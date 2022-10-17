22 Tenere 700

- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2022
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|Other
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Brake Lever
|Pro Taper
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Fastway
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Akrapovic
|Clutch
|Other
|Air Filter
|DT1
|Air Intake
|Other
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Oils/Lubes
|Yamalube
|Additional Info
|Tenere 700