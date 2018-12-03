Toggle

Social Scoop 2

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
3/12/2018 6:01 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: HELL YES! Congrats JB!

WOW!! I WON THE DAYTONA SUPERCROSS!!

A post shared by Justin Brayton (@justinbrayton) on

 

Michael's Take: In case you were wondering where Marshal Weltin ended up this year.

 


Michael's Take: This ones a little rough, throwback with Mel Pocock. If you dare, hit the little arrow icon when you highlight the post to swipe through the rest of his injury photos. It's amazing this guy came back to racing...

3 years today, sucks to be racing with out a thumb. Been a long ol road.

A post shared by Revo Husqvarna (@melpocock) on

 

Michael's Take: Supermoto...oh I wish I had the skills... 

 

Michael's Take: What...in....the...hell...

 

Michael's Take: What are friends for?

I got the nicest friends @asliceofseth

A post shared by Jeremy Stenberg (@twitchthis8) on

 

Michael's Take: Well...and your wife too...

 

Michael's Take: About time we got some rain in SoCal... 

 

Michael's Take: Read the caption, truer words have never been spoken.

 

Michael's Take: What's the inside of Reed's engine look like? Well now you know.

 

Michael's Take: Epic memories...

 

Michael's Take: Ughh, just the thought made me shudder a little...

 

Michael's Take: Hey, there's Jimmy!

It was just one of those days... #EgoDirt

A post shared by Jimmy Albertson (@jimmyalbertson) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Dan is winning...

Doing the best I can with what I got #bryanttobe

A post shared by DAN REARDON (@danreardon122) on

 


Michael's Take: DOH!

 


Michael's Take: Great...they're back!

 

Michael's Take: He probably puts out a little more horsepower...

Caption this Dead Tag someone who needs to see this! @rnickeymouse_

A post shared by MotoTube® (@themototube) on

 

Michael's Take: This is just cool, period.

 

