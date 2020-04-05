- Home
A Yamaha YZ125 is a great bike to have in general but when you add Ryan Villopoto's exact cylinder and head from his 125 All-Star race bike, it gives an entirely new meaning to "project bike". Check it out!
We would submit that the YZ125 is one of the most influential bikes in our sport; so many people have cut their teeth on them and been introduced to the sport through them. The YZ125 is a fast, light, fun, reliable way to enjoy the sport. We wanted to make it faster and even more fun.
Last year, Pro Circuit built Ryan Villopoto a bike for the 125 All-Star races and he did quite well on it. After riding his Straight Rhythm YZ250, and determining it was the fastest 250 weever ridden, we asked Mitch if he would build us a bike like Ryan’s YZ125. “Sure,” he said… “In fact, I think the cylinder and head are back in the race shop. Let’s put it on.”
So, not only did we get the race-spec, we got the exact cylinder and head that Ryan used. That was a hell of a start for this project build.
Pro Circuit
Cylinder porting, head work, works pipe and carbon/titanium silencer, suspension valving, link arms
Moto Tassinari
V Force reed block
Seat Concepts
Custom seat cover
Dunlop
MX53 front, MX33 rear
Light Speed Carbon
Carbon ignition cover and case saver
UFO
Complete plastic kit in blue
Supersprox
Chain and sprocket
Nihilo Concepts
Lever grip, frame tape, blue fork guard screws
Works Connection
Titanium pro pegs, brake caps, clutch perch, axle blocks, bar clamps
Pro Taper
Fuzion bars and grips
VP Race Fuel
MRXO2 fuel
FCP
Titanium footpegs pins
DeCal Works
Custom Whiskey Throttle Show graphics
Hinson
Clutch plates, fibers, springs, cover
