2022 Husqvarna FC450

1 of 3765
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2022
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|SKDA
|Barbell Medicine branded graphics finished in matte.
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Seat
|Guts
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Rekluse
|w/ Slave cylinder bracket
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Triple Clamps
|Xtrig
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Kite
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Brake Pads
|Renthal
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Additional Info
|Bike has a full ti-bolt kit (engine, front end, pivot, axles, shock mounts, etc.) cmt carbon engine hangers, technical accessories composite skid plate, and much more.