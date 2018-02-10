2017 Yamaha YZ450F for this season

- 18
- 5,865
- 7
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2017
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZF
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Custom graphics made by a local business that my friends own
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Seat
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Piston
|ProX
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Pro Taper
|Chain
|Pro Taper
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Oils/Lubes
|Bel-Ray