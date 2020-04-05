We would submit that the YZ125 is one of the most influential bikes in our sport; so many people have cut their teeth on them and been introduced to the sport through them. The YZ125 is a fast, light, fun, reliable way to enjoy the sport. We wanted to make it faster and even more fun.

Last year, Pro Circuit built Ryan Villopoto a bike for the 125 All-Star races and he did quite well on it. After riding his Straight Rhythm YZ250, and determining it was the fastest 250 weever ridden, we asked Mitch if he would build us a bike like Ryan’s YZ125. “Sure,” he said… “In fact, I think the cylinder and head are back in the race shop. Let’s put it on.”

So, not only did we get the race-spec, we got the exact cylinder and head that Ryan used. That was a hell of a start for this project build.

Pro Circuit

Cylinder porting, head work, works pipe and carbon/titanium silencer, suspension valving, link arms

www.procircuit.com





Moto Tassinari

V Force reed block

www.store.mototassinari.com





Seat Concepts

Custom seat cover

www.seatconcepts.com





Dunlop

MX53 front, MX33 rear

www.ridedunlop.com





Light Speed Carbon

Carbon ignition cover and case saver

www.lightspeedcarbon.com





UFO

Complete plastic kit in blue

www.ufoplast.com





Supersprox

Chain and sprocket

www.supersprox.com





Nihilo Concepts

Lever grip, frame tape, blue fork guard screws

www.nihiloconcepts.com





Works Connection

Titanium pro pegs, brake caps, clutch perch, axle blocks, bar clamps

www.worksconnection.com





Pro Taper

Fuzion bars and grips

www.protaper.com





VP Race Fuel

MRXO2 fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com





FCP

Titanium footpegs pins

www.fcpracing.com





DeCal Works

Custom Whiskey Throttle Show graphics

www.decalmx.com





Hinson

Clutch plates, fibers, springs, cover

www.hinsonracing.com