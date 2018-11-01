- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2004
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Titanium 2 silencer
|Titanium 2 silencer
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
bachmichael
6/9/2016 9:01 AM
what plastic set did you use and who did your graphics, they look awesome! I know they're Acerbic, but are they the 2004 stock plastics?
dcorbett62
2/10/2016 8:41 AM
Thanks man!! It's actually purple chrome! Looks so sick in person!
Cooper 688
2/10/2016 7:01 AM
Nice work, crazy original purple haze vibe!