Silly Season 2023 | Version 1 - Factory and Support Teams

Vital MX: The Silly Season is upon us and it's almost locked in! Many riders already have deals in place for 2023 but there's still some weird ones to be finished up. Scroll below to check out version 1 for this year's edition.

Factory HRC Honda

Team: For 2023, things may or may not look the same over at HRC. While Sexton, Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence and Chance Hymas are locked in for the next season...Ken Roczen is not. His contract is up at the end of 2022 and things are fairly quiet when it comes to his future. Rumor is he's been offered a SX only deal but wants a full year contract.

450 Riders:

#23 Chase Sexton: Chase will be entering the final year of his current contract, which runs through 2023. No changes in gear with Alpinestars head-to-toe, and Oakley goggles.

Second 450 Rider? Ken Roczen 450 SX Only?: News on Ken Roczen's situation for 2023 is scarce. It sounds like he's been offered a Supercross only spot at HRC but might be looking elsewhere. If Kenny doesn't stay on at HRC, will there be someone to fill his spot? Possibly the team goes with Sexton only in 450 Supercross. Maybe they move Jett Lawrence up early? Maybe they bring Justin Brayton or Cole Seely back for old time's sake. Dun...dun...dunnnn....

250 Riders:

#1E in 250 Supercross / #18 in 450 Motocross) Jett Lawrence (250 East and 450 MX): It sounds like Jett will most likely defend his number one plate on 250 East before transferring to a 450 come the outdoor season. However, depending on the Roczen situation, there's a small chance we could see him go 450 all year? Jett will again be in Alpinestars head-to-toe along with 100% goggles.

#96 Hunter Lawrence (250 West): Hunter Lawrence has re-signed with Honda and is now locked in through 2024. He'll race a 250 indoors and outdoors for the team. Hunter will again be in Alpinestars head-to-toe along with 100% goggles.

#? Chance Hymas (250 Motocross): HRC rookie, Chance Hymas, will run another season of Supercross Futures before making his pro debut at the opening outdoor national next season. Hymas will be in Fly helmets and gear, Scott goggles and Alpinestars boots.

Staff:

Team Manager - Lars Lindstrom

(450) Crew Chief - Shane Drew

(250) Crew Chief - Grant Hutcheson

R&D/Electronics and Special Projects - Ricki Rock

Roczen's Mechanic - Jordan Troxell

Sexton's Mechanic - Brandon Zimmerman

H Lawrence Mechanic - Cameron Camera

J Lawrence Mechanic - Christien Ducharme

Chance Hymas Mechanic - Thomas Harris

Engine R&D (450) - Robert Reichman

Engine Technician (450) - David Presler

Engine R&D (250) - Ryan Cox

Parts Coordinator - Todd Flickinger

Technical Truck Driver - Mike Spraker

Hospitality Truck Driver -

Race Team Coordinator - Latricia Barbee

Communications Manager - Kayla Mead

Team Consultant / Test Rider - Trey Canard

Phoenix Racing Honda

Team: The Phoenix Racing Honda team has some returning and some new comers for 2023. At the moment, it looks like they'll have a total of five pro riders across Arenacross, Supercross and Motocross. Kyle Peters, Cullin Park and Coty Schock remain at the team for 2023, plus some newcomers. The team will be in Moose gear, FMF goggles, 6D helmets and Alpinestars boots.

Riders:

#285 Coty Schock (250 East and 450 Nationals): After a 2022 season ruined by a knee injury, Coty Schock is set for a comeback in 250 East and back on the big ole 450 come motocross. Why number 285? His prior mechanic and one of his best friends, Tony Archer, rocked that number as well.

#1/#? Kyle Peters (AX and 250 East?): Kyle Peters will be returning from a near career ending neck injury. Right now it sounds like Peters will focus solely on defending his #1 plate in Arenacross but after their season is wrapped up, we may see Kyle at a few later rounds of 250 East Coast SX.

#? Caden Braswell (250 Motocross): There's some strong rumors of Caden Braswell, the 2022 AMA Nicky Hayden Horizon award winner, racing a red bike and in 2023 and not a GasGas....we think Phoenix could be the rumored spot.

#68 Cullin Park (250 East and 450 Nationals): Cullin Park will enter his second pro season alongside Phoenix racing again. He'll race 250 East Coast SX, 450 Nationals, and possibly select Arenacross races.

Staff:

Team Owner/Manager: David Eller

Peters' Mechanic in Arenacross / plus team Test Rider / Supercross and Motocross Crew Chief: Heath Harrison

Schock's Mechanic: Dalen Vernazza

Engine Technician: Gino Aponte

Park's Mechanic: Kris McCraken

Transporter Driver: Brian "Rabbit" Swead

SmarTop | Bullfrog Spas | MotoConcepts Honda Racing

Team: The MCR team will have a different look in 2023, with a smaller presence on the domestic level in the US as their priorities shift to the World SX series. Their US effort will likely comprise of just a 250 West Coast Supercross effort. Justin Brayton will only compete for the team globally on a 450 but no domestic races.

Riders:

#200 Cole Seely (250 West): Cole Seely could make his return to AMA racing and chase the elusive 250 West series title he lost to Jason Anderson back in 2014. He'll be back in TLD helmets and gear, Alpinestars boots and 100% goggles.

#? Vince Friese (250 West): Vince Friese returns to MCR once again for World Supercross aboard a 450 and switching to a 250 for US West Coast Supercross. He will likely race in head-to-toe Leatt.

#? Mitchell Oldenburg (250 West): Mitchell Oldenburg returns to MCR once again for World Supercross and US Supercross aboard a 250. He will likely race in head-to-toe Leatt.

Staff:

Team Owner: Mike Genova

Team Manager: Tony Alessi

Brayton's Mechanic: Shawn Ulikowski

Oldenburg's Mechanic: Nate "Narco" Alexander

Friese's Mechanic: Mike Jones

Seely's Mechanic: Ryan Tosta

Monster Energy Kawasaki

Team: The Factory Kawasaki team was on fire during the 2022 Supercross series with Jason Anderson and he's back for 2023 alongside Adam Cianciarulo who has a fresh contract with his long-time OEM.

Riders:

#9 Adam Cianciarulo: Adam Cianciarulo has re-signed with Monster Energy Kawasaki for 2023 and we believe 2024 as well. He'll remain in head-to-toe Fox Racing.

#21 Jason Anderson: Jason Anderson returns for the second year of his two year contract with the Monster Energy Kawasaki squad. He will likely remain in Alpinestars gear and boots, Airoh helmet, and Scott goggles.

#? Austin Forkner (450 MX Only): Heavy rumors point to Austin Forkner starting the season with Pro Circuit in the 250 Supercross series but ultimately ending his season with the Monster Energy Kawasaki squad aboard a KX450 for the Pro Motocross season.

Staff:

Team Manager - Dan Fahie

Cianciarulo's Crew Chief - Oscar Wirdeman

Cianciarulo's Mechanic - Justin Shantie

Anderson's Crew Chief - Theo Lockwood

Anderson's Mechanic - Jason "Rango" Montoya

Parts and Testing Coordinator - Kurt Rood

Transport Driver - Brian "BigB" Barnhart

Test Mechanic: Brian Kranz

Test Rider - Broc Tickle

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Team: Mitch Payton's legendary team has an identical when compared the 2022 lineup. The team will retain the same look with Fox gear and boots, Bell helmets, and Scott goggles for all racers aboard a PC bike.

Riders:

#30 Jo Shimoda: Jo enters the final year of his current agreement with Kawasaki and Pro Circuit. However, we wouldn't be shocked to see an extension announced for 2024 and beyond before the current year is up or fairly early into next year. Jo has been the rock for the PC team in 2022.

#? Austin Forkner (250 SX Only): Austin Forkner's 2023 has been a highly debated topic around the media part this year. For the life of us, no one could seem to get a read on what his deal was for the next year. Forkner is locked in with Kawasaki for 2023 and it's sounding like he'll ride a 250 in Supercross for the Pro Circuit squad, before moving to a 450 outdoors with the Factory Kawi team.

#? Seth Hammaker: Seth has locked himself into a new two year deal, keeping him the PC team for 2023 and 2024.

#? Cameron McAdoo: Cameron has locked himself into a new two year deal, keeping him the PC team for 2023 and 2024.

#124 Jett Reynolds: Jett was set to turn pro in 2021 but due to injuries this was pushed into 2022. However, that was derailed as well and ultimately we won't see the Bakersfield native and long-time Team Green rider make his true pro debut until Supercross of 2023. 2023 also marks the final year of his current contract with Kawasaki.

#? Ryder DiFrancesco: After some initial confusion over Ryder D's contract status going into 2023, Kawasaki clarified it will have Ryder run another season of Supercross futures before running the entire 2023 Pro Motocross series (similar to Chance Hymas). However, at this time we believe his current agreement only takes him through the 2023 season.

Staff:

Team Manager: Mitch Payton

Crew Chief: Ian Southwell

Team R&D: Mike "Schnikey" Tomlin

Shimoda's Mechanic: Matt Goodbred

Forkner's/DiFrancesco's Mechanic: Tony Archer

Hammaker's Mechanic: Jacob Martin

McAdoo's Mechanic: Kyle Defoe

Reynolds' Mechanic: Ryan Hughes

Showa Suspension Technician: Adrian Bernal

Pro Circuit Suspension R&D: Luke Boyk

Team Transporter Driver: James "Jimmy Jack" Shofner

Rockstar Husqvarna Factory Racing

Team: The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team has seen a lot of changes over the past two years and we expect a couple more heading into 2023. Few rider and crew changes but it'll look fairly similar in 2022. The biggest departure

450 Riders:

#28 Christian Craig: The worst kept secret of the year! Christian Craig signed with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team part way through Supercross on a two year 450 deal (2023 and 2024). Even though he could defend his 250 Supercross Championship, Craig has chosen to go 450 full time. We believe you'll see Craig in Fox gear. Helmets and boots could also be Fox, but also could be Bell helmets and Gaerne boots. And yes, Craig will be joining the Baker's Factory.

#27 Malcolm Stewart: After a career best season in 2022 Supercross, Malcolm continues with the team into the second year of his two year contract. We'd expect to see him in his normal kit with Shoei helmets, Seven gear (DUH), Gaerne boots and Scott goggles.

250 Riders:

#24 RJ Hampshire: At one point, there was talk of RJ looking at other options for 2023 but he ultimately landed on another extension with the Husky crew. Albeit, we believe it to be just for one year.

#? Jalek Swoll: Jalek returns for the second year of his current two year contract with the Husky team.

#339 Talon Hawkins?: Rumor is that Rockstar Husqvarna's amateur, Talon Hawkins, might be aboard the pro team for 2023 or might be on some sort of support deal? We're not too sure at the moment.

Staff:

Team Manager: Nate Ramsey

Team Coordinator: Isaiah Murph

Craig's Mechanic: ?

Stewart's Mechanic: Chris Loredo

Hampshire's Mechanic:

Swoll's Mechanic: Jedediah Rodriguez

Robertson's Mechanic: Tyler Thomas

Suspension Technician: Todd Brown

Technical Transporter Driver:

Hospitality Transporter Driver: Paul Delaurier

Factory Red Bull KTM

Team: The Red Bull KTM team looked to be downsizing the last couple years but now it's going big again! Confirmed already are five riders, three 450 and two on 250s...with a strong possibility that the Dunge makes it four 450s. The team will have to staff up a bit on mechanics, so we'll have another update soon.

450 Riders:

#2 (450 SX Only?) Cooper Webb: KTM announced that Cooper Webb will stay with the team in 2023, but he only signed a one year extension to do this. This extension is also a Supercross only-deal, with an option to race Pro Motocross. Meaning we could see Webb both indoors and outdoors, but it's more likely to be indoors only. This also could be the last year we see Webb on orange as there is some serious talk of changes for him in 2024.

#5 Ryan Dungey: This is not a drill. THE DUNGE COULD RACE IN 2023! At this point, we'd say it's stronger than a 50% chance we see The Diesel give it one more go at both Supercross and Pro Motocross in '23. He would of-course be in Fox head-to-toe and with Oakley goggles. But will he retain his wrench with Carlos Rivera? Or will someone new turn the Ts for Dungey.

#7 Aaron Plessinger: Aaron enters the second year of his two year deal with Red Bull KTM. He will continue in Alpinestars helmets and boots, Thor gear and 100% goggles...with Jade Dungey keeping his bike in check.

#25 Marvin Musquin (450 SX Only): Marvin defies the odds again, as retirement continues to be pushed back. The fan favorite Frenchman will be back for another year of 450 Supercross with the Red Bull KTM squad. However, his long-time mechanic Franke Latham has moved up to a Team Coordinator position....meaning Marv will need a new wrench for 2023.

250 Riders:

#? Tom Vialle: Prior MX2 World Champion (possibly 2022 as well?) Tom Vialle will be making his move across the pond to stay aboard a KTM 250 SX-F instead of making the move to the MXGP class. The young French rider has some Supercross experience and will join the team on what we believe to be a new two year deal and race both Supercross and Pro Motocross in his first season in the US. It sounds like he'll be paired with Richard "Pedro" Sterling for mechanic duties. Gear wise? We'd expect a copy of his MX2 kit with Alpinestars gear and boots, Scott goggles, and an Airoh helmet.

#? Maximus Vohland: Max enters the third year of his three year contract. Meaning after 2023, KTM will either renew the young Northern Californian-native, or he will look elsewhere. Max will continue on with a head-to-toe Fox deal.

Staff:

Team Manager - Ian Harrison

Team Coordinator - Frankie Latham

Webb's Mechanic - Carlos Rivera?

Dungey's Mechanic - Carlos Rivera?

Plessinger's Mechanic - Jade Dungey

Tom Vialle's Mechanic - Richard "Pedro" Sterling

Musquin's Mechanic - ?

Vohland's Mechanic - Austin Watterson

Race Transporter Driver - Cory Flewellen

Hospitality Transporter Driver - Pat Muras

Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha

Team: The Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team had a huge 2021 off-season into 2022. A big turnover in mechanics, a larger 250 team, Eli Tomac joining and more! For 2023, there's a bit of changes on the 250 riders but now the move to Florida is complete and the mechanics are fairly locked in. The biggest task now is getting the 2023 YZ450F dialed in for Tomac's last hoorah! By the way, the team has over 20 employees that we know of now!

450 Riders:

#1 Eli Tomac (450 SX Only): Eli has opted to go Supercross only for what will likely be the final year of his pro career and defending the number one plate for the Star team aboard the all-new 2023 YZ450F. He'll be in his usual kit with A-Stars gear and boots, with Bell Helmets and Oakley goggles.

#14 Dylan Ferrandis: Dylan will entering his third 450 year with Yamaha and Star Racing. 2023 is also the first year of a new contract with the team.

Third 450 Rider?: There's been a lot of talk of a third 450 rider for Star Yamaha in 2023. Who will it be? Maybe Ken Roczen?

250 Riders:

#32 Justin Cooper (450 SX Maybe? | 250 MX Only): Justin Cooper is set to be in a slightly weird spot coming into 2023. He's official out of the 250 Supercross class due to his championship in 2020 but the team has locked him down to still race a 250 in Pro Motocross for 2023. This means he either won't race Supercross at all, or might do a few early rounds on the 450 to get his feet wet for 2024 when he moves up full-time. Either way, we expect J-Coop to do a full off-season in Supercross aboard the 450 to learn. If he races it will be the question.

#? Nick Romano: After turning pro for the 2022 Pro Motocross season, Nick Romano will make his Supercross debut with Star racing.

#? Nate Thrasher: Nate Thrasher enters his third full pro season with the team.

#? Levi Kitchen: Levi Kitchen enters his second full pro season with the team.

#? Jordan Smith: Jordan joins the Star Yamaha team for 2023. This is the fourth factory level 250 team that Smith has raced for.

#? Stilez Robertson: While this one isn't official, we heard Stilez had signed to go to Star around the same time we were told of Jordan Smith's move. Smith's was announced a couple weeks after that as his team in 2022 was SX only, but Stilez's won't likely be announced until the end of September when his Husky deal has concluded.

#? Haiden Deegan (250 MX Only?): Haiden Deegan's 2023 plans could go many ways. We're certain you'll see him in SX Futures but what after that? Maybe 250 East Coast Supercross if things are going well? Maybe all of 250 Pro Motocross? Maybe select Nationals until he races Loretta Lynn's in the A class? We could see it going with any of those scenarios. No matter what, we will see him behind the gate as a pro for Star Racing at some point in 2023.

#? Guillem Farres (250 MX Only): The Spanish surprise! Guillem Farres impressed the public and the team as it's being reported he is signing a two year deal with the team. 250 Motocross only in 2023 and 250 Supercross and Motocross in 2024.

Staff:

Owner: Bobby Reagan

Co-Owner and Head of Operations: Brad Hoffman

450 Team Manager: Jeremy Cooker

250 Team Manager: Jensen Hendler

450 Engine Technician: Brian Calma

250 Engine Technician: Trevor Carmichael

250 Engine Technician: Georgie Frye

450 Suspension Technician: Ricky Gilmour

250 Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins

250 Suspension Assistant: Jake Price

Tomac's Mechanic: Josh "Jelly" Ellingson

Ferrandis' Mechanic: Alex Cambell

Third 450 or Robertson's Mechanic?: Brent Duffe

Cooper's Mechanic: Daniel Castloo

Farres' Mechanic: Colin Burgh

Romano's Mechanic: Hunter Layton

Thrasher's Mechanic: Christian Kauffman

Smith's Mechanic: Justin Hopson

Kitchen's Mechanic: Konner Croushorn

Deegan's Mechanic: Wyatt Matson

450 Transporter Driver: Ken Stultz

250 Transporter Driver: Big John Shelburne

Red Bull/TLD GasGas Factory Racing

Team: 2023 will mark TLD's third year as the Factory GasGas entry. The rider's list remains unchanged but the same with the staff. In all, it should be a fairly similar look overall this next season. However, we think that all three riders on the team are entering the final year of their respective contracts. The team continues in its' all too familiar kit of TLD helmets and gear, Alpinestars boots, and Oakley goggles.

450 Riders:

#51 Justin Barcia: Justin enters what we believe to be the final year of his current deal. Could this be the final year of racing for BamBam? We'll have to wait and find out.

250 Riders:

#? Michael Mosiman: Michael is back for 2023.

#? Pierce Brown: Pierce is back for 2023.

Staff:

Team Manager: Tyler Keefe

Crew Chief: Josh Wisenor

Barcia's Mechanic: Olly Stone

Mosiman's Mechanic: Jay Burgess

Brown's Mechanic: Derik Dwyer

Suspension Technician: Adam Walters

Suspension Support: Hunter Falk

Transport Driver: Jerry Bernstein

Twisted Tea/HEP/Progressive Insurance

Team: The HEP squad has an interesting off-season approaching them. Gearing up for World SX, trying to take on a full US and World schedule, rumors of a six man team for 2023 to fill all those racing slots....and a possibly brand change? As of late, the team has been linked to a possible switch to Kawasaki or KTM, or they could be staying put with Suzuki.

450 Riders:

#45 Colt Nichols: After initially agreeing to a verbal deal for what would've been the renewed Rocky Mountain ATV-MC KTM team (different team owner), Colt will likely end up at HEP instead after that prior deal was closed down before ever really getting off the ground. This isn't officially announced but we'll bet on this one being a for sure thing. The questions is will he race a 450 in US Supercross and World SX? Or US Supercross then Pro Motocross?

#? Brandon Hartfrant: Brandon returns to the HEP squad in 2023. The questions is will he race a 450 in US Supercross and World SX? Or US Supercross then Pro Motocross?

#722 Adam Enticknap (450 SX Only): We believe that Adam is returning for another season with the team.

Fourth 450 Rider?:

250 Riders:

#? Marshal Weltin (250 US and World SX): It's looking likely that Marshal Weltin will ride a 250 for the HEP squad in both US Supercross and World Supercross come 2023.

Second 250 Rider?: The HEP squad will have a second 250 rider for US and World Supercross.

Staff:

Team Manager: Dustin Pipes

Nichol's Mechanic: Andrew Livingston

Hartfrant's Mechanic: Travis Soules

Enticknap's Mechanic: Mike Medina

Transport Driver: Wayne Pipes

AEO Powersports KTM Racing

Team: AEO Powersports returns for 2023 and with more support from KTM. The program includes in-house suspension department REP, head up by ex-Red Bull KTM suspension guy Mark Johnson. However, the team will run just two riders in 2023 instead of the three they had for 2022.

250 Riders:

#? Derek Kelly (250 West): After a breakout season, Derek Kelley is likely to rejoin the team in 2023.

#? Josh Varize (250 West): After starting the year aboard a back-door Rockstar Husky, Josh Varize concluded his season with the help of the AEO team. We expect him to continue on for 2023 with the Murrieta, Ca based squad.

Staff:

Team Owner: Jeremy Scism

Team Manager: Amanda Klingenberg

Suspension Technician: Mark Johnson and JR Boyd

Mechanic for Kelly: Scott Youngstand

Mechanic for Varize: Joe Dehart

Transporter Driver: TBA

Support Teams

Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha Racing

Team: ClubMX has a lot of returning riders and changes heading into 2022. The team will race both West and East coast 250 series, Pro Motocross, and have a full-time 450 guy. New semi, more staff, and head-to-knee deal with FXR.

450 Riders:

#12 Shane McElrath: Sounds like the ClubMX team might be putting together a deal for McElrath aboard a 450 in 2023. If so, he'd take the place of Alex Martin for the team, who is retiring at the end of 2022.

250 Riders:

#6 Jeremy Martin (250 East): Jeremy is still on a Yamaha in 2023 but with a different team. The Minnesota-native will race for ClubMX in 250 Supercross and likely a 250 come outdoors as well (although, we wouldn't be shocked if he ends up on a 450).

#? Garrett Marchbanks (250 West SX / 450 MX): Marchbanks has signed a new deal with the team for 2023. We'd expect it to be his last season in 250 Supercross and he will again race a 450 come outdoors.

#? Enzo Lopes (250 West SX Only): Enzo returns to the team again in 2023 but only for 250 Supercross. The Brazilian has locked in some Supercross deals in his home country of Brazil, which runs at the same time as our Pro Motocross series. Meaning Enzo will race Supercross only for ClubMX in 2023.

#715 Phil Nicoletti (250 East / 450 MX): Phil returns to deathcross yet again...we'd expect to see Phil on a 250 indoors and 450 outdoors as well.

Staff:

Team Owner: Brandon Haas

BarX

Team: The BarX team will look a bit similar to 2022 but possibly quite different. Rumors point to the team being on an Austrian brand in 2023, possibly Husqvarna or GASGAS. Or, they could be staying put on Suzukis. Engines will still be built by Twisted Development and RG3 handling suspension duties. If the team switches brands, we'd suspect they will race 250 West SX and Pro Motocross in 2023, instead of doing both West and East like they did in 2022.

Riders:

#? Dylan Schwartz (250 West): Dylan continues on with the team who gave him his first go. Most of 2022 was pushed off due to injury for Dylan but he'll be back for his third pro year with the team.

#? Carson Mumford (250 West): Mumford looks set to run his second year with the BarX team.

#? Derek Drake (250 West): Drake looks likely to return for his third year with the BarX squad.

Staff:

Team Manager: Larry Brooks

Engine Technician: Eric BigMac

Schwartz Mechanic: Tyler Michelson

Mumford's Mechanic: Taylor Muto





FirePower Honda

Team: The Australian founded FirePower Honda team returns for 2023. The team will be based out of MTF in Georgia with Martin Davalos handling the management duties. However, the team will have a different look on the rider side of things. The team is setup to race US Supercross only with some of their riders racing World SX as well.

450 Riders:

#15 Dean Wilson (450 SX Only): Dean joins the FirePower team for World Supercross and US Supercross aboard a 450 in 2023. We won't see him come Pro Motocross.



250 Riders:

#? Max Anstie (250 East): Max joins the FirePower squad on a unique deal to race 250 US Supercross, 250 World Supercross and potentially the Australian Supercross series as well! He'll now be based out of Georgia at MTF.

Second Rider? (250 East): The team will field a second 250 rider in the US as well.

Staff:

Team Owner: Yarrive Konovsky

Team Manager: Martin Davalos

Mechanics: TBA

Solitaire Yamaha Team

Team: 2023 will be a different year for the Solitaire Yamaha team. It sounds like they'll have a new title sponsor and two new riders coming into Anaheim 1.

250 Riders:

First Rider?:

Second Rider?:

Staff:

Team Owners: Ryan Clark and Chris Elliot

Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/Rides Unlimited/Seven KTM Racing

Team: The Rides Unlimited team has been around for a few years now in the amateur realm and dabbled in SX during 2022. We suspect to see them back in 2023 and with a new title sponsor!

250 Riders:

#115 Jonah Geistler: Jonah has been with the program since its inception over seven years ago.

#192 Jack Chambers: Jack Chambers enters his fifth year with the Rides Unlimited crew.

#364 Chad Saultz

#604 Max Miller

Liqui Moly/AJE Motorsports

Team: 2022 will be AJE's sixth full season in Supercross. They have a new title sponsor and will likely run three riders as usual.

250 West Coast Supercross Riders:

#? Mitchell Harrison (250 West): Mitchell Harrison looks to be staying with the AJE team in 2023 and then returning to Canada for their motocross season.

Staff:

Team Owner: Tony Eyrich

Team Manager: Erik Burkhart

Harrison's Mechanic: Duke Ludewig

Seven/Revo Kawasaki

Team: The British-based team is setting up a shop in the US for 2023 and will hit the 250 West Coast with two riders.

250 Riders:

#101 Dylan Walsh (250 West): Dylan Walsh returns for another crack at Supercross.

#? Robbie Wageman (250 West): Robbie switches from the Solitaire Yamaha team over to the Revo Kawasaki group in 2023.

Team Tedder Racing

Team:

Riders:

#? Benny Bloss (450 SX):

#? Kaeden Amerine (250 SX West):

Staff





Privateer Teams

SGB Unlimited Team: We believe that SGB will be back for 2023 but team mainstays. Cade Clason and Alex Ray, are both moving on for 2023. 450 Riders: ? 250 Riders: ? Staff: Team Owner: Jason

International SX Race Team

Team: Bubba Pauli's Maddparts Circuit Equipment Namura Technologies Kawasaki is back for 2023.

#282 Bubba Pauli - (450 SX):

#848 Joan Cross - (450 SX):

#519 Josh Cartwright - (250 East):

Butler Brothers MX

Team: The Butler Brothers Motocross team, formerly known as Rocky Mountain ATC-MC / KTM / WPS Racing, was able to make it through the remainder of 2022. However, will it continue? We're not sure and it doesn't seem like either of their current riders will be staying.

450 Riders:

?

Staff:

Team Manager: Forrest Butler

Crew Chief: Derek Rankin

Transport Driver: ?

Partzilla/PRMX

Team: The PRMX team is back for 2023.

450 Riders:

#? Cade Clason: Cade Clason will return to the PRMX squad after a year away from the team.

250 Riders:

#? Josiah Natzke (250 East): After joining the PRMX squad for some Canadian Nationals, Natzke has locked in with them for 2023 in the states.

Staff:

Team Owner/Manager: Julien Perrier

Crew Chief: Brendan Muzyka

Engine Development: Jesse Williams

Engine Technician: David Gringas

Suspension Technician: Tim Bennett (TCD)

Mechanic: Joseph Kremkow

Rock River Yamaha

Team: Rock River has been around for quite some time and they're trying to come back stronger for 2023.





Riders:

#11 Kyle Chisholm - (450 SX): Chiz will continue to Chiz aboard a nearly stock YZ450F and still making mains. SX suspension, bars, and a pipe is all this man needs to make factory riders cry.

Privateers / Still Looking / We Don't Know

#17 Joey Savatgy - (450SX):

#? Justin Starling - (450 SX): Justin Starling for the third year has his own 450 Supercross program.

#? Kevin Moranz - (450 SX):

#? Freddy Noren - (450SX):

#? Logan Karnow - (250 West / 450 East):

#? Alex Ray - (450SX):

#? Jerry Robin: Jerry Robin is set to have a shoulder surgery in the 2022 off-season could delay his 2023 plans.

#121 Chris Howell - (250 West / 450 East):

#? Ryan Breece - (450SX):

#914 Geran Stapleton - (250 West): The Australian is rocking a GASGAS for 2023 on the West coast.