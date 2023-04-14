General Info
Parts
I bough this bike off Matt Berger, who is an awesome builder. Inspired by Damon Bradshaws 1994 bike. Once I saw Matt was building this immediately contacted him. Once it was complete he raced it once and I picked it up. It will be rode this season at Red Bud..
Comments