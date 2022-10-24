Boyesen Boyesen

Jono Porter 2003 RM250 (Original Aus SX race Bike)

Andy_Hollier
3/22/2023 6:47am
Bike of the Day 3/22/23
s1600 IMG 0184
s1600 IMG 0169
s1600 B0C7EB83 47F1 4F22 A8D2 7941305AA99F
s1600 IMG 0189
s1600 2104D001 1AD5 48BB 93E5 3B3A108395A4
s1600 IMG 0194
s1600 IMG 0191
s1600 37583666 2DEA 4A44 ABBE 1ABBBEE6E4DA
s1600 IMG 6412
Model Year
2003
Brand
Suzuki
Model
RM
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Plastic
Polisport
Handlebar
Tag
Grips
ODI
Clutch Lever
Other
Seat
Guts
Shifter
Other
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Clutch
Hinson
Piston
Vertex
Air Intake
Other
Engine Mods
Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps
Tag Metals
Fork
Showa
Rear Shock
Showa
Suspension Mods
RG3
Tires
Bridgestone
Rims
Excel
Hubs
Other
Sprockets
Tag
Chain
RK
Brakes
Other
Brake Pads
Braking
Brake Rotors
Braking
Oils Lubes
Motul
Andy_Hollier
3/22/2023 6:47am
c50 IMG 1891 1651674315
johnk408
11 hours ago

Never heard of him, but cool bike and how it's all original looking still. Can tell how times have changed with the bikini girl in the give away ad. Only see them as Monster girls now, not in magazine ads.

