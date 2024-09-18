2006 McGrath Tribute Cr250r
General Info
Parts
Made to look like Jeremy’s bike he raced in 06 before going 4 stroke. Lots of trick parts sourced for this bike.
Full pc a-kit, NOS works connection ti pegs, Dunlop 952 tires, nos oem plastics like the fork guards, disc guards, etc. throttle jockey oem style gripper.
Bike was a serious head turner in person.
