KTM has won five of the last nine 450SX titles, so why is this a new challenge?

LewisPhillips
10/24/2023 4:35am
Chase Sexton - The Next Test

It was on October 07, 2011, that Red Bull KTM Factory Racing announced the acquisition of Ryan Dungey and embarked on a mountainous challenge in the United States, as they attempted to move from obscurity to prominence and exposed themselves. The signature amended the trajectory of the manufacturer to the point where no such questions exist.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing is arguably the preeminent race team in North America. Is it asinine to think that reaching the pinnacle of the sport with Dungey was, in fact, not their biggest test and that is yet to come? The concept behind this line of thinking is simple: Dungey was not expected to win a championship outright nor would he have been criticized for going winless. It is critical to remember that Dungey claimed one supercross win in his final foray aboard the RM-Z450 and so the bar was not extremely high in 2012. Expectations had already crashed since his maiden title in his rookie season.

It is often stated that Dungey had inked that deal with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing before 2011 Monster Energy Supercross had even begun, or his intent was clear at the very least. The way that the season that preceded the partnership transpired would have taken some of the edge off of those in 'orange' – it would be easier to appease the naysayers. That was done effectively, of course, as Dungey clinched twenty-eight indoor victories on the KTM 450 SX-F and won three titles once Ryan Villopoto vacated the championship. The partnership made the manufacturer desirable to free agents at the very highest level.

Cooper Webb made sure that KTM could count on more Monster Energy Supercross success, as he claimed two 450SX titles and twenty-one wins across his tenure. It is quite easy to forget that the acquisition was not earth shattering at the time: Webb was floundering in the premier division and not considered a threat for a championship at that point in time. The two years that he spent with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing caused his value to plummet from where it was when he moved up from the regional series as a two-time champion.

Photo
Simon Cudby

It was on October 07, 2023, that Red Bull KTM Factory Racing announced the acquisition of Chase Sexton. The multi-year contract ensures that he will be poised to deliver more championships to the Pierer Mobility Group and add to KTM's five 450SX crowns. That will be the immediate expectation of their new hire and that, dear friends, is not something that the squad has incurred in the United States. To put it simply, this is the first time that they will waltz into a new Monster Energy Supercross season with a new athlete and be expected to deliver in their first attempt.

Is it feasible that this will therefore be a more substantial test than what the manufacturer has encountered in previous seasons? Sexton was simply phenomenal indoors this year. There are so many adjectives that could be used to describe his seventeen rounds: exceptional, extraordinary, magnificent and the list goes on. The fact that he finished as the champion was simply the cherry atop the cake. It was his raw pace in practice that caused jaws to drop, as well as his ability to sprint away from previous champions that were hot on his heels.

Maintaining that level is all that will be considered adequate. Sexton has proven how high his glass ceiling is and if, for whatever reason, he fails to reach that next year then blame will fall on Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, rightly or wrongly. Matching the way that he has performed will be deemed 'passable' – even the smallest of dips will be judged harshly. There is simply no doubt that passersby will be analyzing the way that he dances around the track inside of Angel Stadium as soon as practice starts. The argument will be that such an occurrence is not uncommon at the opener. This, however, will be different.

Dungey had won a single 450SX race in the year prior to his freshman term aboard that KTM 450 SX-F and Webb had never won at the highest level, as mentioned above. Sexton enters his 'orange' debut with six wins last year alone and, of course, that boisterous number one plate speaks for itself.

16 comments

avatar
csbrianp
20 hours ago

By my count there will be 16 factory riders lining up at A1, minus the injured. KTM 3, Kawasaki 2, Suzuki 1, Yamaha 3, Honda 2, Husky 2, GasGas 1, Beta 2, and I'm not counting Dylan, or Club MX. Not a lot of room for privateers. My top 5 week in and week out, Jett, Ken, Chase, Eli, Jason. Not in that order mind you. there might be others that could slip in if Chase or Jason crash.

But these will be the guys.

1
avatar
papa_whealie
1 day ago

Unfortunately, I think Jett will have everyone covered in 2024 SX regardless of who shows up and on which bike.  Hopefully I'm not right and the racing will be much more exciting... 

2
c50 51931626 2315545421788992 5674704408600903680 n 1662556029
LewisPhillips
1 day ago

Little hidden gem in this piece: Dungey to KTM was announced on the exact same date as Sexton to KTM. Spooky! Well, you know...

2
c50 CRE500 with EStart and covers June 2018 LH side 1 1583336615
Bearuno
1 day ago

Eloquent writing Lewis.

I surmise you at least reached 'A' levels in Secondary, and, have done some Tertiary education. Perhaps even, you possess some proper Journalistic qualifications.

I daresay I might be accused of being a bit of a 'elitist'  by some, but it's good to see such articulate levels of writing in among what passes for  journalism / reportage in our sport.

You're not too bad at this Writing / Reporting 'thing', for a Bloody Pom , young Man ......... 

 

1
c50 body art 1561767512
Moto Braap
1 day ago

Did you go to Oxford like me and the Clintons?

There is a funny Friends episode where Ross has to give a speech at NYU and doesn’t know how to prepare so he all the sudden starts talking with a British accent which is more sophisticated like Will Smith learns in 6 Degrees of Separation.

c50 151304125 3648843435151899 7304637123573734595 o 1 1633386443
YZed250
2 days ago

Fortunately, the Man has dealt with this many times before. Decoster will help. 

1
c50 body art 1561767512
Moto Braap
1 day ago

I feel stupid not to know but Roger is not so arrogant or taking credit as champs being “his” riders so who did he help?  Over the years i remember announcers giving more credit to Mitch, Baker, etc.

c50 body art 1561767512
Moto Braap
11 hours ago

They made it sound like Dungey got pulled from  the amateurs b class with potential but that one win he had at Lorettas was beating all the top prosoects including Tomac who won his 1st pro race.  They all sacrificed like getting caught sleeping behind the vans between events and races its a tough career for kids. 

c50 Bulldog Double cropped Fall Trip 2017 1509893086
motomad724
2 days ago

I for one am excited for what the 2024 SX season will bring... Excited to see Sexton on orange, and also how Jett will do throughout the full SX season. Not to forget Eli's return, Coop back on blue, J Coop all season and Hunter on the big bikes. Plus hopefully a resurgence of Ando and AC up front on green along with Roczen's return on yellow and wherever Ferrandis lands. Barcia and Pless both had strong '23 seasons (come on AP GET THAT WIN), and then adding a couple Beta's to the mix with Colt and Benny. Not to wish months away but COME ON SX 2024!!!

5
1
c50 body art 1561767512
Moto Braap
10 hours ago

i have no idea what the SX story will be but yea it should involve Jett since he is out for championships and not to take people out or let them by either with quite the espn magazine spread I had no idea they went through.  I am hoping to see some major talent still left apply the pressure though and having “anything can happen” as a last resort with us now well knowing the riders strengths like Plessy rockin it if there is a couple sets of whoops.  Stew Jr has has good new insights to share and Stew 2 is always a crowd pleaser.  I wish Nichols and Craig had more chances to pick up some hardware on the 250s as contenders and RJ is gonna turn some heads when he moves up with the 450 seeming to suit him better after whatever he still has to accomplish on a 250.  El Hombre and AC could nail down top 5’s if they can keep it upright the entire race and make some more green while they are still Kawi alpha.  Webb and Barcia can easily podium or throw in a win on the right night and Dylan could go from top 10 to 5 if he gets hooked up with a top privateer ride like with a Jack in the Box and a Mike Larocco led FC bike or rails it out with Club MX.  Chase already looks really comfortable with the KTM even though they didn’t advertise his struggles with Honda settings like Kenny had and Jett could just figure out how to ride anything keeping technique a constant.  I thought Hunter’s pinched nerve would have been worse but he looks the same if he was injured like with the ribs you wouldn’t even be able to tell.  Will there be another Dungey on a Wheaties box?  It may just be someone not from the USA if Roczen pulls off a superhuman Supermotocross feat after all his surgeries, comebacks, and with his family on there too.