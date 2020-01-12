Toggle

Klinger
12/1/2020 1:32 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Josh Grant took a heavy hit at DITD. Glad to see he is okay.

Resnick's take: Metzger seems to be enjoying his new Gas Gas.

 


Resnick's take: Good to hear he is okay but Ronnie Renner's dirt nap looks painful...

 


Resnick's take: World's first?

 


Resnick's take: How would you rate Nichols kit?

 


Resnick's take: Crazy to hear that Romain's only severe injury was burnt hands.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: I completely agree with Jarryd. The FPV flyers do some amazing stuff. I’m just a landlocked pixel jockey.  

 



GuyB's take: It’s fun to see more next gen guys on the way up. 

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: It’ll be interesting to see how Mike does! 

 


Grant's take: Coldenhoff on his new steed. 

 



Grant's take: Dang, what a throw back this pic is. 

Grant's take: Looks like Brandon Hartranft has found his new team.

Grant's take: The perfect sweater for the holiday season. 

 


Grant's take: Remember when Muscle Milk was a big sponsor in our sport? 

 


Grant's take: A little onboard action from Mini O’s.

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Oooh, that's nice. 

Klinger's take: Great edit from the 1000. 

 

Klinger's take: Sound on. 

 

Klinger's take: Track maps!!!

 

Klinger's take: Yeah, I dig this. 

 


Klinger's take: Looks like a good time, but hazardous to your bones. 

Klinger's take: Respect the commitment. 

 

Klinger's take: Why, though? 

 


