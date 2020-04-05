Toggle

Race Shop Build: 2020 Pro Circuit Yamaha YZ125 1

A Yamaha YZ125 is a great bike to have in general but when you add Ryan Villopoto's exact cylinder and head from his 125 All-Star race bike, it gives an entirely new meaning to "project bike". Check it out!

Vital MX member B_Rez991 72128 B_Rez991 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/72128/avatar/c50_IMG_2025_1559666324.jpg?1559665922 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/B-Rez991,72128/all 06/04/19 7 1 3 1 2

B_Rez991
5/4/2020 1:37 PM

 

We would submit that the YZ125 is one of the most influential bikes in our sport; so many people have cut their teeth on them and been introduced to the sport through them. The YZ125 is a fast, light, fun, reliable way to enjoy the sport. We wanted to make it faster and even more fun. 

Last year, Pro Circuit built Ryan Villopoto a bike for the 125 All-Star races and he did quite well on it. After riding his Straight Rhythm YZ250, and determining it was the fastest 250 weever ridden, we asked Mitch if he would build us a bike like Ryan’s YZ125. “Sure,” he said… “In fact, I think the cylinder and head are back in the race shop. Let’s put it on.” 

So, not only did we get the race-spec, we got the exact cylinder and head that Ryan used. That was a hell of a start for this project build.

Photo

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

Pro Circuit

Cylinder porting, head work, works pipe and carbon/titanium silencer, suspension valving, link arms

www.procircuit.com


Moto Tassinari

V Force reed block

www.store.mototassinari.com


Seat Concepts

Custom seat cover

www.seatconcepts.com


Dunlop

MX53 front, MX33 rear

www.ridedunlop.com


Light Speed Carbon

Carbon ignition cover and case saver

www.lightspeedcarbon.com


UFO

Complete plastic kit in blue

www.ufoplast.com


Supersprox

Chain and sprocket

www.supersprox.com


Nihilo Concepts

Lever grip, frame tape, blue fork guard screws

www.nihiloconcepts.com


Works Connection

Titanium pro pegs, brake caps, clutch perch, axle blocks, bar clamps

www.worksconnection.com


Pro Taper

Fuzion bars and grips

www.protaper.com


VP Race Fuel

MRXO2 fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com


FCP

Titanium footpegs pins

www.fcpracing.com


DeCal Works

Custom Whiskey Throttle Show graphics

www.decalmx.com


Hinson

Clutch plates, fibers, springs, cover

www.hinsonracing.com

  

Related: 2020 Bikes Pro Circuit Project Bike Race Shop Build Two-Stroke Yamaha YZ125
2020 Bikes Pro Circuit Project Bike Race Shop Build Two-Stroke Yamaha YZ125
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest