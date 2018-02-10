+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

2017 Yamaha YZ450F for this season

1 of 2732

Vital MX member Jerold_Petroski 63370 Jerold_Petroski /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jerold-Petroski,63370/all 04/24/18 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jerold-Petroski,63370/setup
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2017
Brand Yamaha
Model YZF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Custom graphics made by a local business that my friends own Custom graphics made by a local business that my friends own
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Seat Other
Exhaust FMF
Piston ProX
Air Filter Twin Air
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain Pro Taper
Brake Pads EBC
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

DEALS