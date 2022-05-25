+ Add Your Bike
2022 RMZ 250
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2022
Brand Suzuki
Model RM-Z
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics DeCal Works
Handlebar Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Other
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Hinson
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Rims Excel
Hubs Kite
Chain DID
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Maxima
