2005 Yamaha YZ 250 Bradshaw Inspired build 2

CORT HULLINGER
4/14/2023 6:48am
2005
2005
Yamaha
Yamaha
YZ
YZ
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Parts

Polisport
Plastic: Polisport
Pro Taper
Handlebar: Pro Taper
ODI
Grips: ODI
Pro Circuit
Exhaust: Pro Circuit
Kenda
Tires: Kenda
I bough this bike off Matt Berger, who is an awesome builder. Inspired by Damon Bradshaws 1994 bike. Once I saw Matt was building this immediately contacted him. Once it was complete he raced it once and I picked it up. It will be rode this season at Red Bud..

I bough this bike off Matt Berger, who is an awesome builder. Inspired by Damon Bradshaws 1994 bike. Once I saw Matt was building this immediately contacted him. Once it was complete he raced it once and I picked it up. It will be rode this season at Red Bud..
2 comments

johnk408
5 minutes ago

Was wondering if that was the broke to built bike, then saw the pic...oh and just saw the "additional info."

