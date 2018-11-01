+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

'04 RM250 FINISHED BUILD! 3

3 of 2511

Vital MX member dcorbett62
46107 dcorbett62 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46107/avatar/c50_IMG_1762_1451063386.jpg?1451062419 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dcorbett62,46107/all 02/17/15 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dcorbett62,46107/setup 31 67 12
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2004
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Exhaust FMF Titanium 2 silencer Titanium 2 silencer
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
3 comments

  • bachmichael

    6/9/2016 9:01 AM

    what plastic set did you use and who did your graphics, they look awesome! I know they're Acerbic, but are they the 2004 stock plastics?

  • dcorbett62

    2/10/2016 8:41 AM

    Thanks man!! It's actually purple chrome! Looks so sick in person!

  • Cooper 688

    2/10/2016 7:01 AM

    Nice work, crazy original purple haze vibe!

Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

DEALS

See All Deals »