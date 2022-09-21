+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

1998 KX125 Complete Rebuild 2

2 of 3803

Vital MX member Booban Actual 89353 Booban Actual https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/89353/avatar/c50_PeachSkullHands_1661823171.jpg?1661822708 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Booban-Actual,89353/all 08/29/22 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Booban-Actual,89353/setup
Bike of the Day 9/21/22
Bike of the Day 9/21/22 1998 KX125 Complete Rebuild 1998 KX125 Complete Rebuild 1998 KX125 Complete Rebuild 1998 KX125 Complete Rebuild 1998 KX125 Complete Rebuild Kawasaki Bright Green Powder Coat mixed with a subtle metallic flake. 1998 KX125 Complete Rebuild 1998 KX125 Complete Rebuild 1998 KX125 Complete Rebuild 1998 KX125 Complete Rebuild 1998 KX125 Complete Rebuild 1998 KX125 Complete Rebuild Before & After Comparison Before & After Comparison Before & After Comparison Before & After Comparison Before & After Comparison Before & After Comparison
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1998
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Magik SC
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Other
Footpegs IMS
Shifter IMS
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Other Boyesen Clutch Cover Boyesen Clutch Cover
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen OEM Cage OEM Cage
Engine Mods Other Bar 2 Bar Vaporblasting Bar 2 Bar Vaporblasting
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Other Serviced by Lainer Suspension Serviced by Lainer Suspension
Rear Shock Other Serviced by Lainer mSuspension Serviced by Lainer mSuspension
Tires Dunlop
Rims Warp 9
Hubs Warp 9
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Fully Rebuilt 1998 KX125. There isn't a single nut nor bolt that wasn't cleaned, fixed or replaced. The purpose of the build was to gain experience learning the in's & out's of a dirt bike, and to have the bragging rights to say that I rebuilt a whole dirt bike. It took a whole year starting from 2019 all the way to 2020. There was probably only 2 days where I wasn't at Chaparral Motorsports buying something on my day off for that bike. $7k well spent, maybe not, but the knowledge about bikes & the experience was totally worth it. All photos by Trevor Nelson.
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest