Kawasaki KX125 1992 Jamie Dobb 2

Outlaw 09/10/20
Bike of the Day 11/25/22
Model Year 1992
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Seat Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Rims Excel
Brakes Nissin
Additional Info The bike is completely restored and build up as a Jamie Dobb replica. One of the greatest looking bikes in supercross history!
