2006 McGrath Tribute Cr250r

yz133rider
10/25/2024 2:39am
Bike of the Day 10/25/24
Bike of the Day 10/25/24
Throttle jockey seat cover
Throttle jockey seat cover
Pc a-kit, gold ti coatings, pc clamps
Pc a-kit, gold ti coatings, pc clamps
Full pc exhaust
Full pc exhaust
Works connection ti old school pegs
Works connection ti old school pegs
A-kit shock
A-kit shock
Refurbed clutch cover
Refurbed clutch cover
Bling rim lock
Bling rim lock
The iconic number 2
The iconic number 2
Bike of the Day 10/25/24
Bike of the Day 10/25/24
Bike of the Day 10/25/24 Throttle jockey seat cover Pc a-kit, gold ti coatings, pc clamps Full pc exhaust Works connection ti old school pegs A-kit shock Refurbed clutch cover Bling rim lock The iconic number 2
General Info

Model Year
2006
Model Year:
2006
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Made to look like Jeremy's bike he raced in 06 before going 4 stroke. Lots of trick parts sourced for this bike.


Full pc a-kit, NOS works connection ti pegs, Dunlop 952 tires, nos oem plastics like the fork guards, disc guards, etc. throttle jockey oem style gripper.


Bike was a serious head turner in person.

Additional Info:

Made to look like Jeremy’s bike he raced in 06 before going 4 stroke. Lots of trick parts sourced for this bike.


Full pc a-kit, NOS works connection ti pegs, Dunlop 952 tires, nos oem plastics like the fork guards, disc guards, etc. throttle jockey oem style gripper.


Bike was a serious head turner in person.
yz133rider
10/25/2024 2:39am
1 of 4614
