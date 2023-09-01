Boyesen Boyesen

1995 HONDA CR 500

Debegio
1/9/2023 7:09am
Bike of the Day 1/9/22
Bike of the Day 1/9/22
Model Year
1995
Brand
Honda
Model
CR
Engine Size
500
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Graphics
Other
OEM
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
ODI
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Seat
Other
TECNOSEL COBRA
Footpegs
Other
SCAR
Shifter
Other
Replica HRC
Exhaust
Other
HGS
Clutch
Other
OEM
Piston
Other
OEM
Air Filter
Twin Air
Triple Clamps
Other
Replica HRC
Fork
Showa
Rear Shock
Ohlins
Tires
Pirelli
Scorpion MX32
Rims
Excel
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
DID
Brakes
Other
OEM
Brake Pads
Renthal
Brake Rotors
Other
DocWob Front 280mm
