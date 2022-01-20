+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2017 Kx250f

2 of 3575

2017 Kx250f
2017 Kx250f New decal from decal works 2017 Kx250f 2017 Kx250f New decal on the pipe 2017 Kx250f 2017 Kx250f 2017 Kx250f 2017 Kx250f 2017 Kx250f 2017 Kx250f 2017 Kx250f 2017 Kx250f When I bought it
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2017
Brand Kawasaki
Model KXF
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics DeCal Works
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Brake Lever Pro Taper
Seat Other Made Made
Footpegs Other Magnesium 24mx Magnesium 24mx
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Rekluse
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Ohlins
Rear Shock Ohlins
Suspension Mods RG3
Tires Bridgestone
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Ferodo
Brake Rotors Motomaster
Oils/Lubes Motul
Additional Info Pro circuit magnesium catch tank
