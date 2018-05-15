Quick-Change

I stopped by Glen Helen last week to catch some of the pros wrapping up their prep for the upcoming Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series. While I avoided stopping by the pit area to chat with them (I'd picked up a cold after the final round of the Supercross season in Las Vegas, and didn't want to be responsible for getting anyone sick), it was good to get out in the sun and see everyone dialing in their bikes. That said, wow, it's weird how fast some things change. You'll see what I mean in a few of the captions below.







While the track was devoted to pros from 10:00-12:00, there were a few other brave souls who ventured out later on. This li'l dude had a tough time on the downhill.



Photos and words: GuyB









