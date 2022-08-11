Toggle

All Blue for Monster Energy Star Yamaha? 11

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 560 75 2067 381 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 702 12516 1 802 120 28

ML512
11/8/2022 6:49 AM

All Blue for Monster Energy Star Yamaha?

Is the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team going back to an all-blue scheme for 2023? Well, sorta. The pro team looks to still be rocking the all black plastic look but the amateur team has gone the opposite route. Check out the sneak peek that Brent Duffe posted of Deegan's amateur bike for the first half of 2023. Let's get your opinion as well by voting below.

Vital MX Poll

What Color Should Star Yamaha Run?

View Results

Related: Brent Duffe Haiden Deegan Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Vital MX Poll
Brent Duffe Haiden Deegan Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Vital MX Poll
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
11 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest