Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: Get it Ping!
Michael's Take: FMF repeats.
Michael's Take: Hardcore parkour with Ken Roczen!
Michael's Take: Interesting behind-the-scenes story.
Michael's Take: This look is growing on me, quickly. C'mon boys, make it happen!
Michael's Take: Test rider life.
Michael's Take: Ooo, look! A nickel...
Michael's Take: Cole Seely is back at it!
Michael's Take: And so is Adam Cianciarulo!
Michael's Take: Now that's pretty different.
Michael's Take: What do you think Travis Pastrana should race?
Michael's Take: Ohh the stories.
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: WHY!?
Michael's Take: Holy...
Michael's Take: Karma is a you know what. This Moto2 rider just got dropped by his current team and the team that signed him for the 2019 season.
Mr. Robinson
9/10/2018 6:21 PM
What else would you expect from a guy with #13 on his bike?
smoothies862
9/10/2018 4:08 PM
clearly a safety minded fellow. he was actually doing him a favor checking his brakes were in proper working order.
KDXGarage
9/10/2018 3:44 PM
Concerning the racer hitting the other racer's brake... "You meet the nicest people on a Honda".