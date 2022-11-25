- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1992
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Seat
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Rims
|Excel
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Additional Info
|The bike is completely restored and build up as a Jamie Dobb replica. One of the greatest looking bikes in supercross history!
Chatmore
11/25/2022 6:11 AM
Neo78
11/25/2022 5:51 AM