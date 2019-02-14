- 10
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1986
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Rear Shock
|Ohlins
|Rims
|Excel
|Additional Info
|Built as a Broc Glover "look alike" bike Could not get all the parts to build a proper replica, so it's a bike that looks somewhat like the bike Glover used back in the day. Porting done to the engine according Eric Gorr's book. Was a basket case to start off with, everything has been done to it. https://youtu.be/xLknI98iBoQ
ledger
9/14/2018 12:58 PM
Damnit Ove...You did it again ! Nice save and a very good look'n bike. Drool, lots of drool...
Ove
9/14/2018 1:17 PM
Thanks Ledger!