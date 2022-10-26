+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

Steve Lamson 1992 RM125 4

2 of 3827

Vital MX member Manbearpig 12454 Manbearpig https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/12454/avatar/c50_8DFD26A2_936D_4301_BA58_803DF9A0D0FD_1650257240.jpg?1650257194 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Manbearpig,12454/all 10/08/08 10 13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Manbearpig,12454/setup 41 813 5 4
Bike of the Day 10/26/22
Bike of the Day 10/26/22 Steve Lamson 1992 RM125 Steve Lamson 1992 RM125 Steve Lamson 1992 RM125 Steve Lamson 1992 RM125 Steve Lamson 1992 RM125 Steve Lamson 1992 RM125
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1992
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other EVO MX EVO MX
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Other Answer Alumilites OG madness Answer Alumilites OG madness
Grips Scott
Clutch Lever Other Oem Oem
Seat Other Tecnosel Tecnosel
Footpegs IMS
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other
Piston ProX
Air Filter Uni
Air Intake Other
Suspension Mods Race Tech
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other Pro wheel Pro wheel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Steve Lamson replica with Steve’s race worn Troy Lee helmet
4 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest