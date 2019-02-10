Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 47 3 8 5 15 18 62 1

Klinger
10/2/2019 8:23 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: DEANO could teach us all a thing or two about putting in hard work.

View this post on Instagram

Do not underestimate the Explosive power @rockstarenergy Sugar Free will give you! #rockstarenergy

A post shared by D E A N O (@deanwilson15) on

 


Resnick's take: Try not to drool.

 


Resnick's take: Front brake works.

View this post on Instagram

Hahaha sounds on @kylelewis23mxacademy @cade0 #mxfail @milestonemx

A post shared by Masa Shirotani (@video_masa) on

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: There’s a new #13 in town. 

View this post on Instagram

Back in the saddle, giddy the hell up #chapter13 #unbothered

A post shared by Colt Nichols (@coltnichols_13) on

 


Grant's take: Again, it’s always cool to see riders and their new numbers. Here’s Michael Mosiman’s #28 Husky. 

View this post on Instagram

She’s ready when you are Low Rev! See you in a week when we start your testing and sweating off the ‘s

A post shared by Daniel Castloo (@mohead25) on

 


Grant's take: The Motocross of Nations looked like a blast to ride!! 

View this post on Instagram

Mondays be like... @racerxonline #mxon #motocross #assen #thisismoto

A post shared by Davey Coombs (@dcracerx) on

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: That kit for Zach Osborne! Straight fire. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: AC9 already starting it...

View this post on Instagram

And so it begins. @kenroczen94

A post shared by Adam Cianciarulo (@adamcianciarulo) on

 


Klinger's take: Proof there is beauty in moto

 

Klinger's take: Bike control, on and off the ground. 

View this post on Instagram

#enjoythemoment #repsolhondateam

A post shared by Toni Bou (@tonibou) on

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest