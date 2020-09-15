+ Add Your Bike
1993 RM250 Brian Swink 1

1993 RM250 Brian Swink
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1993
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Scott
Footpegs IMS
Clutch Other OEM OEM
Piston ProX
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other Head and cylinder mods Head and cylinder mods
Triple Clamps Applied
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Race Tech
Tires Dunlop
Rims Warp 9
Hubs Other OEM OEM
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Other Galfer Galfer
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Other OEM OEM
Oils/Lubes Maxima
