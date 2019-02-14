+ Add Your Bike
1986 Yamaha YZ250S 2

Model Year 1986
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other
Engine Mods Other
Rear Shock Ohlins
Rims Excel
Additional Info Built as a Broc Glover "look alike" bike Could not get all the parts to build a proper replica, so it's a bike that looks somewhat like the bike Glover used back in the day. Porting done to the engine according Eric Gorr's book. Was a basket case to start off with, everything has been done to it. https://youtu.be/xLknI98iBoQ
