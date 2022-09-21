|Graphics
|Magik SC
|
|
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|
|
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|
|
|Grips
|ODI
|
|
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|
|
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|
|
|Seat
|Other
|
|
|Footpegs
|IMS
|
|
|Shifter
|IMS
|
|
|Exhaust
|FMF
|
|
|Clutch
|Other
|Boyesen Clutch Cover
|Piston
|Wiseco
|
|
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|
|
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|OEM Cage
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Bar 2 Bar Vaporblasting
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|
|
|Fork
|Other
|Serviced by Lainer Suspension
|Rear Shock
|Other
|Serviced by Lainer mSuspension
|Tires
|Dunlop
|
|
|Rims
|Warp 9
|
|
|Hubs
|Warp 9
|
|
|Chain
|DID
|
|
|Brakes
|Nissin
|
|
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|
|
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|
|
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|
|
|Additional Info
|Fully Rebuilt 1998 KX125. There isn't a single nut nor bolt that wasn't cleaned, fixed or replaced. The purpose of the build was to gain experience learning the in's & out's of a dirt bike, and to have the bragging rights to say that I rebuilt a whole dirt bike. It took a whole year starting from 2019 all the way to 2020. There was probably only 2 days where I wasn't at Chaparral Motorsports buying something on my day off for that bike. $7k well spent, maybe not, but the knowledge about bikes & the experience was totally worth it. All photos by Trevor Nelson.
Phil109
9/21/2022 1:27 PM
EuroGuy39
9/21/2022 10:49 AM