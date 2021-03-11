+ Add Your Bike
DCMX & Tools 2021 KX250

DCMX & Tools 2021 KX250
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2021
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Guts
Footpegs Pro Circuit
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston Pro Circuit
Cam Pro Circuit
Ignition Vortex
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Kite
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain DID
Brakes Moto Stuff
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff
Oils/Lubes Maxima
