTC

CHASSIS

The DR-Z4S adopts a new frame designed to respond faithfully to your will. Formed from steel pipe, the frame is rigid, strong and supple enough to handle rough surfaces, and it absorbs shocks well to reduce rider fatigue.

Already famed for its performance and reliability, the compact 398cm³ liquid-cooled DOHC dry-sump engine has been thoroughly updated to enhance its torquey, free-revving nature to deliver a superior balance of performance and controllability, and to comply with the latest emission and noise regulations.

The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) features a robust collection of advanced electronic rider assist functions. These include Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), the Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) with G (Gravel) mode, a setting that helps you maximize off-road performance, the Ride-by-wire Electronic Throttle System, ABS with ABS OFF mode (with a choice between Front & Rear OFF or Rear only OFF settings), and the Suzuki Easy Start System.

The chassis geometry and riding position were developed with an emphasis on stability and control. The result is an upright riding position that combines sure control when exploring off-road trails with stability and comfort that makes long rides less tiring.

Both the high and low beams are incorporated into one bright LED projector headlight that is compact, light and durable. LED position lights integrated right into the turn signal assemblies help round out the functional yet minimalistic lighting scheme.

The styling aims to embody the evolution of DR-Z4S performance and convey the spartan appeal of a serious piece of gear. Sharp lines and flush bodywork hug the chassis tightly, creating a slim profile with aggressive flair. It is a thoroughly modern interpretation that indicates the future direction of dual sport motorcycle design.

ENGINE

In addition to producing powerful torque across its operating range and providing faithful response to throttle action applied in a satisfying linear manner, the new 398cm³ four-stroke DOHC engine is fully compliant with Euro 5+ emissions standards, OBD II requirements, as well as the latest regulations pertaining to noise.

The introduction of dual iridium spark plugs helps maximize combustion efficiency and performance across the engine's operating range. Combined with the finer precision over fuel feed control realized by Suzuki's Ride-by-Wire Electronic Throttle and fuel injection systems, the dual plugs contribute to smooth power delivery, lower fuel consumption, lower emissions, linear throttle response, easier engine start-ups and a more stable idle.

Light weight titanium intake valves and hollow sodium-filled exhaust valves contribute to maximizing combustion efficiency and performance.

New camshaft profiles realize greater intake lift and optimized valve overlap, contributing to both engine performance and Euro 5+ compliance.

The cylinder head features a new design with optimized intake port and intake valve periphery shapes and a smooth, flat combustion chamber. It improves combustion to deliver both tough staying power under low loads and strong power output under high loads.

New piston and crankcase designs combine to reduce mechanical loss by up to 20% and contribute to smoother engine operation, increased power output right up to the rev limit, and improved fuel economy.

The engine is fed by a 42 mm bore electronic-controlled throttle body that helps achieve a fine balance between idling speed control and power output characteristics, while also contributing to Euro 5+ compliance.

The exhaust system features a dual-stage catalytic converter* that helps satisfy Euro 5+ emissions standards. (*Not available in some markets.)

The new exhaust pipe complies with noise regulations and features a double-wall design that helps protect your legs from extreme heat, while also contributing to a slim body profile. Both the exhaust pipe and muffler adopt stainless steel, which helps enhance visual appeal and the overall look of quality.

Revised air cleaner box and inlet tube design helps reduce resistance, improving low-end torque production and power output.

New radiator with larger fan diameter improves cooling.

One standout feature carried over from the DR-Z400S is the dry sump lubrication system, which contributes to securing ample ground clearance and a low center of gravity.

The Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) delivers sure operation and a light touch to clutch lever operation that helps reduce left hand fatigue. At the same time, it ensures positive power transfer when accelerating and smoother deceleration when downshifting. It's a blessing, whether riding in traffic or out exploring trails.

ELECTRONICS

S.I.R.S. features a collection of advanced electronic rider assist systems that help optimize performance characteristics to suit your changing riding needs and preferences. By realizing a more controllable, predictable and less tiring riding experience, S.I.R.S. lets you ride with greater confidence, on or off the road.

Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) lets you select freely between three modes that change power characteristics to match varying riding conditions or your preferences for any given outing. While all three modes ultimately deliver maximum engine output, fine control over the level of response and torque output as you open the throttle empowers you to ride with greater confidence. The settings for each mode are meticulously tuned and thoroughly tested to deliver optimum performance.

Mode A – Provides the sharpest response as the throttle is opened. Tuned to deliver exciting acceleration, it is well suited for enjoying aggressive runs on good surfaces.

Mode B – Features softer throttle response and a more linear power delivery curve as you open the throttle. Settings are tuned to realize a good fit for a broad range of riding styles and road conditions.

Mode C – Prioritizes comfort by offering yet softer throttle response and more gentle torque characteristics. This mode is useful when riding on loose or otherwise slippery surfaces.

The Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) helps prevent rear wheel spin, enabling you to better control the bike in diverse and varying conditions. This reduces stress and fatigue, while also instilling greater conﬁdence. In addition to G (Gravel) mode (described below), you can freely select between two standard on-road modes. Mode 1 is intended for dry paved surfaces, while Mode 2 is intended for wet paved surfaces, taking effect more quickly to be more proactive in limiting wheel spin. You can also opt to turn the system off entirely and rely purely on your skills rather than take advantage of the assistance offered by STCS.

Note: Traction control is not a substitute for the rider's throttle control. It cannot prevent loss of traction due to excessive speed when entering turns, or while braking. Nor can it prevent the front wheel from losing traction.

G (Gravel) mode allows a limited amount of tire slip when riding on unpaved surfaces so the bike remains controllable, while at the same time delivering the consistent power output you want for exploring unpaved roads and country trails with greater confidence. The dedicated setting for the DR-Z4S aims at being effective not only on flat dirt but also on undulating terrain.

The Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) contributes to more stable braking by helping prevent the wheels from locking up, even under hard braking. The ABS unit itself features a compact, lightweight design that contributes to nimble handling.

Note: ABS is not designed to shorten the braking distance. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please drive carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.

Note: ABS is not designed to shorten the braking distance. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please drive carefully and do not overly rely on ABS. The DR-Z4S is the first Suzuki production model with an ABS system that can be switched OFF for both wheels. In addition, the DR-Z4S offers Rear ABS OFF mode, which switches off just the rear wheel ABS.

Suzuki's Ride-by-Wire Electronic Throttle System leverages the onboard ECM to finely control the relationship between throttle action and engine output characteristics. This improves controllability and provides faithful response, particularly when first opening the throttle. The system employs a throttle cable that lets you adjust the amount of throttle play to suit your riding style and sensitivity to the controls. The new throttle housing is smaller, improving operability and adding greater flexibility in riding position. It is also resistant to damage in the event of a minor fall.

The Suzuki Easy Start System makes your riding experience all the more pleasurable and convenient by letting you start the engine at the press of a button, and with no need to pull in the clutch lever when the transmission is in neutral.

STYLING

Minimalistic styling with a focus on ergonomics embodies an evolution of performance and aesthetic appeal that presents the DR-Z4S as a serious piece of gear for dual sport riders.

A bold horizontal line that runs along the sides, from the front to the tail, helps create a flat, flush look that is not only thoroughly slim and modern, but also benefits you by aiding in freedom of movement.

Ergonomics play a key role in the new design. The DR-Z4S is designed to not interfere in any way with you or your clothing throughout the various types of movement to which a dual-sport machine is subjected.

Functional parts such as the engine, swingarm and suspension are designed to heighten the visual appeal of the overall design of the DR-Z4S.

Even the exposed parts that are not covered by the bodywork are carefully sculpted and surface-treated to maintain the design's overall balance, and to convey a look of functional beauty.

More here: https://www.globalsuzuki.com/motorcycle/smgs/products/2025dr-z4s/