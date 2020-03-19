- 4
- 723
- 1
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2006
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|DeCal Works
|Plastic
|Polisport
|restyled plastic
|restyled plastic
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Lightspeed
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|This is one of those garage "finds". Owner was in the service... used a few times. He lost his riding buddy in combat. No desire to ride anymore. This bike sat for 7 years in storage. His father..my friend, asked if i would be interested in it...YES! i bought it on the spot. It is like new...original tires sprockets etc.. I tore it down to replace plastic off my 02. Was like a new bike!.Been adding to since.
|Gear
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Goggles
|Oakley
|Jersey
|Fox
|Gloves
|Fox
|Helmet
|Bell
|Pants
|Fox
|Boots
|Alpinestars
|Knee Protection
|CTi
keepitlocal101
4/15/2014 7:53 PM
paul.plavecsky.9
4/20/2014 11:03 AM