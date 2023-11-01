Boyesen Boyesen

22 Bud Racing KX250 1

1 of 4026
(2 people)
Boarddesign
1/11/2023 9:01am
Bike of the Day 1/11/22
Bike of the Day 1/11/22
s1600 49851DE1 F7F5 4BBA BC79 4EAEDD81F68C
s1600 F29C104F ECFD 4778 BA4C CF1655633A76
s1600 B0CE02B6 74D0 4443 87D3 394576DEC675
s1600 31A969EA 6A81 4373 90D2 C76F6E5CEEA4 1
s1600 C7C8EC5D 5839 4585 911D 400EDEE06C5E 1
Bike of the Day 1/11/22
Bike of the Day 1/11/22
Bike of the Day 1/11/22 c90 49851DE1 F7F5 4BBA BC79 4EAEDD81F68C c90 F29C104F ECFD 4778 BA4C CF1655633A76 c90 B0CE02B6 74D0 4443 87D3 394576DEC675 c90 31A969EA 6A81 4373 90D2 C76F6E5CEEA4 1 c90 C7C8EC5D 5839 4585 911D 400EDEE06C5E 1
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2022
Model Year:
2022
Brand
Kawasaki
Brand:
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Model:
KX
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
die cut racer
die cut racer
Graphics: Other die cut racer. Misc: die cut racer
Plastic
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Seat
Other
Seat: Other
Footpegs
Other
Footpegs: Other
Shifter
Other
Shifter: Other
Exhaust
Other
Exhaust: Other
Clutch
Hinson
Clutch: Hinson
Air Filter
Other
Air Filter: Other
Triple Clamps
Other
Triple Clamps: Other
Suspension Mods
Factory Connection
Suspension Mods: Factory Connection
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Sprockets
Vortex
Sprockets: Vortex
Chain
Other
Chain: Other
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Oils Lubes: Maxima
Additional Info
Additional Info:
Boarddesign
1/11/2023 9:01am
1 of 4026
1 comments

View replies to: 22 Bud Racing KX250

The Shop

See All »