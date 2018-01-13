+ Add Your Bike
Brently244
Model Year 2004
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics N-Style
Plastic Other
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Brake Lever Works Connection
Seat Other
Footpegs IMS
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Piston Wiseco
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods PR2
Triple Clamps RG3
Fork Showa
Hubs TCR
Sprockets Renthal
  • Vickie Lichtle

    1/13/2018 11:55 AM

    Amazing to see joshlichtle811 bike from 2004. Built by Matt Wallace . Super fast. Pulled holeshot of JeremyMcgraph at Mammoth. winning the race. Passing one another josh landed checkered flag 1st. Memories

