Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Josh Grant took a heavy hit at DITD. Glad to see he is okay.





Resnick's take: Crazy to hear that Romain's only severe injury was burnt hands.





GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: I completely agree with Jarryd. The FPV flyers do some amazing stuff. I’m just a landlocked pixel jockey.







GuyB's take: It’s fun to see more next gen guys on the way up. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timmy Ferry (@therealreddog)



Grant's Picks

Grant's take: It’ll be interesting to see how Mike does!





Grant's take: Remember when Muscle Milk was a big sponsor in our sport?





Grant's take: A little onboard action from Mini O’s.





Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Oooh, that's nice.

Klinger's take: Looks like a good time, but hazardous to your bones.