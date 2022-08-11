All Blue for Monster Energy Star Yamaha?

- Bike Checks
Is the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team going back to an all-blue scheme for 2023? Well, sorta. The pro team looks to still be rocking the all black plastic look but the amateur team has gone the opposite route. Check out the sneak peek that Brent Duffe posted of Deegan's amateur bike for the first half of 2023. Let's get your opinion as well by voting below.
GFace_689
11/9/2022 3:38 AM
ML512
11/9/2022 5:08 AM
William_Costello
11/9/2022 2:38 AM
ML512
11/9/2022 5:10 AM
Fox88
11/8/2022 11:18 AM
viking174
11/8/2022 3:08 PM
TheBlevinsFamily
11/8/2022 8:58 AM
Wait didn’t Deegan race Ironman?
How is he riding any amateur races?
RickLeY
11/8/2022 7:44 AM
Why would deegan run 238 as an amateur?
Thats his pro number?
ML512
11/9/2022 5:12 AM
Wesley120
11/8/2022 7:20 AM
thatswhathappens
11/8/2022 7:09 AM