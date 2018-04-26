+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

Race Bike 1

2 of 2609

Vital MX member teamchrist 15283 teamchrist https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15283/avatar/c50_IMG_4395_1501987992.jpg?1501987519 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/teamchrist,15283/all 05/17/09 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/teamchrist,15283/setup 13 65
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2016
Brand Suzuki
Model RM-Z
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Elusive Graphics Elusive Graphics
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips Other All Diamond All Diamond
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Works Connection
Seat Other Ribbed Ribbed
Footpegs Works Connection Fill Titanium Fill Titanium
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Cam Hot Cams
Ignition Other
Air Filter DT1
Air Intake FMF
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork Ohlins
Rear Shock Ohlins
Suspension Mods Ohlins
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain RK
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Motorex
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

DEALS

The Latest