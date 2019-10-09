Toggle

Social Scoop

Here's our weekly roundup of stuff you shouldn't have missed...and people you should probably already be following.

GuyB
9/10/2019 2:16 PM

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Trail ride with Tony... 

 

Klinger's take: I know it is a promotion but this is pretty funny. 

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Congrats to Courtney Duncan for becoming the WMX champion last weekend. It has been a long time coming for her.

View this post on Instagram

2019 world champion!!🥇We finally did it!

A post shared by Courtney Duncan (@cduncan151) on

 

Grant's take: It’s always cool to see motocross athletes checking out other sports. Justin Bogle and Colt Nichols were guests of Daniel Ricciardo at F1 this past weekend.

 

Grant's take: I could watch dudes practice the quarterpipe all day. 

 

Grant's take: Full tuck, what a sick shot. 

 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Rodeo challenge gone wrong.

 

Resnick's take: Takes the win for a custom-painted lid.

 

Resnick's take: Quite the setup they've got there.

 

Resnick's take: "Race the WORCS event," they said."It will be fun," they said.

 

Resnick's take: What goes up must come down. Ouch.

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: A first whiskey throttle. (It’s never too early.) I'm stoked that she came up smiling.

 

GuyB's take: Shut off? What for?

 

GuyB's take: Ow! But that’s a world class shoe launch.

View this post on Instagram

🚀👟

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

GuyB's take: Now THAT is a train. (We’re still waiting for the end...and we'll let you know if we get there.)

 


