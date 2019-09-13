'20 Silly Season, Round 1

- Home
It's that time of year, so let's dig into what's cooking as team rosters start coming into focus.
At the risk of getting angry text messages from team managers, here's a first crack at our annual Silly Season charts. As usual, there's a little bit of guessing on who might pick which permanent numbers, and there are some speculation on where people might go based on rumors, innuendo, paddock chatter, and the occasional bit of solid intel. Yes, some of this could prove to be wrong. Your results may vary.
We're always up for updates on privateers and smaller teams. As always, if you've got info to add, a legit team logo, or anything to help fill in the blanks, send an email to GuyB.
As usual, there are also some updated social media links for riders. Yeah, we've updated most of them, and know that they'll also change after everyone gets their new numbers... Oh, and feel free to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Red Bull KTM
I: ktmusa
Team Manager: Ian Harrison
|Rider/Social Links
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|1 (SX)
2 (MX)
|
Cooper Webb
T: @cooperwebb_2
I: @cooperwebb2
|Carlos Rivera
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|25
|
Marvin Musquin
T: @MarvinMusquin25
I: @marvinmusquin25
|Frank Latham
|Airoh/Leatt
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
T: @RaceKawasaki
I: @racekawasaki
Team Manager: Dan Fahie
|Rider/Social Links
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|1 (MX)
3 (SX)
|
Eli Tomac
T: @elitomac
I: @elitomac
|Brian Kranz
|Bell
|Oakley
|Alpinestars
|Alpinestars
|9
|
Adam Cianciarulo
T: @AdamCianciarulo
I: @adamcianciarulo
|Brandon Zimmerman
|Fox
|Fox
|Fox
|Fox
T: @TeamRmatvmc
I: @teamrmatvmc
Team Owner: Forrest Butler
Team Manager: Michael Byrne
Crew Chief: JR Boyd
|Rider/Social Links
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|4
|
Blake Baggett
T: @blakebaggett4
I: @blakebaggett4
|Austin Kent
|Fly
|Scott
|Fly
|Alpinestars
One of the two riders below will likely join Blake, but no decision yet on which one.
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|19
|
Justin Bogle
T: @justinbogle19
I: @justinbogle19
|29
|
Benny Bloss
T: @BBloss332
I: @bbloss29
T: @fchonda
I: @fchonda
GEICOHonda.com
Team Manager: Josh Wisenor
Operations Manager: Darren Borcherding
R&D Director: Kristian Kibby
Technical Director: Andrew Hopson
|Rider/Social Links
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|6
|
Jeremy Martin
T: @JeremyMartin6
I: @jeremymartin6
|Derek Dwyer
|Fox
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
|23
|
Chase Sexton
T: @_chasesexton
I: @chasesexton
|Jade Dungey
|Fox/Atlas
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
|38
|
Christian Craig
T: @_christiancraig
I: @_christiancraig
|Ricki Rock
|Fox
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
|196
|
Hunter Lawrence
I: @hunterlawrence
|Adam Snyder
|Fox
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
|
Jo Shimoda
I: joshimoda47
|Fox
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
T: @YamahaMotorUSA
I: @yamahamotorusa
Team Manager: Jim Perry
|Rider/Social Links
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
T: @aaronplessinger
I: @aaronplessinger_7
|Billy Hartle
|Alpinestars
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|51
|Justin Barcia
T: @justinbarcia
I: @justinbarcia
|Sean Bell
|Arai/Alpinestars
|Scott
|Alpinestars
|Alpinestars
T: HondaPowersprts
I: honda_powersports_us
Team Manager: Erik Kehoe
|Rider/Social Links
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|10
|Justin Brayton
T: @justinbrayton
I: @justinbrayton
|Brent Duffe
|Shoei
|Scott
|Fly
|Gaerne
|23 (450 MX)
|Chase Sexton
T: @ChaseSexton486
I: @chasesexton486
|Fox
|100%
|Shift
|Alpinestars
|94
|Ken Roczen
T: @kenroczen94
I: @kenroczen94
|Fox
|Fox
|Fox
|Fox
|Rider/Social Links
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
T: @KyleChisholm11
I: @kylechisholm11
|6D
|EKS
|Thor
|Thor
|62
|Alex Ray
T: @alexray_62
I: @alexray_62
|6D
|EKS
|Thor
|Thor
|722
|Adam Enticknap
T: @AEnticknap722
I: @the722
|6D
|Thor
|Thor
T: StarYamahaMX
I: starracingyamaha
Team Owner: Bobby Regan
Team Manager: Brad Hoffman
Asst. Team Manager: Wil Hahn
Crew Chief: Jeremy Coker
Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins
|Rider/Social Links
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|12
|Shane McElrath
T: @shanemcelrath_
I: @shanemcelrath_
|Matt Winters
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|14
|Justin Cooper
T: @justincooper32
I: @justincooper_32
|Josh Ellingson
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|18
|Dylan Ferrandis
T: @dylan22f
I: @dylanferrandis
|Alex Campbell
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|39
|Colt Nichols
T: @Coat595
I: @coltnichols69
|Trevor Carmicheal
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|Ty Masterpool
T: Rockstar_Racing
I: rockstarhusky
Team Owner: Bobby Hewitt
Crew Chief: Steve Westfall
|Rider/Social Links
|Mechanic
|Helmet/Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|15
|Dean Wilson
T: @DeanWilson15
I: @deanwilsonmx15
|Damon Conkright
|Alpinestars
|100%
|Oneal
|Alpinestars
|16
|Zach Osborne
T: @zacho_16
I: @zacho_16
|Dave Feeney
|Fly
|Oakley
|Fly
|Gaerne
|21
|Jason Anderson
T: @elhombre_21
I: @elhombre_21
|Chris Loredo
|Airoh/Alpinestars
|Oakley
|Alpinestars
|Alpinestars
|?
|RJ Hampshire
T: @Hampshire21
I: @rjhampshire
|Airoh
|Scott
|Fly
|TCX
|36
|Michael Mosiman
I: @michaelmosiman342
|Scott Lillis
|Airoh
|Scott
|Fly
|TCX
|112
|Thomas Covington
T: @thomasc64
I: @/bigairtom
|Pat Thrall
|Airoh
|Scott
|Fly
|TCX
|352
|Airoh
|Scott
|Fly
|TCX
JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing
F: jgrmxrace
I: jgrmx
Team Owner: Coy Gibbs
Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht
Engine Development: Dean Baker
|Rider/Social Links
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|17
|Joey Savatgy
I: @versacesavatgy37
|Justin Shantie
I: @j_shan_
|Just1
|Just1
|Just1
|Alpinestars
|22
|Chad Reed
T: @CRtwotwo
I: @crtwotwo
|Ben Schiermeyer
|Fox
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|26
|Alex Martin
T: @alexmartin_26
I: @alexmartin_26
|Arai
|Scott
|Answer
|Gaerne
T: @pcraceteam
I: @pcraceteam
Team Manager: Mitch Payton
|Rider/Social Links
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|24
|Austin Forkner
T: @AustinForkner
I: @austinforkner
|Olly Stone
I: @olly_stone
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|28
|Jordan Smith
T: @_smitty45
I: @smitty28_
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|44
|Cameron McAdoo
I: @mcadoo_44
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|61
|Garrett Marchbanks
T: @Gmarchbanks61
I: @gmarchbanks61
|Colter Ahrens
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|Seth Hammaker
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
Team Owner: Mike Genova
Team Manager: Tony Alessi
T: @tony800801
I: @talessi800801
|Rider/Social Links
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|27
|Malcolm Stewart
T: @predator_34
I: @malcolmstewart
|Jason Montoya
|Shoei
|Scott
|Seven
|Gaerne
|42
|Vince Friese
T: @Vincefriese
I: @vincefriese
|Nick McCampbell
|Shoei
|EKS
|Fly
|Alpinestars
Team Manager: Tyler Keefe
Crew Chief: Wayne Lumgair
|Rider/Social Links
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|45
|Brandon Hartranft
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
|203
|Derek Drake
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
|Brian Moreau
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
