- 2
- 1,388
- 0
- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
1 of 2511
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2004
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|N-Style
|Plastic
|Other
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Brake Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Ignition
|Vortex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Engine Mods
|PR2
|Triple Clamps
|RG3
|Fork
|Showa
|Hubs
|TCR
|Sprockets
|Renthal
Vickie Lichtle
1/13/2018 11:55 AM
Amazing to see joshlichtle811 bike from 2004. Built by Matt Wallace . Super fast. Pulled holeshot of JeremyMcgraph at Mammoth. winning the race. Passing one another josh landed checkered flag 1st. Memories