Additional Info

This is one of those garage "finds". Owner was in the service... used a few times. He lost his riding buddy in combat. No desire to ride anymore. This bike sat for 7 years in storage. His father..my friend, asked if i would be interested in it...YES! i bought it on the spot. It is like new...original tires sprockets etc.. I tore it down to replace plastic off my 02. Was like a new bike!.Been adding to since.