ML512
9/10/2018 2:41 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Get it Ping!

This is a massive thank you to one of the .coolest, kindest families I've ever met. @dpingree101 , his wife & daughters are truly remarkable people. Not only did you make our dreams .come true, but the amount of spectators and fans who send their appreciation has blown our minds! To travel thousands of miles across the water, to a track he's never ridden, on a bike he had only seen in pictures and ridden on the Saturday was incredible! Coming from dead last to 4th against 250s & 500s blew our minds! From us at 90s Motocross, the fans, and the whole Motocross .community - thank you to the Pingree family! It has been amazing. Also a massive thank you to the Farleigh Castle VMXDN organiser @davekingvmxdn_ and @racerxonline @dcracerx ! We hope to see you at the event some day DC. The bike will be stripped, restored and probably have the engine & carb sent to @procircuit78 soon in case Pingree wants to return. Maybe another build too? We have GoPro footage of that epic .come from behind race! Hope you all enjoy the pictures & videos from the event. Until next year.. #kawasaki #splitfire #procircuit #troyleedesigns #racerx #mx #moto #vmxdn #motocross #90smx #90smoto #90smotocross

Michael's Take: FMF repeats.

 

Michael's Take: Hardcore parkour with Ken Roczen!

Not sure why i didn’t post this. Better landing

Michael's Take: Interesting behind-the-scenes story.

 


Michael's Take: This look is growing on me, quickly. C'mon boys, make it happen!

 

Michael's Take: Test rider life.

 

Michael's Take: Ooo, look! A nickel...

 

Michael's Take: Cole Seely is back at it!

 

Michael's Take: And so is Adam Cianciarulo!

 

Michael's Take: Now that's pretty different.

 

Michael's Take: What do you think Travis Pastrana should race?

 

Michael's Take: Ohh the stories.

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: WHY!?

 


Michael's Take: Holy...

Oh shit! Oh shit! Oh shit! @motoamerica #motoamerica

Michael's Take: Karma is a you know what. This Moto2 rider just got dropped by his current team and the team that signed him for the 2019 season. 

 



