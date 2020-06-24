+ Add Your Bike
1987 Yamaha YZ490T 1

1987 Yamaha YZ490T
Model Year 1987
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size Other
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic Other Maier Maier
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Other
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain RK
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors EBC
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Initially the bike was bought because it was a cheap Craigslist bike to mess with but it ended up being in great shape beyond the cosmetic stuff and the '89 CR500 front end. I raced it a couple of times and then crashed hard on it and then it sat unloved in a corner for years. This year with all the covid stuff I had time and pulled it out and went through it, put a correct '87 YZ490 front end on it and cleaned it up and got it race ready for some VMX. Then I got a call from the Moto Fite Klub people needing to borrow some old bikes, long story short it was readied for Broc Glover to ride but ended up getting raced by Travis Pastrana who back flipped it after his races.
