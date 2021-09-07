Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: RedBud

RedBud is always a party.

GuyB
7/9/2021 9:49 PM

Vital MX Pit Bits: RedBud

RedBud. An American classic. Let's run through the pits and the event. Hmm...who would not want to case a jump while using this tank?

The red, white, and blue was out in force. Throttle Jockey did a nice job on this one for the Team Honda HRC boys.

D'cor's take on a Monster Energy Kawasaki fourth of July.

...and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's bikes.

Club MX's one-off.

And for the Chaparral FXR crew.

Privateers like Ty Masterpool got in on the fun, too.

That Fox gear (and matching helmet) for Adam Cianciarulo? Awesome.

The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing squad was just a little Evel.

Dig the, &quot;Land of the free, home of the brave&quot; across the shoulders on the weekend's Astars gear.

How did we miss this one so far this season? That's slightly embarrassing. Hit play.

Billy Hartle and Justin Barcia working on the morning's sag adjustment.

There's epic fourth of July garb, and then there's EPIC.

FXR had some cool gear for their riders like Fredrik Noren (above), and Carson Mumford (below).

Stars and stripes on Jerry Robin, courtesy of Canvas.

It was good to see Michael Mosiman back in action.

Levi Kitchen got to stick his toe in the pro class before Loretta's.

Levi scored a 9-19 on the day, but better than that, he got to see what the 250 class is all about before moving up.

Jett-mania is definitely a thing. This crew stepped it up on the banner side, too.

Hunter Lawrence taking a peek at Justin Cooper after he went down at the end of lap one in the first 250 moto.

Michigan, and U.S. moto legend, Jeff Stanton.

In case you were wondering, unicorns are real.

Eli kicking out the shape of the gate, to make sure it falls flat. He's definitely kicked it up a notch or three since Colorado.

Aaron Plessinger had a bunch of fun with this shirt, including wearing it on the parade lap and podium.

Needless to say, the crowd was imPlessed.

It was cool to see Simon Cudby make one of his rare appearances.

Ugh... Austin Forkner missed staging by one minute for moto two, and had to wait for everyone else to pick their gates.

We've seen the leaf blowers used for practice starts, but the Honda guys were also using them to make sure the radiators were well-cooled for the start of moto two.

When you get that killer start, and have to take a peek to see how big it really is.

Christien Ducharme went the subtle (and classy) route with his red, white, and blue.

It's a bummer to see Zach Osborne's bike sitting idle this season.

The good news is, Zach is still at the races, but more in an advisory role.

It'll take us a few to get used to seeing Wil Hahn in Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing gear. He'll be serving as the team trainer.

Seth Rarick will take over the 250 Team Manager duties at Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing.

RJ Hampshire getting knucks from his daughter after nabbing the 250 overall.

Everyone was all smiles after Eli nabbed the second 450 moto win.

RedBud fans come full force.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing guys were pumped about taking two of the three podium spots.

Yamaha was looking for more podium ID under the visor (you can see why above), so they had these cool sticker patches made. At the rate they're going, they're going to have to restock soon.

Dylan Ferrandis sharing with a lucky young fan.

What's a fourth of July without a cookout? Firing up the smoker at the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna pit area.

That's a lot of helmets to clean. It's an extra-full house under the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing tent.

Jo Shimoda with his coach, Yannig Kervella.

Examples of the high line and low line over Larocco's Leap.

Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton check over some of Trey Canard's video.

Gareth Swanepoel, Jeremy Coker, and Justin Cooper talk shop.

Max Anstie getting some intel over the radio before one of his track sessions.

It was good to see Ryan Dungey on hand for some TV action.

Why the fine-tuning here? See below.

The Monster Energy Kawasaki guys have some cool mounts for their handguards, but after a crash Adam discovered that it had been bent in a way that wouldn't allow him to release the clutch.

It was good to see 3D Racing's Bill Dill back at the races. He's been wrestling with some health issues, but is attacking them with his usual feisty attitude.

Fuel tank change?

Dylan Ferrandis's wife, Nastasia, sharing some podium champagne with LeBig.


The Latest