2006 yz125
Bike of the Day 12/28/22
2006
2006
Yamaha
Yamaha
YZ
YZ
125
125
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
ERA
Graphics: Other ERA
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
ODI
Grips: ODI
Ride Engineering
Clutch Lever: Ride Engineering
Thrill seekers
Seat: Other Thrill seekers
FMF
Exhaust: FMF
GYTR
Clutch: GYTR
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Uni
Air Filter: Uni
Bridgestone
Tires: Bridgestone
Excel
Rims: Excel
Haan
Hubs: Other Haan
Dirt tricks
Sprockets: Other Dirt tricks
DID
Chain: DID
Braking
Brake Pads: Braking
