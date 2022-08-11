All Blue for Monster Energy Star Yamaha?

Is the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team going back to an all-blue scheme for 2023? Well, sorta. The pro team looks to still be rocking the all black plastic look but the amateur team has gone the opposite route. Check out the sneak peek that Brent Duffe posted of Deegan's amateur bike for the first half of 2023. Let's get your opinion as well by voting below.

Vital MX Poll What Color Should Star Yamaha Run? All Blue Plastics

All Black Plastics