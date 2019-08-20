+ Add Your Bike
2006 YZ250 (TMR YZ315 Stroker)

Model Year 2006
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other Red Label Graphics Red Label Graphics
Plastic Other
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Magura
Seat Guts
Footpegs Other
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust DEP
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Other
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Tom Morgan 72x76 72x76
Triple Clamps Other 22MM Rubber Mounted 22MM Rubber Mounted
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Enzo
Tires Michelin
Rims Excel
Sprockets Other 14/50 14/50
Brakes Nissin
Oils/Lubes Redline
