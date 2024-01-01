Rm 250 1
Bike of the Day 1/1/24
Model Year:
Brand:
Suzuki
Model:
RM
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Graphics: One Industries
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips: ODI
Exhaust: Bill's Pipes
Clutch: Wiseco
Piston: Vertex
Air Filter: Twin Air
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock: Showa
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain: Renthal
Oils Lubes: Castrol
Additional Info:
