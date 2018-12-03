Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: HELL YES! Congrats JB!

WOW!! I WON THE DAYTONA SUPERCROSS!! A post shared by Justin Brayton (@justinbrayton) on Mar 11, 2018 at 12:36am PST

Michael's Take: In case you were wondering where Marshal Weltin ended up this year.





Michael's Take: This ones a little rough, throwback with Mel Pocock. If you dare, hit the little arrow icon when you highlight the post to swipe through the rest of his injury photos. It's amazing this guy came back to racing...

Michael's Take: Supermoto...oh I wish I had the skills...

Michael's Take: What...in....the...hell...

Michael's Take: What are friends for?

I got the nicest friends @asliceofseth A post shared by Jeremy Stenberg (@twitchthis8) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:36pm PST

Michael's Take: Well...and your wife too...

Michael's Take: About time we got some rain in SoCal...

Michael's Take: Read the caption, truer words have never been spoken.

Michael's Take: What's the inside of Reed's engine look like? Well now you know.

Michael's Take: Epic memories...

Michael's Take: Ughh, just the thought made me shudder a little...

Michael's Take: Hey, there's Jimmy!

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.

Michael's Take: Dan is winning...





Michael's Take: DOH!





Michael's Take: Great...they're back!

Michael's Take: He probably puts out a little more horsepower...

Michael's Take: This is just cool, period.