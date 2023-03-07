Parts
Graphics
Orginal look decals, Schmit factory trim kit, diy numberplate background decals
Graphics:
Plastic
Stock tank. Blue washers for decoration.
Plastic:
Handlebar
Dice hanlebar Blue 22mm.
Handlebar:
Grips
Ariete blue grips. Blue Odi grip donuts.
Grips:
Clutch Lever
Hockey tape for added grip.
Clutch Lever:
Brake Lever
Hockey tape for added grip.
Brake Lever:
Seat
Stock, replica 90s seat cover.
Seat:
Footpegs
Suzuki rm125 1997 pegs. 97 pegs are wider than 90.
Footpegs:
Shifter:
Exhaust
Stock. Sandblasted and painted black. Heat insulation tape in muffler.
Exhaust:
Clutch
Stock, new motion pro wire.
Clutch:
Cam:
Ignition
Ngk iridium plug and cap.
Ignition:
Air Intake
Stock airbox holes covered with grille.
Air Intake:
Engine Mods:
Triple Clamps
Stock
Triple Clamps:
Fork
Kawasaki kx 125 fork covers.
Fork:
Rear Shock:
Rims:
Hubs:
Chain:
Brakes:
Finally found time to but finishing touches to my -90 RM. From VMX service in Netherlands, I ordered oem look decal kit, with tank protector pieces and factory Schmit trim decal kit and added couple decals of my own choice. Diy numberplate backgrounds made from Blackbird black sheets and numbers.
Frame powder coated blue.
Location Finland.
Additional Info:
