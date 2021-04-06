Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: Fox Raceway 1

Unmasking the 2021 outdoor season.

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9417 3581 46002 876 2406 30777 39 1710 2 185

GuyB
6/4/2021 10:09 PM

Vital MX Pit Bits: Fox Raceway 1

With the National being sponsored by Dirt Bike Kidz, Twitch and the crew had a large presence. We saw more smiles and...frankly, more faces at Fox Raceway than we've seen in a year. It's good to be getting back to normal.

This showed up on Chase Sexton's bike during practice and added a different spin on Memorial Day weekend. RIP Scott.

Fox had some new goods for the start of the season (modeled here by Ken Roczen).

Renthal added in a matching bar pad by the weekend.

Man, it was good to see some of the MIA guys (like Adam Cianciarulo, and defending champion Zach Osborne) back in action.

RJ Hampshire (shown here), Jeremy Martin, and Austin Forkner were among the top guys in the 250 class returning to action.

In one of the worst-kept secrets in recent memory (or maybe just among the first chess pieces to fall in what looks to be a very active silly season), these two lined up on press day as a preview for what we might see for a 2020 Red Bull KTM squad.

Phil Nicoletti was in action, and it was good to see Club MX join the summer circuit bere in the U.S.

There was a huge difference in track conditions between the press day and race days. A ton of material had been added to the track, and some of it was really silty. A whole bunch of water made it much more palatable on race day.

Here's another look at the silty stuff. Unfortunately, Cameron Mcadoo was injured while racing, and looks to be out for a while.

Hmm...that's an interesting fender support on Joey Savatgy's bike. The Red Bull KTM bikes run them, as well.

PhotoHow about a little personalized action on each of the shocks for the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing boys? Obviously this is AP's...
...one for Dylan Ferrandis...
...and Christian Craig.

The boys have been busy over at the Yamaha fab shop. Christian Craig likes some tall bar mounts.

They've also got some new axle blocks.

And goodies like a titanium brake pedal tip.

Fresh and ready to roll.

Those Alpinestars LE boots? Fire.

This is the time of year for the annual migration of the humpback fuel tanks.

Of course, it's always nice to have options available.

Zach Osborne rocking the big number one on his Husqvarna.

We were digging this look on Chase Sexton's helmet.

Chase, rolling through an off-camber section.

Aaron Plessinger went full 'murica on his new custom Astars lid.

Bell's Benny Tozzi dialing in Cooper Webb's new Moto 10.

That's a sweet concrete-look lid for Ken Roczen's helmet.

The 250 Star boys all had matching custom Bell Moto 10s.

More brand coordination...this time between Bell and Fox.

Max Vohland and his dad, Tallon, in the luxurious confines of their van between practices. They're used to this setup from plenty of practice days.

Such a bummer for Max Vohland. A great start and lead in moto one only to have to pull off with the dreaded white smoke coming out of his machine.

Need a cover while washing? Carlos Rivera uses an old seat base. It also makes for a great cover for a little extra privacy from long lenses.

Alessandro Lupino made the trek over from Italy for what he thought was going to be the first two rounds. After one of the races back home got rescheduled, it turned into a one-race visit. He qualified fifth, and had a best moto finish of 15th. That's Get's Dan Truman helping him out.

Alessandro Lupino checking in with Adam Cianciarulo.

The Team Honda HRC boys pre-loading their autograph stock. Chase had already put in 35 minutes of signing before we got there. Yeah, the pits are still closed, but these got distributed where fans could get them.

Jordan Burns from Moto XXX has some new goodies available.

Road 2 Recovery continues to do good things. Their latest initiative? Partnering with MX Sports Pro Racing and Max Matters on a new mental health initiative specifically geared toward aiding athletes and members of the racing community.

Christian Craig digging in. It was good to see him in action on the 450 after an abrupt end to his Supercross season.

Jerry B. working up lunch for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing gang.

Alex Martin’s YZ250F getting as much clean air as possible.

Nice view of the day. The HRC guy? Yeah, that’s Trey on spotter duty.

Moto one top three getting ready to talk to the camera.

Coop getting the core temps down between motos.

Aaron Plessinger looked great on the track and seemed to be having a good time off the track, though he’s got a little helmet hair going on here.

Fresh clutch for the GASGAS MC 450F.

This section before the mechanic's area was absolutely destroyed. Max trying to navigate the main line with a massive rut.

Austin Forkner using universal moto sign language to explain to his team how his day went.

Hang in there, Justin.

Chase had a great weekend, with a solid second (almost first) in the first moto. But that blast comes with being in the chase.

Barcia’s mechanic ditching the lap times, begging him to be nice to his bike.

Good time in the Ferrandis pits. He definitely wasn't expecting to win at round one.

A broken chain (and teeth) following round 1 will keep Jason Anderson out of action for a while.

Cooper Webb trying to sneak in a fast lap at the end of qualifying.

Roger D keeping a watchful eye in the KTM pit area.

We saw several of the National track owners in attendance, including Jonathan Beasley.

There are still no helmet-mounted cameras on the track, but Brandon Hartranft running a 360 cam for the TV crew during practice starts.

How snug is that custom gear? 27.5&quot; for Justin Barcia.

Race mealtime also means family mealtime for many of the riders.

The better half of the Roczen family.

Sean Klinger getting up close and personal with Cameron Mcadoo's Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki.

Contracts are already being signed for future seasons (some more public than others). Christian Craig signed two deals with Yamaha before last weekend. One for another 250 Supercross season (above, and Bobby Regan pays that contract), and another 450 deal with Brad Hoffman for the outdoors (below, where Yamaha pays for that one directly). Congrats to all.

Photo


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest