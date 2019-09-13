'20 Silly Season, Round 1

At the risk of getting angry text messages from team managers, here's a first crack at our annual Silly Season charts. As usual, there's a little bit of guessing on who might pick which permanent numbers, and there are some speculation on where people might go based on rumors, innuendo, paddock chatter, and the occasional bit of solid intel. Yes, some of this could prove to be wrong. Your results may vary.



We're always up for updates on privateers and smaller teams. As always, if you've got info to add, a legit team logo, or anything to help fill in the blanks, send an email to GuyB.



As usual, there are also some updated social media links for riders. Yeah, we've updated most of them, and know that they'll also change after everyone gets their new numbers... Oh, and feel free to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Red Bull KTM

I: ktmusa

Team Manager: Ian Harrison

Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots 1 (SX)

2 (MX) Cooper Webb

T: @cooperwebb_2

I: @cooperwebb2 Carlos Rivera Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars 25 Marvin Musquin

T: @MarvinMusquin25

I: @marvinmusquin25 Frank Latham Airoh/Leatt 100% Thor Alpinestars

Monster Energy Kawasaki

T: @RaceKawasaki

I: @racekawasaki



Team Manager: Dan Fahie

Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 1 (MX)

3 (SX) Eli Tomac

T: @elitomac

I: @elitomac Brian Kranz Bell Oakley Alpinestars Alpinestars 9 Adam Cianciarulo

T: @AdamCianciarulo

I: @adamcianciarulo Brandon Zimmerman Fox Fox Fox Fox

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS

T: @TeamRmatvmc

I: @teamrmatvmc



Team Owner: Forrest Butler

Team Manager: Michael Byrne

Crew Chief: JR Boyd

Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 4 Blake Baggett

T: @blakebaggett4

I: @blakebaggett4 Austin Kent Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars

One of the two riders below will likely join Blake, but no decision yet on which one.

Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 19 Justin Bogle

T: @justinbogle19

I: @justinbogle19 29 Benny Bloss

T: @BBloss332

I: @bbloss29

GEICO Honda

T: @fchonda

I: @fchonda

GEICOHonda.com

Team Manager: Josh Wisenor

Operations Manager: Darren Borcherding

R&D Director: Kristian Kibby

Technical Director: Andrew Hopson

Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots 6 Jeremy Martin

T: @JeremyMartin6

I: @jeremymartin6 Derek Dwyer Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars 23 Chase Sexton

T: @_chasesexton

I: @chasesexton Jade Dungey Fox/Atlas 100% Shift Alpinestars 38 Christian Craig

T: @_christiancraig

I: @_christiancraig Ricki Rock Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars 196 Hunter Lawrence

I: @hunterlawrence Adam Snyder Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars Jo Shimoda

I: joshimoda47 Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars

Monster Energy / Yamaha Factory Racing

T: @YamahaMotorUSA

I: @yamahamotorusa



Team Manager: Jim Perry

Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots 7 Aaron Plessinger

T: @aaronplessinger

I: @aaronplessinger_7 Billy Hartle Alpinestars 100% Thor Alpinestars 51 Justin Barcia

T: @justinbarcia

I: @justinbarcia Sean Bell Arai/Alpinestars Scott Alpinestars Alpinestars

Team Honda HRC

T: HondaPowersprts

I: honda_powersports_us

Team Manager: Erik Kehoe

Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 10 Justin Brayton

T: @justinbrayton

I: @justinbrayton Brent Duffe Shoei Scott Fly Gaerne 23 (450 MX) Chase Sexton

T: @ChaseSexton486

I: @chasesexton486 Fox 100% Shift Alpinestars 94 Ken Roczen

T: @kenroczen94

I: @kenroczen94 Fox Fox Fox Fox

H.E.P. Motorsports



Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 11 Kyle Chisholm

T: @KyleChisholm11

I: @kylechisholm11 6D EKS Thor Thor 62 Alex Ray

T: @alexray_62

I: @alexray_62 6D EKS Thor Thor 722 Adam Enticknap

T: @AEnticknap722

I: @the722 6D Thor Thor

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha Racing

T: StarYamahaMX

I: starracingyamaha



Team Owner: Bobby Regan

Team Manager: Brad Hoffman

Asst. Team Manager: Wil Hahn

Crew Chief: Jeremy Coker

Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins

Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 12 Shane McElrath

T: @shanemcelrath_

I: @shanemcelrath_ Matt Winters Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars 14 Justin Cooper

T: @justincooper32

I: @justincooper_32 Josh Ellingson Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars 18 Dylan Ferrandis

T: @dylan22f

I: @dylanferrandis Alex Campbell Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars 39 Colt Nichols

T: @Coat595

I: @coltnichols69 Trevor Carmicheal Bell 100% Thor Alpinestars Ty Masterpool

Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna



T: Rockstar_Racing

I: rockstarhusky

Team Owner: Bobby Hewitt

Crew Chief: Steve Westfall

Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet/Brace Goggles Gear Boots 15 Dean Wilson

T: @DeanWilson15

I: @deanwilsonmx15 Damon Conkright

Alpinestars 100% Oneal Alpinestars 16 Zach Osborne

T: @zacho_16

I: @zacho_16 Dave Feeney Fly Oakley Fly Gaerne 21 Jason Anderson

T: @elhombre_21

I: @elhombre_21 Chris Loredo Airoh/Alpinestars Oakley Alpinestars Alpinestars ? RJ Hampshire

T: @Hampshire21

I: @rjhampshire Airoh Scott Fly TCX 36 Michael Mosiman

I: @michaelmosiman342 Scott Lillis Airoh Scott Fly TCX 112 Thomas Covington

T: @thomasc64

I: @/bigairtom Pat Thrall Airoh Scott Fly TCX 352 Jalek Swoll

T: @swoll352

I: @js352 Airoh Scott Fly TCX

JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing

F: jgrmxrace

I: jgrmx



Team Owner: Coy Gibbs

Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht

Engine Development: Dean Baker

Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 17 Joey Savatgy

I: @versacesavatgy37 Justin Shantie

I: @j_shan_ Just1 Just1 Just1 Alpinestars 22 Chad Reed

T: @CRtwotwo

I: @crtwotwo Ben Schiermeyer Fox Scott Fox Fox 26 Alex Martin

T: @alexmartin_26

I: @alexmartin_26 Arai Scott Answer Gaerne

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

T: @pcraceteam

I: @pcraceteam

Team Manager: Mitch Payton

Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 24 Austin Forkner

T: @AustinForkner

I: @austinforkner Olly Stone

I: @olly_stone Bell Scott Fox Fox 28 Jordan Smith

T: @_smitty45

I: @smitty28_ Bell Scott Fox Fox 44 Cameron McAdoo

I: @mcadoo_44 Bell Scott Fox Fox 61 Garrett Marchbanks

T: @Gmarchbanks61

I: @gmarchbanks61 Colter Ahrens Bell Scott Fox Fox Seth Hammaker Bell Scott Fox Fox

MotoConcepts Smartop Racing Team

Team Owner: Mike Genova

Team Manager: Tony Alessi

T: @tony800801

I: @talessi800801



Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 27 Malcolm Stewart

T: @predator_34

I: @malcolmstewart

Jason Montoya Shoei Scott Seven Gaerne 42 Vince Friese

T: @Vincefriese

I: @vincefriese Nick McCampbell Shoei EKS Fly Alpinestars

Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil / Red Bull / KTM

Team Manager: Tyler Keefe

Crew Chief: Wayne Lumgair

Rider/Social Links Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 45 Brandon Hartranft TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars 203 Derek Drake TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars Brian Moreau TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars



