01 RM125 Rebuild

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2001
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Brake Lever
|Moose
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Barnett
|Piston
|ProX
|Air Filter
|Uni
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Other
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Ride Engineering
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|Purchased on offer up for $500 two months and two weeks later is how long it took me to build this RM125. Total build cost came out to $5,800 including the $500 bike