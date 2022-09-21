Additional Info

Fully Rebuilt 1998 KX125. There isn't a single nut nor bolt that wasn't cleaned, fixed or replaced. The purpose of the build was to gain experience learning the in's & out's of a dirt bike, and to have the bragging rights to say that I rebuilt a whole dirt bike. It took a whole year starting from 2019 all the way to 2020. There was probably only 2 days where I wasn't at Chaparral Motorsports buying something on my day off for that bike. $7k well spent, maybe not, but the knowledge about bikes & the experience was totally worth it. All photos by Trevor Nelson.