1987 Yamaha YZ490T

Initially the bike was bought because it was a cheap Craigslist bike to mess with but it ended up being in great shape beyond the cosmetic stuff and the '89 CR500 front end. I raced it a couple of times and then crashed hard on it and then it sat unloved in a corner for years. This year with all the covid stuff I had time and pulled it out and went through it, put a correct '87 YZ490 front end on it and cleaned it up and got it race ready for some VMX. Then I got a call from the Moto Fite Klub people needing to borrow some old bikes, long story short it was readied for Broc Glover to ride but ended up getting raced by Travis Pastrana who back flipped it after his races.