|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2022
|Brand
|Gas Gas
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|Other
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Other
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Fastway
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Triple Clamps
|Ride Engineering
|Fork
|Ohlins
|Rear Shock
|Ohlins
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|Sunstar
|Additional Info
|MC250 with a factory 300 big bore kit. Ohlins Suspension by RD Suspension, Lectron Carb, Cone Pipe, Carbon Silencer,
