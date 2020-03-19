+ Add Your Bike
2006 Yamaha yz 250 2

Model Year 2006
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics DeCal Works
Plastic Polisport restyled plastic restyled plastic
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Other
Footpegs Lightspeed
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info This is one of those garage "finds". Owner was in the service... used a few times. He lost his riding buddy in combat. No desire to ride anymore. This bike sat for 7 years in storage. His father..my friend, asked if i would be interested in it...YES! i bought it on the spot. It is like new...original tires sprockets etc.. I tore it down to replace plastic off my 02. Was like a new bike!.Been adding to since.
Goggles Oakley
Jersey Fox
Gloves Fox
Helmet Bell
Pants Fox
Boots Alpinestars
Knee Protection CTi
