Travis Pastrana's Team Puerto Rico Suzuki RM250

You know you want to ride it. A Frankenbike with a works motor and modern suspension. Oh yeah, that would be nice.
Team Puerto Rico. Some people think it's a joke and making light of a serious, sacred motocross race that is as close to the Olympics as dirt bike racing gets. Others think it is super cool to see Kevin Windham, Travis Pastrana, and Ryan Sipes not take themselves too seriously, have a good time, give the fans a show and raise money for a good cause at the same time. Plus Ricky Johnson as team manager is awesome. We don't care which way you fall on the issue because we can all agree that two-stroke motocross machines are sweet.
Our source on the scene, GuyB, snapped a few photos of the final iteration of the Suzuki RM250 that Travis Pastrana will be racing this weekend. No doubt you've seen on social media that TP199 has been going back and forth on riding a 250 two-stroke or a 450. He has both at Red Bud this weekend but the RM-Z450 is just for show. He has committed to the smoker, as Travis is a self admitted "two-stroke guy."
GuyB grabbed a few minutes of James Coy's time, who has wrenched for Suzuki and Travis in the past, and is at the Motocross of Nations to keep the bike running like new. We didn't get deep into the bike details but here are the things that we do know.
JWACK
10/5/2018 5:21 PM
Very cool!
But that silencer looks like it belongs in the woods more than on the motocross track.
-MAVERICK-
10/5/2018 5:32 PM
More like belongs on a 4 stroke lol. Bazooka size silencer.
Bman_145
10/5/2018 6:43 PM
I agree. So dumb that are making new 2 stroke silencers that are trying to mimic the look of the 4 stroke. Bring back the stinger tips!
-MAVERICK-
10/5/2018 5:08 PM
Would look better with the updated front fender/number plate but cool nonetheless.
Braaap!