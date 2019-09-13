Toggle

'20 Silly Season, Round 1 1

It's that time of year, so let's dig into what's cooking as team rosters start coming into focus.

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9272 3572 45650 891 2306 29649 36 1632 2 183

GuyB
9/13/2019 4:13 PM

'20 Silly Season, Round 1

At the risk of getting angry text messages from team managers, here's a first crack at our annual Silly Season charts. As usual, there's a little bit of guessing on who might pick which permanent numbers, and there are some speculation on where people might go based on rumors, innuendo, paddock chatter, and the occasional bit of solid intel. Yes, some of this could prove to be wrong. Your results may vary.

We're always up for updates on privateers and smaller teams. As always, if you've got info to add, a legit team logo, or anything to help fill in the blanks, send an email to GuyB.

As usual, there are also some updated social media links for riders. Yeah, we've updated most of them, and know that they'll also change after everyone gets their new numbers... Oh, and feel free to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Red Bull KTM
I: ktmusa

Team Manager: Ian Harrison

   Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
1 (SX)
2 (MX)		 Cooper Webb
T: @cooperwebb_2
I: @cooperwebb2 		Carlos Rivera Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars
25 Marvin Musquin
T: @MarvinMusquin25
I: @marvinmusquin25 		Frank Latham Airoh/Leatt 100% Thor Alpinestars

Monster Energy Kawasaki

T: @RaceKawasaki
I: @racekawasaki

Team Manager: Dan Fahie

   Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
1 (MX)
3 (SX)		 Eli Tomac
T: @elitomac
I: @elitomac 		Brian Kranz Bell Oakley Alpinestars Alpinestars
9 Adam Cianciarulo
T: @AdamCianciarulo
I: @adamcianciarulo 		Brandon Zimmerman Fox Fox Fox Fox

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS

T: @TeamRmatvmc
I: @teamrmatvmc

Team Owner: Forrest Butler
Team Manager: Michael Byrne
Crew Chief:  JR Boyd

   Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
4 Blake Baggett
T: @blakebaggett4
I: @blakebaggett4 		Austin Kent Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars

One of the two riders below will likely join Blake, but no decision yet on which one.

    Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
19 Justin Bogle
T: @justinbogle19
I: @justinbogle19 		         
29 Benny Bloss
T: @BBloss332
I: @bbloss29 		         

GEICO Honda

T: @fchonda
I: @fchonda
GEICOHonda.com

Team Manager: Josh Wisenor
Operations Manager: Darren Borcherding
R&D Director: Kristian Kibby
Technical Director: Andrew Hopson

   Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
6 Jeremy Martin
T: @JeremyMartin6
I: @jeremymartin6 		Derek Dwyer Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars
23 Chase Sexton
T: @_chasesexton
I: @chasesexton 		Jade Dungey Fox/Atlas 100% Shift Alpinestars
38 Christian Craig
T: @_christiancraig
I: @_christiancraig 		Ricki Rock Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars
196 Hunter Lawrence
I: @hunterlawrence 		Adam Snyder Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars
  Jo Shimoda
I: joshimoda47 		  Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars

Monster Energy / Yamaha Factory Racing

T: @YamahaMotorUSA
I: @yamahamotorusa

Team Manager: Jim Perry

   Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
7 Aaron Plessinger
T: @aaronplessinger
I: @aaronplessinger_7 		Billy Hartle Alpinestars 100% Thor Alpinestars
51 Justin Barcia
T: @justinbarcia
I: @justinbarcia 		Sean Bell Arai/Alpinestars Scott  Alpinestars  Alpinestars

Team Honda HRC

T: HondaPowersprts
I: honda_powersports_us

Team Manager: Erik Kehoe

   Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
10 Justin Brayton
T: @justinbrayton
I: @justinbrayton 		Brent Duffe Shoei Scott Fly Gaerne
23 (450 MX) Chase Sexton
T: @ChaseSexton486
I: @chasesexton486 		  Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars
94 Ken Roczen
T: @kenroczen94
I: @kenroczen94 		Fox Fox Fox Fox

H.E.P. Motorsports

   Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
11 Kyle Chisholm
T: @KyleChisholm11
I: @kylechisholm11 		  6D EKS Thor Thor
62 Alex Ray
T: @alexray_62
I: @alexray_62 		  6D EKS Thor Thor
722 Adam Enticknap
T: @AEnticknap722
I: @the722 		  6D   Thor Thor

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing

T: StarYamahaMX
I: starracingyamaha

Team Owner: Bobby Regan
Team Manager: Brad Hoffman
Asst. Team Manager: Wil Hahn
Crew Chief: Jeremy Coker
Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins

   Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
12 Shane McElrath
T: @shanemcelrath_
I: @shanemcelrath_ 		Matt Winters Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars
14 Justin Cooper
T: @justincooper32
I: @justincooper_32 		Josh Ellingson Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars
18 Dylan Ferrandis
T: @dylan22f
I: @dylanferrandis 		Alex Campbell Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars
39 Colt Nichols
T: @Coat595
I: @coltnichols69 		Trevor Carmicheal Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars
  Ty Masterpool          

Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna

T: Rockstar_Racing
I: rockstarhusky

Team Owner: Bobby Hewitt
Crew Chief: Steve Westfall

   Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots
15 Dean Wilson
T: @DeanWilson15
I: @deanwilsonmx15 		Damon Conkright
 Alpinestars 100% Oneal Alpinestars
16 Zach Osborne
T: @zacho_16
I: @zacho_16 		Dave Feeney Fly Oakley Fly Gaerne
21 Jason Anderson
T: @elhombre_21
I: @elhombre_21 		Chris Loredo Airoh/Alpinestars Oakley Alpinestars Alpinestars
? RJ Hampshire
T: @Hampshire21
I: @rjhampshire 		  Airoh Scott Fly TCX
36 Michael Mosiman
I: @michaelmosiman342 		Scott Lillis Airoh Scott Fly TCX
112 Thomas Covington
T: @thomasc64
I: @/bigairtom 		Pat Thrall Airoh Scott Fly TCX
352

Jalek Swoll
T: @swoll352
I: @js352

   Airoh Scott Fly TCX

JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing

F: jgrmxrace
I: jgrmx

Team Owner: Coy Gibbs
Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht
Engine Development: Dean Baker

   Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
17 Joey Savatgy
I: @versacesavatgy37 		Justin Shantie
I: @j_shan_ 		Just1 Just1 Just1 Alpinestars
22 Chad Reed
T: @CRtwotwo
I: @crtwotwo 		Ben Schiermeyer Fox Scott Fox Fox
26 Alex Martin
T: @alexmartin_26
I: @alexmartin_26 		  Arai Scott Answer Gaerne

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

T: @pcraceteam
I: @pcraceteam

Team Manager: Mitch Payton

   Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
24 Austin Forkner
T: @AustinForkner
I: @austinforkner 		Olly Stone
I: @olly_stone 		Bell Scott Fox Fox
28 Jordan Smith
T: @_smitty45
I: @smitty28_ 		  Bell Scott Fox Fox
44 Cameron McAdoo
I: @mcadoo_44 		  Bell Scott Fox Fox
61 Garrett Marchbanks
T: @Gmarchbanks61
I: @gmarchbanks61 		Colter Ahrens Bell Scott Fox Fox
  Seth Hammaker   Bell Scott Fox Fox

MotoConcepts Smartop Racing Team

Team Owner: Mike Genova
Team Manager: Tony Alessi
T: @tony800801
I: @talessi800801


 Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
27 Malcolm Stewart
T: @predator_34
I: @malcolmstewart
 Jason Montoya Shoei Scott Seven Gaerne
42 Vince Friese
T: @Vincefriese
I: @vincefriese 		Nick McCampbell Shoei EKS Fly Alpinestars

Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil / Red Bull / KTM

Team Manager: Tyler Keefe
Crew Chief: Wayne Lumgair

   Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
45 Brandon Hartranft   TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars
203 Derek Drake   TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars
  Brian Moreau   TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars


Related: Silly Season
Silly Season
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest