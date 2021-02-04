@PING | 350s to replace 450s? First Aid? Horsepower on 125s, past and present

- Bike Checks
Ping chats about whether the 450 class should (and could) be a 350 class, what first aid kits and training we should all have as riders, and 125 HP numbers from past factory bikes compared to modern machines.
Hey Ping,
Lots of talk recently in the industry about how to make professional racing better and I thought I'd throw my 350 cents into the arena. I liked the previous column's recommendation that the 250 class have a production rule to level the playing field, my advice for the premier class? As you may have guessed, utilize the excellent 350 platform and rein in some of that horsepower. I think everyone tends to agree that the big bikes make so much power now, it's become difficult to build tracks that challenge the riders without making it full-on deathcross. The 350 has been well received; it's light, fun, still makes over 50 hp, and uses the majority of the same parts as its larger counterpart, so re-tooling wouldn't be a complete disaster for the Japanese factories. I'm sure everyone would feel like the Austrians would have an unfair competitive advantage for a while, but I don't doubt that the Japanese would bring something very competitive to the table rather quickly. Or, are we just married to the 450, content with our decision, but secretly wondering what could have been?
Tyler
Tyler,
Your concept has the same flaw as my idea of bringing back 125’s… We’ll never get manufacturer buy-in. When Honda put their big, red, stubborn foot down and said they weren’t making two-strokes anymore, that was the end of it. Suzuki brass is struggling to spell two-stroke at the moment, so they’re out. Kawasaki knows nobody will ever ride a 125 faster than Bubba did on his KX, so they have no motivation to go back. And they would argue against a CC reduction due to retooling costs and added R&D cost.
Our problem is that we rely on the manufacturers like no other motorsport does. Plain and simple, motocross riders couldn’t make a living on purse winnings alone. We rely on the manufacturers to fund the race teams, put up the rider’s salaries AND pay bonuses for race results and championships. If the manufacturers decide they don’t want to spend millions on this circus anymore, our sport collapses. That gives them all the leverage in the negotiating room, so any ideas we have that don’t benefit them are going to be flushed like a post-coffee turd. JGR, among others, have tried the “NASCAR” model of funding through outside sponsors and just leaning on the manufacturer for bikes, parts and access to works equipment and it didn’t work. I’m of the opinion that if JGR couldn’t make it work, it will never work. So, we’re stuck in our weird, enabling relationship with the Japanese and Austrian companies where our entire existence rests in their marketing budget. Long story short… I’d get used to seeing 450’s on your dealership floor.
- PING
Hey Ping,
With you being a first responder plus a rider, what type of first aid kit should we have with us while we ride (either on us or in the vehicle) trails or at the motocross track? What type of first aid/CPR training do you recommend and where should we get our training from? Any other information to help First Responders do their job easier would be greatly appreciated!
Thank you,
James (Jim) Boreman
Charlotte, NC
Jim,
Great question, James. I never used to give a moment of thought to this kind of thing when I was racing, and I was short-sighted. And just short, as well. Here’s a few things I keep in mind after a decade of working as a paramedic with the fire department.
That is a very basic kit that should cover the vast majority of injuries you’d see at the track. I’d also recommend that you try to keep as calm as possible, if only on the outside. We have a saying… “It’s not our emergency.” The minute you get spun up, you start adding to the problem rather than deescalating it. Often times a calm, rational voice can make a huge difference on scene.
When I broke my femur in 1996, I was banged up pretty badly and I started to hyperventilate on the floor of Qualcomm Stadium. Wyatt Seals, a mechanic at the time, came over to me and helped me stay calm and focus on keep my breathing controlled. It made a huge difference and I always appreciated that and try to do the same for other patients.
Good luck and be safe!
- PING
Ping,
Random question, how would one of your PC race bikes from the 90’s compares to a current 125, or 150?
Flatliner
Flatliner,
I actually asked Mitch this recently on my show. I was wondering how much horsepower the Peak Hondas made vs the bikes I rode in the mid-1990’s vs a modern 125. Mitch said that while those Hondas were amazing at the time, we had eclipsed the power they were making by quite a bit during my time at Pro Circuit. Our race bikes from ’95, ’96, ’97 still made more power than a stock bike from today. Having said that, there is a lot of room for improvement on today’s stock machines, and the YZ125 he built me last year with the RV cylinder/head/exhaust setup was as good as any race bike I ever had (with the exception of overrev, which is because we had a stock ignition on the bike). That kit is available, by the way, and it's worth every penny. You can’t put the 150 in the same category because while it may not seem like a big CC difference, it is when it’s on the track. The torque alone makes it feel like a different bike. I hope this clears things up! Have a great weekend!
- PING
VRR7
4/2/2021 9:43 PM
MotoGP went from 1000cc to 800 then back to 1000cc - Reasons 800cc was boring to watch - less overtaking - EXPENSIVE - It cost a lot more trying to get HP out of a 800cc engine. 1000cc HP is not the problem so cost less to run,
Same will be for the 350cc - It will bring the cost up - What happened when they went from 2t to 4t ? Cost went up and the sport suffered less people could afford to participate. Going 350 will increase the costs as making more HP will be a thing and when you on the limit it gets costly. Hydraulic valves etc etc - 450 is a sweet spot - If you argument is too much HP from a 450 that means that HP is not a problem which relates to lower costs as HP is no what people will be chasing !
rg807
4/2/2021 5:58 PM
There's an easy(ier) solution to the 450 problem: restrict the intake and, if necessary, mandate 3rd party ignitions as they do in MotoGP.
I cannot, for the life of me, figure why the AMA, unlike every single other racing organization on the planet is afraid to limit horsepower. Making the tracks harder is a bad idea; guys are already splattering themselves on a regular basis at almost 60mph in a stadium. The bikes simply need to be slower.
And leave them WFO for the desert, where you might be able to use a 110mph motor.
burn1986
4/2/2021 5:13 PM
Pirate421
4/2/2021 4:58 PM
kijen
4/2/2021 2:29 PM
VRR7
4/2/2021 9:48 PM
rg807
4/2/2021 10:12 PM
I, like many people, dearly wish 125s would make a comeback, but the reality is that it’s over.
So, if we went to 150s or something, they’d be tuned to the nth degree and it would cost a fortune to run them. The solution, as in the 450s, is to restrict them.
We all want great racing, but in a tight stadium, with a modern 4 stroke, more power isn’t helping.