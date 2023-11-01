22 Bud Racing KX250 1
Bike of the Day 1/11/22
Model Year
Model Year
2022
Model Year:
Model Year
2022
Brand
Kawasaki
Brand:
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Model:
KX
Engine Size

250
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
die cut racer
die cut racer
Graphics: Other die cut racer. Misc: die cut racer
Plastic
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Seat
Other
Seat: Other
Footpegs
Other
Footpegs: Other
Shifter
Other
Shifter: Other
Exhaust
Other
Exhaust: Other
Clutch
Hinson
Clutch: Hinson
Air Filter
Other
Air Filter: Other
Triple Clamps
Other
Triple Clamps: Other
Suspension Mods
Factory Connection
Suspension Mods: Factory Connection
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Sprockets
Vortex
Sprockets: Vortex
Chain
Other
Chain: Other
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Oils Lubes: Maxima
Additional Info
Additional Info:
