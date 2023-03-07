Boyesen Boyesen

Suzuki Rm125 1990 (updated) 3

mikeymike
7/3/2023 9:44am
Model Year
1990
Brand
Suzuki
Model
RM
Engine Size
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Graphics
Other
Orginal look decals, Schmit factory trim kit, diy numberplate background decals
Plastic
UFO
Stock tank. Blue washers for decoration.
Handlebar
Other
Dice hanlebar Blue 22mm.
Grips
Other
Ariete blue grips. Blue Odi grip donuts.
Clutch Lever
Motion Pro
Hockey tape for added grip.
Brake Lever
Motion Pro
Hockey tape for added grip.
Seat
Other
Stock, replica 90s seat cover.
Footpegs
Other
Suzuki rm125 1997 pegs. 97 pegs are wider than 90.
Shifter
Other
Twenty
Exhaust
Other
Stock. Sandblasted and painted black. Heat insulation tape in muffler.
Clutch
Other
Stock, new motion pro wire.
Piston
Wiseco
Cam
Other
Prox
Ignition
Other
Ngk iridium plug and cap.
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Boysesen
Stock airbox holes covered with grille.
Engine Mods
Other
Stock
Triple Clamps
Other
Stock
Fork
Kayaba
Kawasaki kx 125 fork covers.
Rear Shock
Kayaba
stock
Tires
Pirelli
Rims
Other
Stock
Hubs
Other
Stock
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
DID
Blue
Brakes
Nissin
Stock
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Rotors
Motomaster
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Finally found time to but finishing touches to my -90 RM. From VMX service in Netherlands, I ordered oem look decal kit, with tank protector pieces and factory Schmit trim decal kit and added couple decals of my own choice. Diy numberplate backgrounds made from Blackbird black sheets and numbers.

Frame powder coated blue.

Location Finland.

mikeymike
7/3/2023 9:44am
sandman768
3 years ago
Looks great... evo-mx in UK has the oem graphics that would be the perfect finishing touch.

The Shop

