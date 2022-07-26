+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

2022 Husqvarna FC450

1 of 3765

Vital MX member JordanFeigenbaum 88145 JordanFeigenbaum https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/88145/avatar/c50_moto_1_18_6_1650246389.jpg?1650245743 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JordanFeigenbaum,88145/all 04/17/22 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JordanFeigenbaum,88145/setup 1 20
Bike of the Day! 7-26-22
Bike of the Day! 7-26-22 Rear wheel: A60 rims, Kite hubs Renthal 52t rear sprocket Galfer rotor (stock size) Titanium sprocket nuts and bolts Titanium rotor bolts SXS rear caliper Titanium lower shock bolt and pivot Pro Circuit ti-6 pro exhaust Rekluse CX clutch Titanium engine bolt kit CMT Carbon engine mounts Technical Accessories composite skid plate KYB A-Kit rear shock by Technical Touch Titanium upper shock bolt Pro Circuit ti-6 pro exhaust Renthal 52t rear sprocket Titanium sprocket bolts and nuts Titanium CRF-Style axle Ride Engineering axle blocks Titanium rear axle adjustment bolts Titanium engine bolt kit Rekluse slave cylinder adjustment bracket + case guard 14t front sprocket Front wheel: A60 rims, Kite hubs Galfer rotor w/ titanium bolts Titanium front axle Brembo SXS Caliper Titanium front axle Brembo SXS Caliper Titanium fork guard bolts Titanium caliper bolts KYB A-kit forks by Technical Touch X-trig ROCS triple clamps Renthal twin wall handlebars Titanium triple clamp and bar mount bolts Kite hubs Titanium rear axle bolt Titanium front axle Full bike Billet throttle tube with bearing Titanium front brake master bolds Titanium clutch perch bolts Half waffle grips Raptor Ti Pro pegs Full bike
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2022
Brand Husqvarna
Model Other
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics SKDA Barbell Medicine branded graphics finished in matte. Barbell Medicine branded graphics finished in matte.
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Seat Guts
Footpegs Raptor
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Rekluse w/ Slave cylinder bracket w/ Slave cylinder bracket
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Kite
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads Renthal
Brake Rotors Galfer
Additional Info Bike has a full ti-bolt kit (engine, front end, pivot, axles, shock mounts, etc.) cmt carbon engine hangers, technical accessories composite skid plate, and much more.
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest